Is President Trump about to double the number of American troops in Syria?

The United States military has drafted plans that, if approved by Defense Secretary James Mattis and President Trump, could deploy as many as 1,000 additional troops to Syria ahead of an offensive on Raqqa, The Washington Post reports. Raqqa, which lies in northern Syria, is the de facto capital of the Islamic State.
The discussed deployment could potentially double the number of American forces in Syria, although they would not, at least initially, serve a combat role. The exact number of troops that would be deployed relies on other variables, like the number of allies contributing to the campaign.
The U.S. troops are intended to support Kurdish and Arab fighters as advisers and coordination experts. The White House is also expected to lift Obama-era caps on the number of troops that can be placed in Iraq and Syria: currently 5,000 and 500, respectively.
Defense officials also said there is talk of embedding U.S. forces with Syrian Kurds or Arabs, possibly putting soldiers a step closer to direct combat roles. "Basically, you would have a force bolstered by allies with U.S. leadership," explained a senior U.S. official.
In the past, Trump has slammed reports about military operations. "Whatever happened to the element of surprise, right?" he said. "What a group of losers we have." Jeva Lange
A London-based tour operator will soon offer people the chance to dive down to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean to see the Titanic. Starting May 2018, the company Blue Marble Private will begin taking groups of nine people on eight-day journeys that culminate in a firsthand look at the ship that sunk in 1912 after a scrape with an iceberg on its maiden voyage.
The trip will begin off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, where the group will take a helicopter to an "expedition support yacht" set up near the wreckage, The Telegraph reported. After days of adjusting to the environment and learning about the logistics of the dive, Business Insider reported a "specially-designed titanium and carbon fiber submersible" will lower divers — accompanied by a crew of experts — into the water as deep as 13,000 feet.
But the chance to swim over the shipwreck won't come cheap. The trip is estimated to cost $105,129 per person — which Business Insider noted is the "equivalent to what a first class passenger would have paid to board the Titanic." Becca Stanek
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday increased its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point following a steady stream of upbeat employment and inflation data. The short-term rate is now at a range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent.
It is the second time in three months and the third time in 15 months that the Fed has raised the interest rate, after holding it near zero for almost a decade during and after the Great Recession. Any further hikes this year are expected to be "gradual," The Associated Press reports. Jeva Lange
This is what one Adélie penguin looks like:
Now picture 3.6 million of those little guys. That's how many Adélie penguins Antarctic scientists didn't even know existed until they recently figured out how to better count the water-loving birds.
Previously, researchers believed there were just 2.3 million Adélie penguins living on the eastern Antarctic coastline. During a recent recount (which involves closely examining penguin feces), the scientists revised that number to 5.9 million, which totals between 14 and 16 million Adélies in all of Antarctica.
"The reason [the population count is] higher is we have incorporated the non-breeding component of the population," explained Australian Antarctic Division seabird ecologist Dr. Louise Emmerson on Wednesday, as reported by The Huffington Post. "The non-breeders are essentially an invisible component of the population. The breeders are very well-behaved. They come to the islands and sit around on eggs and we can count them easily. But these non-breeders are foraging out in the water where we can't see them. They may visit from time to time but they are essentially invisible to us."
The update is significant for conservation efforts, since the scientists can tweak their understanding of how much krill and fish are needed to support the population. "An estimated 193,500 tons of krill and 18,800 tons of fish are eaten during the breeding season by Adélie penguins breeding in East Antarctica," said Emmerson.
Now that's more like it. Jeva Lange
Two Russian spies were among the four individuals charged in the massive Yahoo data breach in 2014, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. Two Russian Federal Security Service officers, Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, and the other two hackers have been indicted in the cyberattack that affected 500 million Yahoo user accounts. Though this is not the first time the Justice Department has charged Russian hackers with cybercrime, The Associated Press noted this "is the first criminal case brought against Russian government officials."
The Department of Justice said in a statement the hack targeted "Russian journalists, U.S. and Russian government officials, and private-sector employees of financial, transportation, and other companies." Personal data including names, email addresses, and passwords were stolen, but Yahoo has maintained financial information was not taken.
Though Russian government-sponsored hackers are also thought to be behind hacks on Democratic organizations during the 2016 presidential campaign, a person "familiar with the matter" told Reuters the Yahoo breach is not believed to be related. Becca Stanek
The U.S. women's national hockey team announced Wednesday that it would not report to the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship this year, citing an ongoing wage dispute with USA Hockey. The women were supposed to report to Plymouth, Michigan, on March 21 for competition set to begin later this month.
"We are asking for a living wage and for USA Hockey to fully support its programs for women and girls and stop treating us like an afterthought," team captain Meghan Duggan said. The women have been engaged in negotiations with USA Hockey that they say have made insufficient progress, as the players seek contracts in all years, not only ones in which Olympics take place. A law firm representing the women's team said USA Hockey typically pays each player $1,000 per month for the six months of an Olympic residency — but pays "virtually nothing" during the rest of the four years in between Games, espnW reported, "despite its expectation that in each of the non-Olympic years, the players train full-time and compete throughout the year."
One player said the national team is a "full-time job" and that sometimes participation "becomes a decision between chasing your dream or giving into the reality of the financial burden." A spokesman for USA Hockey did not respond to requests for comment from multiple outlets, though SB Nation notes USA Hockey could be fined $15,000 by the IIHF for withdrawing from the event. Read the full statement from the U.S. women's team below. Kimberly Alters
US WNT will not play in 2017 World Championship due to stalled negotiations over fair wages and support from USA Hockey #BeBoldForChange pic.twitter.com/qEXVyoKE6y
— Hilary Knight (@Hilary_Knight) March 15, 2017
GOP House Intelligence chair admits if you take Trump's wiretapping tweets 'literally,' then 'clearly the president was wrong'
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) admitted Wednesday that Congress still "doesn't have any evidence" that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the presidential election. "I don't think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower," Nunes said, weeks after President Trump leveled the accusation against Obama in a series of tweets.
Nunes said it's clear Obama wouldn't "physically go over and wiretap Trump Tower," leaving Americans with a tough choice. "Now you have to decide, as I mentioned to you last week, are you going to take the tweets literally? And if you are, then clearly the president was wrong," Nunes said. He suggested a less literal interpretation may be that Trump was discussing his concerns about the possible surveillance of him or his associates.
Watch Nunes' comments below. Becca Stanek
House Intel Chair Devin Nunes: "Are you going to take the tweets literally? And if you are, then clearly the president is wrong."—via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/6inD1Nd89J
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 15, 2017
Jeff Sessions, asked if he gave Trump 'any reason to believe' he was wiretapped by Obama: 'Um, no'
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday he did not give President Trump "any reason to believe" that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election, as Trump has claimed. "Look — my answer, um, no," Sessions said, when asked whether he'd had a chance to "brief" Trump on campaign-related investigations or had suggested evidence of wiretapping existed in his conversations with the president.
AG Sessions was just asked if he ever gave Trump a reason to believe he was wiretapped.
"Um, look, um, answer's no." pic.twitter.com/QUp70g6nIy
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 15, 2017
Sessions went on to explain that because he was "active" in the Trump campaign, he was barred from any investigations involving the campaign. Sessions occasionally served as a Trump surrogate during the election. "Even though you may have had nothing whatsoever to do with anything improper, you should not investigate your own campaign, so I have recused myself and am unable to comment on any of these details," Sessions said. Becca Stanek