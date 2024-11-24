The future of X

Trump's ascendancy is reviving the platform's coffers, whether or not a merger is on the cards

Donald Trump and Elon Musk pose for a photo at Madison Square Garden event
Trump and Musk: how much do they need each other?
(Image credit: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / Getty Images)
By
published

Months before Elon Musk made his $44 billion move into social media in 2022, he tweeted that "for Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral". So much for that, said Siân Boyle in The Observer. The proliferation of "alt-right diatribe, hate speech and bots" on the renamed X led to mounting disquiet among users, which reached a climax after Donald Trump's election victory.

X's newest rival, Bluesky, gained one million new users over just 24 hours last week, taking its total to 16 million. That's small fry compared with Twitter's estimated 586 million monthly active users. But some wonder whether this week will go down as the beginning of the end for X. The platform has effectively become "Truth Social premium", declared one analyst. Indeed, there is speculation that a merger between X and Trump's platform could be in the works. If that happens, whose interests would take priority? In the ongoing balkanisation of social media, the former Twitter could "fade away" or morph into an authoritarian "political super-app masquerading as social media".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸