Archaeologists discover more ancient pyramid ruins in Egypt

A new pyramid just surfaced in Egypt — well, new to this millennium at least. Excavators have uncovered the remains of a 3,700-year-old pyramid just south of Cairo, the Ancient Egyptian Antiquities Sector announced Monday.

The new find joins five other pyramids in the Dahshur royal necropolis, two of which are still standing. Those intact pyramids make their new neighbor look young, as they're about a thousand years older than the recently discovered ruins. The Dahshur site was already famous for the Bent Pyramid, which features distinctive sloped sides that experts believe suggest it was the first attempt at building a smooth-sided pyramid in ancient Egypt.

But this new discovery still has something to brag about: Excavators found an interior corridor and an alabaster block engraved with hieroglyphics. As they continue to clear out the ruins, BBC reports, excavators will be able to assess just how big the pyramid once was.

Who knows, maybe they'll find Brendan Fraser's lost career in there too. Kathryn Krawczyk