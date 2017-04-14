Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says video of child chemical-weapon victims was faked

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ramped up his denial of responsibility for the April 4 sarin gas in Idlib province, The New York Times reports, saying that videos showing children killed in the incident were faked. Assad has countered U.S. claims that Syrian government forces conducted the attack by saying that his warplanes bombed a terrorist weapons depot that contained the chemical weapons, releasing them into the rebel-held area.
More than 80 people reportedly were killed by poison gas in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, prompting President Trump to authorize firing 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian base the U.S. believes launched the chemical attack.
"We don't know whether those dead children were killed in Khan Sheikhoun," Assad told Agence France-Presse in his first television interview since the bombing. "Were they dead at all?" Harold Maass
At least 12 then-teachers at Choate Rosemary Hall sexually molested students in a string of cases starting in the 1960s, the elite Connecticut boarding school revealed Thursday. The school said the investigation was prompted in 2013, after it was alerted to possible objectionable behavior by two alumni who said they had experienced sexual misconduct.
In one case, a student reportedly was raped during a school trip to Costa Rica. Other allegations uncovered by an investigator in a report to the board of trustees included "intimate kissing" and "intimate touching." None of the cases were reported to police, and some of the teachers were allowed to resign after being confronted about the evidence against them. Others were fired, but administrators wrote letters of recommendation to help them get new jobs.
Choate's revelation is just the latest in a series of accusations of sexual abuse by faculty members at prestigious private schools, The New York Times notes, including at St. George's School in Rhode Island and at New York City's Horace Mann School and Poly Prep Country Day School. Harold Maass
China warned Friday that rising tensions over North Korea must be calmed before they reach an "irreversible and unmanageable stage." Some observers fear that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct its sixth nuclear weapons test. U.S. ally South Korea said that a nuclear test or intercontinental ballistic missile launch would be a "strategic provocation" that would provoke a "powerful punitive measure."
The U.S., which has warned that its policy of diplomatic patience toward North Korea was over, has sent an aircraft carrier group toward the region. North Korea accused the U.S. of "seriously threatening peace" by sending "huge nuclear strategic assets" to the region.
Vice President Mike Pence is heading to South Korea on Sunday on a long-planned trip. Harold Maass
NASA on Thursday announced that it has discovered one of Saturn's moons could sustain life. The tiny moon, called Enceladus, has "almost all of the ingredients that you need to support life as we know it on Earth," project scientist Linda Spilker said.
The revelation that prompted the announcement was that Enceladus is home to an underground saltwater ocean, which hints at active energy sources similar to the Earth's undersea vents. On Earth, seawater reacts with "hot upwelling rocks that are rich in iron and magnesium," BBC explains, resulting in a release of hydrogen — one of the elements necessary to sustain life. Scientists believe a similar reaction is occurring in the water beneath Enceladus' surface.
While the discovery is not proof of life on Enceladus, it does mean the moon "joins Mars and [Jupiter's moon] Europa as the best potential locations for life beyond Earth in our solar system," London-based physics professor Andrew Coates said. Kimberly Alters
The Cannes Film Festival announced a star-studded lineup for its 70th anniversary festival, which will run between May 17 and May 28. In competition is Sofia Coppola's erotic thriller The Beguiled, Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories starring Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller, and Todd Haynes' highly-anticipated Carol follow-up, Wonderstruck. The festival will also include the premiere of two television shows, Twin Peaks and Top of the Lake: China Girl, as well as a virtual reality project from The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.
Actress Nicole Kidman will also appear in a whopping four titles in the official selection: Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer, John Cameron Mitchell's How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Coppola's The Beguiled, and Jane Campion's Top of the Lake.
The festival surprisingly includes no films from any of the major Hollywood studios, while Netflix and indie film house A24 are making a strong showing, Indiewire notes. Read their full breakdown of the festival here and see the full lineup at Variety. Jeva Lange
A Delaware state legislator walked out of a senate session because it opened with a Muslim prayer
Delaware state senator Dave Lawson walked out of a senate session because it opened with a Muslim prayer. The Republican legislator called the prayer "despicable" because "the Quran calls for the death of Americans." Critics called his statements inaccurate and accused him of inciting Islamophobia, but Lawson said he was exercising his "constitutional right to protest."
Trump signs bill allowing states to withhold federal money from abortion providers like Planned Parenthood
President Trump signed a bill Thursday that allows states to refuse to give abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood any federal money, CNN reports. The bill is a reversal of a regulation put in place by former President Barack Obama. "The previous Department of Health and Human Services regulation, which took effect two days before Mr. Trump's inauguration, said that states and localities could not withhold money from a provider for any reason other than an inability to provide family planning services," The New York Times writes.
Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie breaking vote in the Senate in late March after two Republicans refused to support the measure. House Speaker Paul Ryan called the bill a "major pro-life victory" and other conservatives have cheered it on as a victory for states' rights.
Heidi Williamson, an analyst at the Women's Health and Rights Program and the Center for American Progress, slammed the bill, saying: "Trump’s actions are creating very real and damaging consequences for millions of women and their families, inflicting direct harm on already vulnerable communities." Federal law already prohibits using government money to fund abortions. Planned Parenthood says just 3 percent of the services it offers involve providing abortions. Jeva Lange
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is introducing a bill that would "prohibit airlines from forcibly removing passengers after they have already boarded the plane due to oversells or airline staff seeking to fly as passengers," International Business Times reports. The bill, called the "Customers Not Cargo Act," comes in the wake of a viral video showing the violent removal of a passenger who refused to give up his seat on an overbooked United Airlines plane.
As it stands now, a 2008 federal rule limits the amount of money airlines can pay ticketed passengers to $1,350 if they are involuntarily removed from flights. As a result, airlines are basically incentivized to forcibly remove passengers rather than offer more money. "The airline should be required to offer the passengers an incentive that gets someone to volunteer to deplane, rather than drag them off — and right now the incentives are in the wrong direction," Van Hollen told IBT. "There will be a price point at which someone will voluntarily get off the airplane. That's what airlines should be required to do."
On Thursday, the lawyer of the passenger removed from the United plane said he suffered a concussion, broken teeth, and a broken nose in the event. But as James Pethokoukis writes for The Week, it could be harder to boycott United than you might think — read his entire analysis here. Jeva Lange