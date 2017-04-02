'There's no love or anything going on with Russia right now,' says Nikki Haley

"There's no love or anything going on with Russia right now," American envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday in an interview with ABC's Martha Raddatz, pushing back against a narrative of undue cooperation between the Trump administration and the Kremlin tied to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election on President Trump's behalf. Rather, Haley argued, "They get that we're getting our strength back, that we're getting our voice back, and that we're starting to lead again."
When Raddatz pushed back, asking why Trump isn't "beating up on Russia," Haley replied that is her role. "I am beating up on Russia," she said, and Trump "is not stopping me from beating up on Russia ... in particular at the United Nations." There are some areas where the United States can work with Russia, Haley added, but others where critique is in order.
In an appearance on CBS News' Face the Nation, Haley addressed the effects of Trump's tweeting habits on foreign relations. "I think the foreign leaders are picking up the phone and calling him if they have an issue," she said. "They're not sitting there texting me and saying, 'What was this tweet about?'" As for herself, "I don't hear [the tweets]," Haley continued. "It’s chatter I don't focus on."
Watch an excerpt of Haley's comments on ABC below. Bonnie Kristian
lol, @nikkihaley says "we beat up on Russia" over Ukraine, Syria, calls them "not helpful." I can feel Putin quaking. pic.twitter.com/BAJrDA8rsX
— Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) April 2, 2017
For the safety of its employees, the Norte newspaper in Juarez, Mexico, printed its final edition on Sunday.
In a farewell message, owner Oscar Cantú Murguía said the recent murder of a journalist who collaborated with his paper and a lack of security for members of the press made it too difficult and dangerous for the publication to continue its work. On March 23, Miroslava Breach was shot eight times outside of her garage, and died while en route to the hospital, The Associated Press reports. Breach was a journalist with the La Jornada national newspaper, which reported one of her three children was with her when she was shot.
Norte was founded 27 years ago, and Cantú said the paper had been attacked for exposing corruption, but he was "not willing for any more" journalists connected with Norte to be targeted for murder. The Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas said at the time her death, Breach was one of three members of the press to be killed in Mexico in March — the others were journalist Ricardo Monlui Cabrera and Cecilio Pineda Birto, director of the La Voz de Tierra Caliente newspaper. Catherine Garcia
South Carolina was victorious over Mississippi State Sunday in the final game of the NCAA women's basketball tournament, defeating the Bulldogs 67-55 and earning their first-ever national championship. The Gamecocks were led by A'ja Wilson, who scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds. Both schools were playing in their first national championship game. The Gamecocks defeated Stanford 62-53 to make it to the championship, while Mississippi State beat the University of Connecticut, ending their 111-game winning streak in the Final Four. Catherine Garcia
Freedom Caucus leader on White House attacks: 'Tweets and statements and blame don't change facts'
President Trump's social media director, Dan Scavino, on Twitter Saturday called for pro-Trump Republicans in Michigan to oust Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.), a congressman who has become a vocal libertarian critic of Trump. "@realDonaldTrump is bringing auto plants & jobs back to Michigan," Scavino tweeted. "@justinamash is a big liability.#TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary."
Amash is also a member of the House Freedom Caucus, which helped defeat the American Health Care Act. Trump himself declared his displeasure with the caucus Thursday, tweeting his intention to "fight" the group in 2018, presumably in the primaries.
On Sunday, Freedom Caucus founder Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) hit back. "Tweets and statements and blame don't change facts," he said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. "And the facts remain the same. When you look at the [AHCA] document, when you look at the legislation, it doesn't repeal ObamaCare." Of the Scavino tweet, he added, "Justin Amash is a good friend and one of the most principled members of Congress. And, frankly, if he is primaried, I'm going to do everything I can to help him." Amash replied on Twitter, too:
Trump admin & Establishment have merged into #Trumpstablishment. Same old agenda: Attack conservatives, libertarians & independent thinkers. https://t.co/ALcV59iHXx
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 1, 2017
Scavino's post may have run afoul of the Hatch Act, which prohibits electioneering by government officials. A White House ethics lawyer who worked under President George W. Bush, Richard Painter, raised the issue on Twitter. This is "Ethics 101," he wrote, adding that the Bush White House would have fired Scavino forthwith. Bonnie Kristian
The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on President Trump's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Monday. The committee currently seats 11 Republicans to just nine Democrats, so Gorsuch is expected to easily prevail.
This committee ballot is an important step toward Gorsuch's main confirmation vote, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Sunday on Fox News will happen by Friday. "He will ultimately be confirmed," McConnell said, though "exactly how that happens," he added, "will be up to our Democratic colleagues."
Republicans need eight Democrats to cross the aisle for a filibuster-proof confirmation vote; so far, two Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) — have said they will give Gorsuch their support. Bonnie Kristian
Americans disagree about allegations that Russia tampered with the 2016 presidential election on President Trump's behalf, but we can all appreciate the Russian Foreign Ministry's cheeky April Fools' joke.
On Saturday, the agency shared on social media an audio recording in Russian and English of a mock answering machine message billed as a new election meddling service being piloted at Russian consulates and embassies worldwide. "To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponent, press one," the recording says. To "use the services of Russian hackers," press two, or "to request election interference, press three and wait until the next election campaign." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's Supreme Court pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch, "deserves to be confirmed" and will be confirmed this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Sunday in an interview with Chris Wallace for Fox News.
Gorsuch is "unanimously [deemed] well-qualified by the American Bar Association," McConnell said. "My counterpart, [Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)], once called that the gold standard," he continued, conceding that Democrats can determine how the confirmation happens but arguing that the confirmation itself cannot be stopped.
Pressed by Wallace for specifics, McConnell said his intention is to see Gorsuch confirmed by Friday. Watch an excerpt of his remarks below. Bonnie Kristian
VIDEO::@SenateMajLdr: We're going to confirm Judge Gorsuch this weekhttps://t.co/T1n78BCncH
— NTK Network (@NTKNet) April 2, 2017
A federal judge in Louisville, Kentucky, ruled Friday that President Trump cannot use a free speech defense to quash a lawsuit accusing him of inciting violence at a campaign rally last year, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Saturday.
Trump was speaking in Louisville in March of 2016 when he pointed to protesters and repeatedly told his supporters, "get 'em out of here." Judge David J. Hale ruled the injuries three protesters suffered while being removed by event attendees are a "direct and proximate result" of Trump's comments, which can be plausibly interpreted as "an order, an instruction, a command" for use of force.
Protesters Henry Brousseau, Kashiya Nwanguma, and Molly Shah are suing Trump, his campaign, and three audience members for unspecified monetary damages. The lawsuit will proceed. Bonnie Kristian