Another Trump may be running for office

You might not have to wait for 2020 to see another Trump political campaign. Apparently, President Trump's presidential campaign has inspired his son, Donald Trump Jr., to run for office. At a recent meeting with members of an elite New York gun club, Trump reportedly said he was considering running for governor of New York.

Trump, who is running his father's business while his dad runs the country, said "going back to doing deals" after being on the campaign trail has been "boring." "The politics bug bit me," he reportedly said.

Current New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), a fervent critic of Trump's dad and a rumored 2020 presidential contender, is up for reelection in 2018. However, Trump did not specify when he would actually run — if he ever does. A person with knowledge of Trump's plans told the New York Post's Page Six that Trump actually "has no intentions of running for political office at this time" and is "totally focused on running Trump Organization with his brother." Becca Stanek