Lion duo that ate as many as 135 people probably did so because of a toothache

Two of history's most bloodthirsty lions might have eaten dozens of people simply because of a toothache, Discover reports.
The so-called "Tsavo two" were a pair of mane-less male lions that killed railroad workers in Kenya over the course of nine months in 1898. The lions were eventually shot by Lt. Col. John Henry Patterson, who reported the pair had eaten as many as 135 people. Isotopic analysis in 2009 estimates that number was more like 35 people — nevertheless, since lions don't usually eat people, the question has lingered for over a century: What drove the Tsavo two to seek so many humans as prey?
Looking at one of the animal's skulls, researchers initially guessed that a tooth-abscess made it hard for the lion to eat its natural prey, so it started going after the delicious, papery skin of people. A new study, published Wednesday in Scientific Reports, doesn't quite agree. Instead, creating molds of the Tsavo two's teeth, researchers found that the man-eating felines' pearly whites were more similar to zoo lions' teeth than wild lions' teeth.
That's pretty telling: Zoo lions eat softer foods, while wild lions have to deal with delivering kill-bites to thick-skinned animals like zebras. "Dental injuries ... may have induced shifts in feeding onto softer foods," the researchers wrote. People, with their thin skin, made a satisfying snack for the hungry Tsavo pair.
The researchers concluded:
[I]t wasn't desperation that drove the Tsavo lions to nosh on humans, but perhaps convenience. The railroad workers, most of whom came from lion-free South Asia and were unfamiliar with local ways to avoid being eaten, were simply easier for a dentally-challenged lion to catch and kill than faster, tougher-skinned buffalo, antelope, and zebra. [Discover]
There you have it: Never underestimate the power of a toothache. Jeva Lange
Tennis star Serena Williams announced Wednesday she's expecting her first child. Williams, 35, made her pregnancy reveal with a Snapchat selfie of her baby bump, captioned "20 weeks."
Ring the baby alarm
Queen Of Tennis Serena Williams just revealed she is 20 weeks pregnanthttps://t.co/cu62JfPgil pic.twitter.com/Rbh0HqXH0V
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 19, 2017
The 23-time Grand Slam champion got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December. She's been absent from Women's Tennis Association events since she kicked off her 2017 season with a win over sister Venus Williams at the Australian Open in January.
French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon might look like a so-called "aging leftist," but don't let appearances fool you: He actually might be one of the most tech-savvy politicians in the world. Described politely by The Week's Ryan Cooper as "a bit of an odd duck who has campaigned with holograms and video games," Mélenchon, 65, used technology Tuesday evening to appear at seven rallies — all at the same time.
While physically in the city of Dijon, Mélenchon also appeared to the audience in three dimensions in six other cities using holographic technology, Le Parisien reports. Technically, the technology isn't a true "hologram," so much as it is an optical illusion (more on that here).
Pressed for time, French far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon opts for holographic campaign stops #Presidentielle2017 pic.twitter.com/DzNVvPrSAs
— AFP news agency (@AFP) April 18, 2017
The stunt doesn't come cheap: The first rally cost between 50,000 and 100,000 Euros. But "it's successful, because it allows [Mélenchon] to say, 'Regardless of my age, I'm showing you that I'm comfortable with new technologies and methods,'" French political analyst Jean-Daniel Levy told AFP.
The first round of the French presidential election will be held on April 23; if no one gets the majority in the first vote, it will be followed by a May 7 runoff. Recent polls show Mélenchon within a couple points of centrist Emmanuel Macron, center-right François Fillon, and far-right Marine Le Pen. Learn more about Mélenchon and the French election at The Week. Jeva Lange
The Murdoch family, which runs Fox News, has reportedly decided to fire Bill O'Reilly from the network, New York's Gabriel Sherman has learned.
O'Reilly is Fox's biggest ratings draw, but he has been on "vacation" since reports broke that Fox News and O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002. Since the initial reports, Fox News has been plagued by advertisers yanking money from spots airing during O'Reilly's show, The O'Reilly Factor.
Fox executives are reportedly debating whether O'Reilly should be allowed to give a good-bye address to his audience. According to a new poll by Politico/Morning Consult, just 23 percent of people who watch O'Reilly's show think it should be canceled.
The Murdochs removed former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes last summer in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Jeva Lange
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election in 2018. "After long consultation with my family and prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018," the House Oversight Committee chairman said in a statement Wednesday.
Chaffetz, who was elected in 2008 to represent Utah's 3rd congressional district, insisted his announcement was motivated merely by a "personal decision to return to the private sector":
For those that would speculate otherwise, let me be clear that I have no ulterior motives. I am healthy. I am confident I would continue to be re-elected by large margins. I have the full support of Speaker Ryan to continue as Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. [Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), via Facebook]
Chaffetz has had a tough go of it this spring. At a town hall shortly after President Trump took office, Chaffetz faced a massive crowd of livid constituents, dissatisfied with his handling of Trump investigations. Last month, Chaffetz caught serious flak for suggesting lower-income Americans invest their money in health-care coverage rather than "getting that new iPhone that they just love."
Read Chaffetz's statement in full below. Becca Stanek
Chaffetz confirms he won't run for reelection next year pic.twitter.com/XdwfHe7JFI
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 19, 2017
Did the White House jeopardize U.S. allies by misreporting the location of an aircraft carrier?
Earlier this month, President Trump told Fox News that America is "sending an armada" to the Sea of Japan as a deterrent to North Korea, but as of Saturday the USS Carl Vinson strike group was some 3,500 miles south of its alleged position, having just finished scheduled joint exercises with Australia. The misinformation from the White House made headlines — at that distance, the aircraft carrier in question wouldn't be able to make it to the Korean peninsula until at least April 25 — and now former Missouri Secretary of State and Army National Guard intelligence officer Jason Kander is sounding the alarm about why the mix-up is "A REALLY BIG DEAL."
On Twitter, Kander explained that "military timing is not about courtesy. It's about life and death. Units depend on this timing." And by reporting information that wasn't true, the White House might have jeopardized U.S. allies:
There is a reason for "military precision." Movement matters. Every military movement affects another. Most operations include another unit providing support. If they don't show and you thought they were there, you're in real trouble. We trained on the importance of precise movements, maneuvers, and timing. As an Officer Candidate School instructor, I trained others on it. It was a simple rule: Be on time, and if you're not going to be on time, tell someone immediately, because they must adjust accordingly. This is known as coordinating with left and right units. In this case, our left and right units were our allies like South Korea and Japan. If POTUS gave our allies the same bad information he gave the American people, our allied units operated believing that bad information. So, the questions that must be answered are did the president make up the armada, was he misinformed, and what did we tell our allies? [Jason Kander, via Twitter]
Defense Secretary James Mattis clarified since initial reports that "there's not a specific demand signal or specific reason we are sending [the aircraft carrier] up there," although White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed "it ensures ... we have the strategic capabilities, and it gives the president options in the region." Jeva Lange
President Trump won't get to hang out with his "good friend" Tom Brady on Wednesday after all. Shortly before the New England Patriots' scheduled visit to the White House on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate their Super Bowl LI victory in February over the Atlanta Falcons, Brady announced that he would not be able to attend. "In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today's ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters," the Patriots quarterback said in a statement. ESPN reporter Mike Reiss noted Brady's mother has been battling an "ongoing illness."
Tom Brady is not attending White House ceremony today due to "personal family matters." His statement: pic.twitter.com/OIidVZX3VV
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 19, 2017
The team's quarterback won't be the only Patriots player missing from the lineup Wednesday. At least six other players — including former tight end Martellus Bennett and safety Devin McCourty — have announced they will not attend for political reasons.
The remaining players will meet with Trump in the Oval Office around 1 p.m. ET, before a ceremony on the South Lawn. The Patriots are the first champions to visit the White House since Trump took office. Becca Stanek
Dozens of members of Turkey's political opposition took to the streets in protest Tuesday night following the country's referendum vote over the weekend granting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expanded executive power. In response, authorities arrested at least 38 protesters in early Wednesday raids in Istanbul, The New York Times reports, marking the first political arrests since Sunday's referendum.
Political arrests in Turkey are nothing new, the Times notes, with tens of thousands of individuals detained in the last few months alone. Wednesday's arrests affected mostly people who "attended the protests after the referendum and raised their voice against the referendum result on social media," said Deniz Demirdogen, a lawyer for one of the detainees.
Erdogan claimed a slim victory in Sunday's referendum vote, winning 51 percent to the opposition's 48 percent. Protesters assert the vote was rigged, and critics also note Erdogan's government held the vote during a state of emergency, which was declared last July after a failed coup against the president. Read more at The New York Times. Kimberly Alters