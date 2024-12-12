Labour's plans to redefine the green belt

Angela Rayner's planning reforms turn green-belt areas into 'grey belt' house-building zones, and campaigners are voicing concerns

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner wearing construction gear and smiling
Green light: Labour's planning overhaul could see new homes being built on some areas of the green belt
By
published

Today, the government will lay out its controversial plan to tackle the housing crisis by forcing councils to prioritise house-building on "ugly" parts of green-belt land.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner is expected to make the announcement, part of the government's larger goal of building 1.5 million new homes over the next five years.

Abby Wilson
