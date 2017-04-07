The Pentagon is investigating if Russia had a role in the chemical weapon attack in Syria

The Pentagon is investigating whether Russia might have participated in the chemical weapons attack in Syria, senior military officials have told The Associated Press. The sarin gas attack killed as many as 100 people in the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria on Tuesday.

Officials say a drone that belonged to either Russia or Syria was seen just before the chemical attack took place, and that it returned later to bomb the hospital where patients were being treated. The officials who spoke with AP said they believe the attack on the hospital could have been an effort to hide evidence.

Officials additionally have blamed Russia for its failure to prevent the Syrian government from using chemical weapons. On Thursday, the United States launched more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles against the al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs, Syria, in response to the chemical attack. Jeva Lange