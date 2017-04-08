North Korea says the U.S. strike on Syria validates its nuclear weapons program

"My concern has been mostly that this is an inappropriate way to begin a war, that the Constitution says war begins with a vote in Congress," Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said on CNN Saturday, reiterating his role as a chief critic of the Trump administration's strike against Syrian regime targets Thursday night.

"Even George Bush, who was often treated mercilessly by the media as being so far out there, he came to Congress and asked to go to war against the Taliban and those who attacked us on 9/11. He also did the same in Iraq," Paul continued. "And so I think this is a wrongheaded notion, that we just skip the most important step — and that is whether or not we should go to war."