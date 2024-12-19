Is Elon Musk about to disrupt British politics?

Mar-a-Lago talks between billionaire and Nigel Farage prompt calls for change on how political parties are funded

Elon Musk Nigel Farage
Elon Musk is flanked by Nigel Farage and Nick Candy, left, the billionaire recently appointed treasurer of Reform UK, at Mar-a-Lago this week
(Image credit: Reform UK)
Reform UK published "news-making, cor blimey, take-a-look-at-this photos" of a meeting this week between Elon Musk and Nigel Farage at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion, said the BBC's political editor Chris Mason.

But this is about more than just photos: it is "the most clear-cut proof yet of the richest man in the world's desire to get involved in – meddle in, as some see it – British politics".

