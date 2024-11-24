The future of X
Trump's ascendancy is reviving the platform's coffers, whether or not a merger is on the cards
Months before Elon Musk made his $44 billion move into social media in 2022, he tweeted that "for Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral". So much for that, said Siân Boyle in The Observer. The proliferation of "alt-right diatribe, hate speech and bots" on the renamed X led to mounting disquiet among users, which reached a climax after Donald Trump's election victory.
X's newest rival, Bluesky, gained one million new users over just 24 hours last week, taking its total to 16 million. That's small fry compared with Twitter's estimated 586 million monthly active users. But some wonder whether this week will go down as the beginning of the end for X. The platform has effectively become "Truth Social premium", declared one analyst. Indeed, there is speculation that a merger between X and Trump's platform could be in the works. If that happens, whose interests would take priority? In the ongoing balkanisation of social media, the former Twitter could "fade away" or morph into an authoritarian "political super-app masquerading as social media".
A merger between X and Truth Social would "make business sense for Trump, not X", said Prof Erik Nesbit in Fortune. The two companies "compete for users' time, advertisers' dollars, and dominance of the cultural conversation". X is "a global brand with users from every corner of the world". Meanwhile, Truth Social is a "regional player" dominated by Maga types, with less than 700,000 monthly users. X's revenues have fallen dramatically since Musk's acquisition two years ago, with some investor estimates suggesting its current valuation is less than $10 billion, said the Financial Times. Groups such as Disney, IBM and Apple left the platform last year, expressing concerns about stripped-back moderation. But there are signs that some corporate advertisers are "poised for a return" in order to "seek favour with the incoming administration". Trump's victory has "lent Musk new legitimacy, as well as power over brands in sectors that could face new regulatory curbs from Trump". "It is unclear how the election will affect the seven banks that have been saddled with roughly $13 billion debt tied to Musk's takeover."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Given the emergence of Truth Social as a $6 billion "meme stock darling", Trump could decide its future lies beyond X. Shares soared again this week on news that Trump Media is in "advanced talks" to buy the crypto trading firm Bakkt, said Kevin Breuninger on CNBC. Trump is clearly determined to develop his own crypto and social media interests even as he heads for the White House. He might well conclude: who needs Musk?
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Democrats: time for wholesale reform?
Talking Point In the 'wreckage' of the election, the party must decide how to rebuild
By The Week UK Published
-
Brendan Carr, Trump's FCC pick, takes aim at Big Tech
In the Spotlight The next FCC commissioner wants to end content moderation practices on social media sites
By David Faris Published
-
The political latitude of Musk's cost-cutting task force
Talking Points A $2 trillion goal. And big obstacles in the way.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Rahmbo, back from Japan, will be looking for a job? Really?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The clown car Cabinet
Opinion Even 'Little Marco' towers above his fellow nominees
By Mark Gimein Published
-
What will Trump mean for the Middle East?
Talking Point President-elect's 'pro-Israel stance' could mask a more complex and unpredictable approach to the region
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Joe Biden's legacy: economically strong, politically disastrous
In Depth The President boosted industry and employment, but 'Bidenomics' proved ineffective to winning the elections
By The Week UK Published
-
How will Elon Musk's alliance with Donald Trump pan out?
The Explainer The billionaire's alliance with Donald Trump is causing concern across liberal America
By The Week UK Published