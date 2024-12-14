Why Reform UK is doing so well

Nigel Farage's party is positioning itself as the truth-sayer on an issue that other parties refuse to address

Nigel Farage surrounded by journalists
Nigel Farage has promised that politics is set to change 'in the most astonishing way'
(Image credit: Leon Nea / Getty Images)
By
published

Nigel Farage was named "Newcomer of the Year" last week at Westminster's answer to the Oscars, The Spectator's Parliamentarian of the Year awards, said Andrew Neil in the Daily Mail.

The award was, of course, tongue-in-cheek: Farage, not exactly a newcomer, had finally managed to get elected as an MP. The man himself, however, was in no mood for jokes. "I've got a bit of a shock for you," he declared. "Politics is about to change in the most astonishing way." He went on to vow that he would win the next election. This met with a "stunned silence" as those present reflected that "he might well be right".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸