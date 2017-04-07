Wikileaks just released CIA documents about installing Russian-origin malware

At least two people have been killed and several injured after a truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, The Associated Press reports. The Swedish broadcaster SVT additionally reports that shots were fired at the scene.

Something's happening on Drottninggatan and around Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/YPbrZSe5Mb — Johnny Chadda (@johnnychadda) April 7, 2017

"People started running down the stairs when the fire alarm started, and when we came down to the bottom of the building all we could see was a lot of smoke," one witness who was in the store at the time of the crash told NBC News.

Baserat på bilden så ser det ut som att lastbilen kört in via Kungsgatan (där lastbilar inte ens är tillåtna) pic.twitter.com/qxj9ciCx3I — Victor Björklund (@BjorklundVictor) April 7, 2017

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that authorities believe the crash was a deliberate "terror attack." Vehicles have been used in several recent terrorist attacks in Europe including in Nice, France, in July 2016, resulting in the deaths of 86 people, and in London last month, when five people were killed and several others injured. Jeva Lange

This is a breaking news story and has been updated throughout.