The last known survivor of the 19th century has died at 117

The oldest woman in the world and the last confirmed survivor of the 19th century, Emma Morano, died Saturday at her home in Italy. She was 117.

Born in 1899 in Civiasco, a small town in northern Italy near Milan, Morano turned 117 this past November. She lived with a caregiver in Verbania, a lakeside town just 25 miles from her birthplace.

In her latter years, Morano enjoyed television, raw eggs, chocolate, and the company of her grandchildren. Watch a video from her most recent birthday below. Bonnie Kristian