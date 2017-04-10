Joe Scarborough slams Stephen Bannon: 'This guy can't implement making a ham sandwich'

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough is convinced chief strategist Stephen Bannon's days at the White House are numbered. While senior political analyst Mark Halperin argued Monday morning that Bannon's "rapport" with President Trump and his role in implementing "policy goals" still makes him a valuable member of the team, Scarborough contended there is no way Bannon, former editor of Breitbart News, could come out on top in his simmering feud with Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. "Two words: family wins," Scarborough said. "The family could tell you how many Breitbart stories attacked the family over the weekend. I don't know who he thinks he's playing with."

Scarborough scoffed to think Bannon could actually believe he "can leak something to Breitbart and that egg not end up on [his] face." "How stupid does he think Trump and Ivanka and Kushner are?" Scarborough said.

Besides, Scarborough argued, Trump will be Trump — with or without Bannon. He didn't buy Halperin's argument that because "the president cannot implement," Bannon needs to be there to "implement those impulses." "This guy can't implement making a ham sandwich," Scarborough said, pointing out that Bannon was the guy who "botched" the immigration executive order that "screwed his first two weeks in the White House."