Rick Perry is now on the National Security Council

Rick Perry, the secretary of energy and former governor of Texas, has been added to the National Security Council, following the removal of Stephen Bannon, President Trump's chief strategist.
Perry isn't the only high-ranking member of Trump's team to land on the principals committee — other additions announced Wednesday include U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Dan Coats, the national intelligence director. Catherine Garcia
In good news for parents whose children enjoy making in-app purchases without asking permission, Amazon will soon set up a program that could distribute up to $70 million in refunds.
On Tuesday, Amazon and the Federal Trade Commission agreed to end appeals related to a decision made last year in federal court that found Amazon liable for in-app purchases made by children, which ruled that Amazon did not have enough safeguards in place to keep kids from making these pricey buys without authorization from an adult. Many apps have the option of purchasing — with real money — boosts that can make a game easier or more enjoyable to play, and this will cover purchases made from November 2011 to May 2016.
"This case demonstrates what should be a bedrock principle for all companies — you must get customers' consent before you charge them," Thomas B. Pahl, acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement. "Consumers affected by Amazon's practices can now be compensated for charges they didn't expect or authorize." Amazon is expected to release details on the refund program soon. Catherine Garcia
This time last year, the Bidi Bidi refugee camp in Uganda didn't exist; today, it's home to more than 270,000 people who fled war and famine in South Sudan.
What was once just brush is now crisscrossed with roads and dotted with buildings. Bidi Bidi opened in August 2016, and by the end of the year, 260,000 people had already made their way there. It is now the world's largest refugee camp, the U.N. says, larger than the Dadaab camp in Kenya that has welcomed Somali refugees for more than two decades.
At least 50,000 people have died in the conflict in South Sudan since it began in 2013, and more than 800,000 refugees have fled to Uganda; on Tuesday alone, 3,000 refugees crossed the border, NPR reports. The U.N. says this is the fastest growing refugee crisis in the world, and humanitarian needs have reached "unprecedented levels." Catherine Garcia
Pepsi has pulled a two-and-a-half minute short film from circulation after the advertisement was widely blasted as tone-deaf and insensitive, The Wall Street Journal reports. The commercial, featuring Kendall Jenner, riffed on the Black Lives Matter protests, with a moment of tension between Jenner and an officer resolved by a shared Pepsi.
"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding," a Pepsi spokesman said. "Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize." The spokesman added that the company had not meant to "make light of any serious issue" and apologized for putting Jenner "in this position."
A research firm found that of 110,000 comments about Pepsi on social media, 24 percent were negative, 8 percent positive, and 68 percent neutral. An analyst at the firm explained to The Wall Street Journal that 24 percent is an "extremely" high amount for an ad. Jeva Lange
Stun-gun manufacturer Taser has announced that it will offer free body cameras to all American police officers and a year's worth of storage for the footage, Ars Technica reports. Taser is additionally changing its name to "Axon," the brand name of its body camera.
"Only 20 percent [of police officers] have a camera," Axon's CEO, Rick Smith, told Ars Technica. "Eighty percent are going out with a gun and no camera."
The move is perhaps naturally motivated by profit — Axon wants to dominate the body camera market and the offer to America's police force is an attempt to beat out its rivals. But Smith noted that police are also facing increasing criticism.
"Our belief is that a body camera is to a cop what a smartphone is to a civilian," Smith said. "Cops spend about two-thirds of their time doing paperwork. We believe, within 10 years, we can automate police reporting. We can effectively triple the world's police force." Jeva Lange
President Trump defended Bill O'Reilly in a New York Times interview published Wednesday, claiming the Fox News host didn't do "anything wrong." Over the weekend it was reported that Fox and O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002.
"I think he's a person I know well — he is a good person," said Mr. Trump, who during the interview was surrounded at his desk by a half-dozen of his highest-ranking aides, including the economic adviser Gary Cohn and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, along with Vice President Mike Pence.
"I think he shouldn't have settled; personally I think he shouldn't have settled," said Mr. Trump. "Because you should have taken it all the way. I don't think Bill did anything wrong." [The New York Times]
O'Reilly has maintained his innocence but said he had to "put to rest any controversies to spare my children." On Monday, former President Barack Obama's speechwriters Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett slammed Fox News as "f---ing evil" and "a garbage organization that protects sexual harassers." Many advertisers have also pulled their commercials from playing during O'Reilly's show. Jeva Lange
Pepsi is being relentlessly skewered after releasing a "tone-deaf" advertisement Tuesday that openly riffs on a powerful Black Lives Matter protest moment using, of all people, Kendall Jenner.
"In an astonishingly offensive move, Pepsi cast Kendall Jenner in an ad that co-opts the resistance movement to sell soda," wrote Monique Judge for The Root. "Not only does it co-opt the movement, but the commercial centers Jenner, a white woman, and police as the focal points in images of people protesting whatever it is they're protesting in a commercial for Pepsi."
Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., had her own biting response. Jeva Lange
If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V
— Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed Russia during an emergency meeting with the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday following what appeared to be a Syrian government nerve gas attack, which killed at least 58 people, including dozens of children, on Tuesday.
"Russia cannot escape responsibility for this," Haley said. "In fact, if Russia had been fulfilling its responsibility, there would not even be any chemical weapons left for the Syrian regime to use." Haley concluded that "the truth is that [Syrian President] Assad, Russia, and Iran have no interest in peace."
The White House had earlier blamed former President Barack Obama for the attack. Watch Haley's powerful speech below. Jeva Lange
Nikki Haley unloads on Russia at the UN pic.twitter.com/5xS6vvyhBS
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 5, 2017