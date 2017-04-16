John McCain says North Korea 'may be the first test of this presidency'

U.S.-China relations are central to handling what could be the first major challenge of Donald Trump's presidency, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Sunday while speaking with NBC's Chuck Todd.
"I want to start with North Korea," Todd said. "President Trump just tweeted this morning, 'Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!' Why does China's currency policy have anything to do with North Korea?"
"It may be part of the overall relationship, but China is the key," McCain replied. "They can stop [North Korea's nuclear development] if they want to because of their control over the North Korean economy."
Dealing with Pyongyang's provocation "may be the first test of this presidency," he added. "But China can shut them down and we should be — whether they're currency manipulators or not — we should expect them to act to prevent what could be a cataclysmic event." Watch an excerpt of the interview below. Bonnie Kristian
.@SenJohnMcCain on #MTP: North Korea may be the "first test" of the Trump presidency. pic.twitter.com/Gf37a6Eimb
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 16, 2017
North Korea 'is something President Trump is going to deal with in the first year,' says security adviser
The North Korean "threat is upon us" and "is something President Trump is going to deal with in the first year," said Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland, who is expected to leave her post for an ambassadorship next week, in an interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace on Sunday. She was speaking in response to Pyongyang's military parade and failed missile test this weekend, the latest attempts at a show of force by the Kim Jong Un regime.
Earlier this year, McFarland noted, the White House "directed the intelligence community" to "come up with things you haven't thought of before, think outside the box" for dealing with North Korea. The president was "pleased" with the results, she said, and that creative thinking enabled him to have a productive conversation about North Korea with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month.
Later in their conversation, Wallace pressed McFarland on whether it is "good for the president to shift so dramatically and so quickly on both China and Russia." "President Trump has now spent a lot of time with President Xi," McFarland replied, and has come "to understand what his priorities are. He shared what our priorities are." Trump has yet to have a comparable summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, she added, but "our relationship with Russia really depends on Russia. We would like to have a good relationship with Russia, but Russia has been doing some things of late, whether it's in Syria, whether it's with American democracy, that we take very seriously."
Watch McFarland's comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
Arresting marijuana users is not a priority of the Trump administration, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Sunday while speaking with NBC's Chuck Todd on Meet the Press. "Marijuana is not a factor in the drug war," Kelly said. "It's three things: Methamphetamine, almost all produced in Mexico. Heroin, virtually all produced in Mexico. And cocaine that comes up from further south."
"The solution is not arresting a lot of users," he continued. "The solution is a comprehensive drug demand reduction program in the United States that involves every man and woman of goodwill. And then rehabilitation, and then law enforcement, and then getting at the poppy fields and the coca fields in the south."
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has broadcast a different message. He argues "good people don't smoke marijuana" and has long taken an enthusiastic hardline stance on federal marijuana prohibition specifically and the drug war more broadly.
National security experts do not all share Kelly's confidence that securing the border will cut drug consumption, or that less drug use, in turn, will lessen illegal border crossings. "The only law [drug] cartels do not break is the law of supply and demand," writes Paul Kan, a U.S. Army War College professor, at War on the Rocks. "In fact, as new barriers along the border increase risks for the cartels, they will innovate smuggling operations, raise their prices to keep profits flowing, and stimulate new domestic markets in Mexico and on the U.S. side of the border."
Watch Kelly's comments in context below; his discussion of the drug war begins around the 10:30 mark. Bonnie Kristian
Turks began voting Sunday on a constitutional referendum that, if approved, would fundamentally restructure the country's parliamentary system, giving broad new powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and ensuring Erdogan stays in office for at least another decade.
Under the new proposal, the president would be able to dissolve the legislature, rule by executive order, and gain new authority over administrative and judicial appointments. Here's a breakdown from Al Jazeera explaining further changes:
Here's how Turkey could change if it votes 'Yes' on April 16: https://t.co/m2RQKUTrnG pic.twitter.com/0qpD4cLWhw
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 15, 2017
Polling suggests a slight public preference for approving the new system, and unofficial results will be published by Sunday evening local time. Bonnie Kristian
Saturday Night Live set its sights on White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (host Jimmy Fallon) and chief strategist Stephen Bannon (Skeletor) in its cold open, skewering Kushner's apparent ascendency over Bannon in President Trump's affections.
"Jared, Steve, standing before me are my two top advisers," Alec Baldwin's Trump says to begin his America's Next Top Model-style elimination of one member of his staff, "but I only have one photo in my hand."
"Jared, you take the most beautiful photos. Steve, you take the worst photos I have ever seen in my life. And I'm not joking. When I see a photo of you, it makes me wanna puke," he continues. "Jared, I've sent you all around the world to represent me and no one has ever heard you speak. You're like a little Jewish Amelie. And Steve, you may be smart, but I once walked in on you eating a live pig in the Roosevelt Room."
Watch the full skit below to find out who has to go to the basement — and who gets to stay in the Oval Office. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump would like to know why anyone cares about his tax returns since he won the Electoral College
Tens of thousands of people turned out for Tax Day protests nationwide on Saturday to demand the release of President Trump's personal tax returns, and Trump took to Twitter Sunday to express his bewilderment that he, an Electoral College winner, should have to suffer such complaints.
I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017
Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017
The president is not legally required to disclose the documents, but critics say they could reveal conflicts of interest. Indeed, it is because Trump won the election that these protests were organized. Had he lost in November and remained a private citizen, the returns would be a non-issue.
While most of the rallies were peaceful, fights broke out between the president's supporters and opponents in Berkeley, California, resulting in about 20 arrests. Around a dozen people were injured, and police in riot gear reportedly used some sort of explosive device in the crowd. Bonnie Kristian
Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live in her role as White House Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, this time in Easter Bunny garb.
Some context: The real life Spicer actually was a White House Easter Bunny during the George W. Bush administration, and on Tuesday, he said Adolf Hitler didn't use "gas on his own people" while calling concentration camps "Holocaust centers." He apologized later that day, but naturally, McCarthy's Spicer got back into the bunny costume to make a more colorful mea culpa.
"Yeah, I know they're not really called 'Holocaust centers.' Duh, I know that. I'm aware," Spicey says. "I clearly meant to say, ‘'concentration clubs,' ok? Let it drop." Besides, she added, "I am sensitive to the fact that they were sent there on trains, but hey, at least they didn't have to fly United."
"I am particularly sorry this happened on Passover, or AKA, Jewish Easter," Spicey continues. "In the spirit of cultural unity, I thought I would shed some light to all the goys out there on the most sacred holiday, Passover. Now bring out my baby dolls." As for the lesson —well, you'll just have to watch that below. Bonnie Kristian
Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant Christians alike celebrate Easter on Sunday thanks to an atypical convergence of the calendars used by different branches of the church to calculate the date.
Pope Francis addressed a teeming crowd in Rome, giving his "Urbi et Orbi" homily — a message "to the city and the world" — on the subject of hope in the midst of global and personal suffering. "Jesus has risen from the dead," he said. "And this is not a fantasy. It isn't a party with lots of flowers. This is pretty, but [Easter is] not this. It's more than this."
The resurrection of Christ is "a sign in the midst of so many calamities," Francis continued, that gives us "a sense of looking beyond, of saying, 'Don't look to a wall, there's a horizon, there's life, there is joy.'" In the face of "illnesses, human trafficking, human exploitation, wars, destruction, mutilations, vengeance, hatred," he said, the "church continues to say, 'Stop, Jesus is risen.'" Bonnie Kristian