Michael Flynn's request for immunity reportedly denied

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Friday reportedly rejected ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's request for immunity. Flynn had asked to be immune from prosecution if he agreed to testify before the committee on Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Flynn's lawyer claimed any "reasonable person" would make that request before being questioned in "such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurance against unfair prosecution," an argument reiterated by President Trump on Friday morning:

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

A senior congressional official told NBC News that Flynn's request was deemed "wildly preliminary" and "not on the table." However, CNBC noted immunity could be considered down the road, as the investigation is ongoing.

Flynn resigned from Trump's administration in February after it was revealed he'd misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversation with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. regarding U.S. sanctions on Russia. "General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit," Flynn's lawyer said Thursday. Becca Stanek