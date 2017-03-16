Dutch prime minister claims victory over far-right candidate Geert Wilders and 'the wrong kind of populism'
With more than half the votes counted in Wednesday's national elections, center-right Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is projected to keep his job with a commanding victory over far-right anti-Muslim nationalist Geert Wilders, whose anti-immigration Party for Freedom (PVV) had recently led in the polls. Analysts say the unusually robust turnout — about 82 percent of Dutch voters cast ballots — harmed Wilders, as did Rutte's rhetorical shift toward Wilders on immigration and the prime minister's recent standoff with Turkey.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Holland — whose countries both have elections coming up, with strong nationalist-populist candidates similar to Wilders — called Rutte to congratulate him on his win. "Today was a celebration of democracy," Rutte told supporters at a Wednesday night victory party. "The Netherlands, after Brexit, after the American elections, said 'Whoa' to the wrong kind of populism."
Rutte's VVD party is projected to win 32 of the 150 seats in the lower house, a drop from 41 seats, while Wilders' PVV is expected to win 19 seats, up from 15. The conservative Christian Democrats and centrist Democrats 66 (D66) are also projected to get 19 seats, gains from 13 and 12 seats, respectively, and the liberal GreenLeft party came in fifth with 15 votes, a sharp rise from 4 seats. The biggest loser was the Labor Party, which won just 9 seats, down from 38 — punished, analysts say, for helping Rutte's coalition push through austerity measures. Rutte will have to form another coalition government with at least three other parties, a process that will take weeks or even months.
The VVD, like most other parties, has ruled out forming a coalition with Wilders' party. During the campaign, Wilders had pledged to "de-Islamicize" the Netherlands by closing mosques and Islamic cultural centers, banning the Quran — which he likened to Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf — ending immigration from majority-Muslim nations, and pulling the country out of the European Union. Still, his loss "does not tell us much about European populism," Cornell University sociologist Mabel Berezin tells Reuters, noting that Wilders has been in parliament for nearly 20 years and "does not represent a populist wave." Instead, she said, "the real bellwether election will be Marine Le Pen's quest for the French presidency, starting April 23 — that is where the populist action is and that is what we should be focusing upon." Peter Weber
Rachel Maddow's big (purported) scoop on President Trump's 2005 tax returns on MSNBC Tuesday night has been widely pilloried as an over-hyped nothingburger that probably, on net, helped Trump, but she was also mocked for her long, digressive introduction to the two pages of documents and the man who got them in the mail, investigative reporter and tax specialist David Cay Johnson. On Wednesday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert took his whack, sans glasses but with what looks like a touch of eye shadow and a Maddow-esque shirt-and-jacket outfit. He never mentioned Maddow or MSNBC, but he didn't need to. Watch his shocking unveiling of a very old joke below. Peter Weber
Sidney Keys III loves to read, and wants to get other boys his age excited about it, too.
That's why the 11-year-old from St. Louis has started Books N Bros, a book club with two goals — to promote literacy among boys ages 8 to 10 and to celebrate books featuring black characters. Keys told St. Louis Public Radio that at his school library, there "aren't many African American literature books there," and he was inspired when he visited EyeSeeMe, a bookstore that promotes the exact books Keys can't find at school. He discussed starting a book club with his mom, Winnie Caldwell, and they decided to target 8 to 10-year-old boys because that's the age when their reading skills start to lag behind girls.
The club focuses on books with black characters, but is open to boys of all backgrounds, and has met once a month since September. Some of the books they've read include Hidden Figures and Danny Dollar, with author Ty Allan Jackson joining the meeting via Skype. About 10 boys are part of the club now, and it's growing. "My motivation is I already love to read but it would be awesome, even better, to read with other people," Keys said. Catherine Garcia
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price fielded tough questions from a cancer survivor, a stay-at-home dad, a family physician, and others during a CNN Health Care Town Hall Wednesday night.
Price, a longtime opponent of ObamaCare, said the goals of TrumpCare are to "make certain that every single American has coverage" and that everyone "ought to be able to select the kind of coverage that you need for yourself." He was asked by Dr. Mitch Jacques, a family physician, if members of Congress truly understand the hardship that patients will face if they lose their health insurance. "We believe strongly that the current system is failing many, many people," Price responded. "There are 20 million folks in this country right now, 20 million individuals, who have told the federal government in spite of the mandate, in spite of the penalty, nonsense, don't throw me into that thing. I either can't afford it or I'm not interested."
He also defended tax breaks for health insurance CEOs, saying under the Affordable Care Act they were "singled out" and "punished."
A stay-at-home dad from Georgia told Price he doesn't think the federal government has any business delivering health care, and asked why Republicans are trying to repeal and replace ObamaCare instead of just repealing it. "We could just be repealing it, but the fact of the matter is it would leave many Americans behind and that's not what we want," Price said. "It would pull the rug out from under Americans, and that's not what we want."
Brian Kline, a cancer survivor, told Price he makes $11.60 an hour working a retail job, and he doesn't make enough money to pay for cancer care. Medicaid expansion saved his life, he said, so why did these lawmakers want to take it away from him? Price's response was less than empathetic. "It's wonderful that you have received the care that you have received, and it's because of the incredible innovations and great doctors across this land," he said, "but that's not necessarily true of everybody." Catherine Garcia
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) shifted his message on Wednesday, saying that in order to pass the House, the Republican health-care proposal must undergo some changes.
Ryan earlier said the legislation would fail if it was changed, but after a private GOP meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, he announced that Republican leaders will "incorporate feedback" from members. Earlier this week, a report by the Congressional Budget Office projected that under the GOP plan as it is written, 14 million fewer Americans would be insured after just one year and 24 million fewer would be insured over the next 10 years. "Now that we have our score... we can make some necessary improvements and refinements to the bill," Ryan said.
Ryan did not elaborate on the changes that Republicans might be considering. To pass, the legislation needs 216 votes in the House, and it is headed to the House Budget Committee for approval on Thursday. Catherine Garcia
During a rally in Nashville on Wednesday night, President Trump called a federal judge's ruling that blocks his second attempt at a travel ban "an unprecedented judicial overreach."
After a federal judge in Seattle blocked his first executive order, which barred refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, Trump signed a second executive order that his administration said addressed the judge's concerns and those of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld the ruling. On Wednesday evening, hours before the revised travel ban was set to go into effect, a federal judge in Hawaii placed a nationwide hold on the order. This incensed Trump, who told the crowd in Nashville he believes "we ought to go back to the first [ban], and go all the way. That's what I wanted to do in the first place." He also vowed to "take our case as far as it needs to go, including all the way to the Supreme Court. And we're going to win." Catherine Garcia
A Fox News Poll released Wednesday shows that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Planned Parenthood, ObamaCare, and Vice President Mike Pence are all viewed more favorably than President Trump.
The poll of 1,008 registered voters was conducted March 12 to 14; it found that 43 percent approve and 51 percent disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, with 30 percent strongly approving and 45 percent strongly disapproving. Respondents were also asked to say if they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion of several people, groups, and items, and Sanders came out on top, with 61 percent having a favorable reaction and 32 percent unfavorable, followed by Planned Parenthood (57 percent favorable, 32 percent unfavorable); ObamaCare (50 percent favorable, 47 percent unfavorable); and Pence (47 percent favorable, 43 percent unfavorable). Only 44 percent had a favorable view of Trump, while 53 percent had an unfavorable view.
If Trump were to do only one thing during his presidency, 33 percent want him to create jobs, 23 percent want him to destroy the Islamic State, 10 percent want him to cut taxes, 9 percent would like to see him repeal and replace ObamaCare, 3 percent want him to reduce federal regulations, and 3 percent want him to build a border wall. The participants were also asked about Trump's use of Twitter, and only 16 percent approved, with 50 percent disapproving and 32 percent wishing he would be more cautious. The poll has a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson ruled in favor of Hawaii's request for a temporary restraining order against President Trump's revised executive order to restrict travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and refugees from entering the United States.
The ban was slated to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, but this ruling blocks it nationwide. Several states, including Maryland and Washington, worked to stop the ban, with Hawaii arguing that it would hurt the tourism industry and keep residents from being able to have relatives from the affected countries visit. Catherine Garcia