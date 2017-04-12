Tillerson says he confronted Putin about souring U.S.-Russia relations

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he was frank with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the unsatisfactory state of U.S.-Russia relations at their meeting Wednesday during Tillerson's Moscow visit. While speaking at a joint press conference alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Tillerson said he'd told Putin relations "are at a low point" and there is presently a "low level of trust between our two countries." "The world's two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this relationship," Tillerson said.
Tensions between the U.S. and Russia recently reached a new high after President Trump decided last week to strike Syria in retaliation for a chemical attack believed to be carried out by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The White House has accused Russia of attempting to cover up Assad's use of chemical weapons. Lavrov on Wednesday demanded an investigation by the United Nations into the chemical attack.
Tillerson's assessment of the relationship between the U.S. and Russia echoed comments made by Putin earlier Wednesday. "One could say that the level of trust on a working level, especially on the military level, has not improved but has rather deteriorated," Putin said during an interview aired on Russian television.
Tillerson said he and Putin have agreed to establish a "working group" to improve relations. Becca Stanek
Russia on Wednesday vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have required Syria to cooperate with investigators probing the chemical attack in Idlib province last week, which killed dozens of Syrian civilians. The resolution would have condemned the use of chemical weapons, a violation of the Geneva Convention, and required a speedy investigation of the matter.
Because Russia is a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, the resolution failed upon its veto. The measure was supported by the 10 other voting members, while China abstained. This is the eighth time Russia has vetoed a resolution on Syria during the country's civil war.
The White House has blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the chemical attack, and President Trump on Thursday launched a retaliatory missile strike against a Syrian airfield. U.S. officials have concluded Russia knew of the chemical attack in advance and may have helped the Assad regime obstruct evidence by bombing a hospital that was treating victims. Kimberly Alters
President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is registering with the government as a foreign agent
President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, is registering with the government as a foreign agent, a spokesperson has told The Associated Press. The "appropriate steps" are a response to "formal guidance" from the government, the spokesperson added.
Manafort reportedly earned tens of millions of dollars from 2006 to 2009 secretly working for a billionaire Russian aluminum magnate close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, toiling to promote Putin's interests and undermine anti-Kremlin opposition in former Soviet republics. A U.S. official told The Associated Press in March that Manafort is a "leading focus of the U.S. intelligence investigation of Trump's associates and Russia." Following last month's reports, Manafort volunteered to be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee for the ongoing investigation into whether Trump's campaign staff possibly colluded with Russia.
President Trump was allegedly unaware of Manafort's work for the Russian billionaire. The spokesperson added to AP that Manafort did not lobby on behalf of the Russian government and that the work was from before Manafort joined up with Trump's campaign.
This is the second official with ties to Trump that has had to register as a foreign agent: President Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had to register due to his work lobbying on behalf of Turkish interests. Jeva Lange
The White House could only muster 2 descriptive words about Trump's call with China's president
The White House strived for neither quality nor quantity in its recently released readout of President Trump's call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. More than 12 hours after the phone call Tuesday night — which Trump tweeted was about "the menace of North Korea" — the White House sent out a measly two-sentence recap of the conversation. Only two of the 28 words ("very" and "productive") attempted to describe the call in any detail:
For comparison's sake, here's the amount of information Xi provided about the call. Becca Stanek
Comedian Charlie Murphy died of leukemia Wednesday morning, TMZ reports. He was 57. The older brother of Eddie Murphy, Charlie co-wrote films including Norbit and Vampire in Brooklyn and starred on Are We There Yet?, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus. He is perhaps best known for his role as a co-star on Dave Chappelle's sketch series, Chappelle's Show.
TMZ reports that Murphy had been undergoing chemotherapy and that family members are "absolutely shocked because they thought he was getting better." Murphy's wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died from cervical cancer in 2009. They had two children together, and Murphy had a third child from an earlier relationship.
Watch Murphy's famous routine describing a game of pick-up basketball with Prince on Chappelle's Show below. Jeva Lange
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway unintentionally had the crowd cracking up during her interview Wednesday with journalist Michael Wolff at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. Conway, who defended demonstrably false claims about President Trump's inauguration crowd size as "alternative facts" during a television interview, aired her grievances Wednesday about the dishonesty she claimed runs rampant in the media. "You can turn on the TV — more than you can read in the paper because I assume editors are still doing their jobs in most places — and people literally say things that just aren't true," Conway said. When the audience laughed out loud, Conway responded with a smile and a nod.
Another moment from the interview that earned a chuckle from the crowd was when Wolff brought up The Washington Post's new tagline, "Democracy Dies in Darkness." "I'm going to tell you, when they say democracy dies in darkness, you're the darkness," Wolff said, to laughs. Conway replied, "I'm not the darkness." Becca Stanek
Walmart customers will see soon see discounts on over one million online-only products if they pick them up in-store, Bloomberg reports. The new "Pickup Discount" program will launch April 19 with 10,000 initial price cuts as the company's attempt to keep up with Amazon's delivery juggernaut.
"Quite simply, it costs less for us to ship to stores," said Marc Lore, who heads Walmart's e-commerce business. "So, our customers should share in those savings."
Walmart has 4,700 brick-and-mortar stores, with a typical store carrying 120,000 items. The company's website, on the other hand, offers 35 million products. Amazon currently dominates the American e-commerce market, controlling 34 percent to Walmart's less than 5 percent. Analysts project Amazon is on track to control half of the market by as soon as 2021.
Forthcoming discounts include a 5 percent reduction on Britax B-Safe 35 infant car seats, from $148.05 down to $140.65, or an 11 percent discount on the Lego City Great Vehicles Ferry, down to $21.44. Televisions, coolers, and other products will also see discounts if ordered online and picked up in-store, Bloomberg reports.
"Walmart is trying to move quickly and is stepping up its game," e-commerce analyst Robin Sherk said. "The idea of passing cost savings onto the shopper is something that could be quite disruptive." Jeva Lange
Based on this photo of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, snapped at his meeting Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, his trip to Russia isn't exactly a walk in the park so far:
During the meeting, Lavrov apparently told Tillerson that Russia was having trouble discerning the "real intentions" of the Trump administration amid "very ambiguous" and "contradictory" statements. Lavrov also called President Trump's missile strike on Syria last week "unlawful." Just as Tillerson and Lavrov were meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that "primitiveness and loutishness are very characteristic of the current rhetoric coming out of Washington."
Tillerson later sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Russia initially declined to say whether Tillerson would be able to meet with Putin. Earlier Wednesday, Putin announced that Russia's relationship with the U.S. has "deteriorated" amid accusations of Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom the White House has blamed for the chemical attack in Syria that killed dozens. The Trump administration has accused Moscow of attempting to help cover up Assad's use of chemical weapons.
Details and photos of Tillerson's sit-down with Putin have yet to be released, as Tillerson reportedly ditched his press pool before the meeting and no agenda was made available. The Associated Press reported the leaders were expected to discuss who was responsible for last week's chemical attack in Syria, which provoked the retaliatory U.S. strike; Russia's interference in Ukraine; and the alleged meddling by Russian operatives in the U.S. presidential election. Becca Stanek