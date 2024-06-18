Will Nigel Farage be PM by 2030?

Reform UK leader sets out two-election strategy for power but leaves door open to 'reverse takeover' of Conservatives

Illustration of Nigel Farage standing at the front door of Number 10 Downing Street
Nigel Farage launched Reform UK's manifesto in the Labour heartland of Merthyr Tydfil
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Nigel Farage has set out a two-election strategy that he claims paves the way for him to be elected as prime minister after his Reform UK party becomes the main opposition to Labour.

Speaking yesterday before launching his party's manifesto, called "Our Contract With You", Farage said he hoped the upcoming 4 July election would result in Reform establishing a "bridgehead" in the House of Commons. He would then build a "big national campaigning movement around the country over the course of the next five years for genuine change".

