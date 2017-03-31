Michael Flynn's request for immunity reportedly denied

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Friday reportedly rejected ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's request for immunity. Flynn had asked to be immune from prosecution if he agreed to testify before the committee on Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Flynn's lawyer claimed any "reasonable person" would make that request before being questioned in "such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurance against unfair prosecution," an argument reiterated by President Trump on Friday morning:
Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017
A senior congressional official told NBC News that Flynn's request was deemed "wildly preliminary" and "not on the table." However, CNBC noted immunity could be considered down the road, as the investigation is ongoing.
Flynn resigned from Trump's administration in February after it was revealed he'd misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversation with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. regarding U.S. sanctions on Russia. "General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit," Flynn's lawyer said Thursday. Becca Stanek
Director Jon Favreau reportedly really, really wants Beyoncé to voice Nala in his upcoming live-action remake of the Disney classic, The Lion King. Variety reported Thursday evening that Beyoncé has been approached about taking the role of Simba's better half, but she has yet to accept. Both Favreau and the studio are reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to get Beyoncé on board.
Beyoncé, who is pregnant right now with twins, last worked on a movie in 2009, when she voiced a character in Fox's animated film Epic. If she were to sign onto Favreau's project, she'd be joining Donald Glover, who is slated to voice Simba, and James Earl Jones, who is reprising his role from the 1994 film as Mufasa.
Favreau plans to produce The Lion King in a style similar to that of his last project, The Jungle Book, which won Best Visual Effects at the Oscars for its vividly realistic animated animals voiced by stars and its stunningly true-to-life jungle scenery. The remake's release date has yet to be announced, but Variety reported the film "is being fast-tracked" by Disney. Becca Stanek
Americans are more comfortable listening to opposing views if they're confident their side will win anyway
Americans are happy to engage in a productive dialogue with people who think differently than they do, Pew Research finds, if they live in areas where their political perspective is the strong majority.
Republicans who live in counties where President Trump won easily were about 20 percent more likely than those in blue counties to say it is good to address political differences to try to find common ground. For Democrats living in Clinton counties, the same was true.
For partisans living in hostile territory, conversation feels risky. Republicans and Democrats alike living in counties where the opposite party's candidate made a strong win were more likely to say it is wise to avoid discussing political differences, because that will only make things worse. Bonnie Kristian
The unfolding White House drama involving House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is starting to remind Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough of a reality TV show. Scarborough's analogy emerged as the panel on Friday morning discussed the recent revelation that White House officials were behind Nunes' recent announcement that Trump team communications may have been inadvertently swept up in routine surveillance by U.S. intelligence officials.
Nunes had refused to disclose his source, but The New York Times found it out Thursday, raising questions about why Nunes would return to the White House to brief the administration on information he'd received from within the administration. "Why would these staffers give it to Nunes as opposed to walking down the hall and giving it to Trump?" contributor Steve Rattner said.
Scarborough was quick to respond. "Because it was all a show," he said. "It was all a made-for-TV reality show." Scarborough proceeded to take a jab at President Trump's ratings pride and joy: his reality TV show, The Apprentice. "It was as badly produced as The Apprentice," Scarborough said of the Nunes ruse. He then quickly walked back the burn lest he invoke Trump's wrath. "Just joking, Donald. I don't want to really piss him off. That would really piss him off.”
The moral of the story though, Scarborough said, speaking directly to Trump, is that "these shows are harder to produce when you have all these moving parts." "Because the Washington people are smarter than some Hollywood people," Scarborough said, warning the truth "always comes out."
Catch Scarborough's burn over at Mediaite. Becca Stanek
The world's best figure skater is performing to a soundtrack that includes audio of Bush announcing the 9/11 attacks
Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva, 17, is defending her 2016 World Figure Skating Championship title in Helsinki this week, and she is fully expected to win again. But this title could be garnered to a rather interesting choice of soundtrack — one that includes audio of George W. Bush announcing in 2001 that two planes had hit the World Trade Center, Deadspin reports.
The soundtrack is lifted from the movie Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, a story about a young boy whose father was killed in the 9/11 attacks. As Medvedeva's competitor, Ashley Wagner of the U.S., put it: "The only thing that I know about is her long program music is not my favorite piece of music."
Deadspin writes:
If the Russian hadn't included the audio from Sept. 11 and sirens and wailing, the music choice probably wouldn't have garnered much attention. (I highly doubt that, a year later, I'd remember the program for anything other than the precision with which she skates it and the fact that it earned her a second world title.) So despite Medvedeva's team's assurances that this program is not about Sept. 11 — they claim it's about "dealing with tragedy and uncertainty in today’s world" per the commentary at the European championships — Sept. 11 is clearly important to the program. The audio is precisely how tragedy is communicated to the audience since Medvedeva, as talented as she is, isn't really capable of pulling that off without a big assist. [Deadspin]
Regardless of the questionable audio, there is no denying Medvedeva's talent; she hasn't lost a title since November 2015. Watch Medvedeva's routine below. Jeva Lange
The Connecticut state legislature is considering a bill that, if passed, would make the state the first in the country to permit police to use drones armed with deadly weapons. The proposed legislation would also ban weaponized drones for non-police use.
Civil liberties advocates raised immediate concerns about whether lethal, airborne weaponry is appropriate for local policing, citing the risk of misuse. "We're not in warfare here," said David McGuire of the Connecticut ACLU. Drones foster "a level of separation that makes it almost video game like where [police are] detached from the actual situation," McGuire added, expressing concern that the psychological distance a drone creates would lower the bar for officers to engage in use of force.
The bill's supporters suggest the deadly drones would only be used in extreme, active-shooter situations, much like the original purpose of SWAT teams. Today, fewer than one in 10 SWAT raids serve that purpose.
North Dakota already permits armed drone use in police work, but the weapons must be non-lethal, like tear gas dispensers or stun guns. Maine and Virginia, by contrast, have banned police use of armed drones of any kind. Bonnie Kristian
A young man who bravely intervened to try to stop a suspected hate crime in Kansas has been rewarded by a group of Indian-American immigrants. Ian Grillot, 24, was dining out in Olathe when a gunman entered the restaurant and shot two Indian immigrants — leaving one dead. Grillot charged at the gunman and was also shot in the hand and chest. At a gala last week, the nonprofit India House Houston surprised a still-recovering Grillot with a check for $100,000 and an invitation to visit India.
"This is the real America," said an India House spokesman of Grillot's actions, "not the America that is generally portrayed."