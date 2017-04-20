Jeff Sessions dismisses Hawaii as 'an island in the Pacific'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is apparently flabbergasted a federal judge from "an island in the Pacific" — also known as Hawaii — had the right to block President Trump's executive orders temporarily banning immigration from several Muslim majority nations. "I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power," said Sessions about Hawaii during an interview Wednesday night on The Mark Levin Show.
Hawaii might be more than 4,000 miles away from Sessions' home state of Alabama, but it's certainly still on the map as a U.S. state. That means the sitting federal judge who serves in that Hawaiian district court most certainly has the same constitutional right as federal judges in other states to push back on executive branch powers as part of that whole separate but equal branches of government thing. Becca Stanek
Place your order now, and by 2020 you could own a flying car. Slovakian company AeroMobil on Thursday debuted its limited first edition flying car at Monaco's Top Marques auto show, and announced that it would start taking preorders that it will deliver in 2020. The car will sell for between $1.3 million and $1.6 million.
AeroMobil starts taking pre-orders for its 'first edition' flying car https://t.co/qc9s1yH8TP by @etherington pic.twitter.com/lvoJ91JIc3
— TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) April 20, 2017
So, how does the flying car work? TechCrunch broke it down:
It transforms from car mode to air in less than 3 minutes. It has around 434 miles of driving range, too, or around 466 miles of flight range operating at 75 percent of its maximum speed. Top ground speed for the AeroMobil car-plane is around 100 mph, while it can do around 224 mph while gunning it during flight. [TechCrunch]
Experts aren't predicting flying cars will take the sky by storm anytime soon. For starters, anyone who wants to fly the car will need to have a pilot's license. There's also the question of which traffic laws cars in the sky would have to abide, as right now there are only laws for airplanes in the sky and cars on the road. It's also not exactly legal to use a highway as a runway.
But that all may change soon, because AeroMobil isn't the only company racing to make flying cars. "The technology is there," said Philip Mawby, an electronic engineering professor at the University of Warwick. "The question is bringing it to the market at an affordable cost, and making it a useful product." Becca Stanek
Bill O'Reilly will reportedly leave Fox News $20 million to $25 million richer, a person familiar with the situation told Variety. Per O'Reilly's contract, he is entitled to as much as his current yearly salary, which is believed to be in that range.
O'Reilly was let go on Wednesday after reports that he and Fox News quietly paid $13 million to settle sexual harassment allegations brought by female employees over the past 15 years. A spokesperson for O'Reilly declined to comment on the money he will be paid by Fox. O'Reilly has called the harassment claims "completely unfounded."
When former CEO Roger Ailes left Fox last year, also due to sexual harassment allegations, he was also said to be paid a settlement for the time remaining on his contract, Variety reports. Jeva Lange
What's viewed even less favorably than United Airlines? According to a Public Policy Polling survey released Thursday, President Trump.
The poll found that while a whopping 47 percent of Americans negatively view the airline that's sparked global outrage twice in the last month, even more Americans have an unfavorable view of the country's commander-in-chief. More than half of Americans (52 percent) said they see Trump unfavorably.
The survey was taken from April 17-18, about a week after footage of officers dragging a paying customer off an overbooked United flight went viral. The customer reportedly suffered a broken nose and lost two teeth as he was forcibly removed from the plane. Prior to that, United caught flak for refusing to allow two girls wearing leggings to board a plane because they were in violation of the company's dress code for friends and family members of employees.
The poll was conducted online and by phone among 648 registered voters. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points. Becca Stanek
The office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman brought 58 counts of larceny against an allegedly fake architect with the last name Newman in a sting named "Operation Vandelay Industries."
Get it? If none of this is ringing any bells, perhaps a certain bass line might help.
I'm indicting alleged fake architect Paul Newman on 58 counts as a result of our "Operation Vandelay Industries." pic.twitter.com/8cfn6zQIGk
— Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) April 20, 2017
Paul J. Newman is accused of collecting almost $200,000 for "rendering fraudulent architecture and design services since 2010." The coincidence of Newman's name and his alleged fake business scam apparently put the attorney general's office in the mind of Seinfeld, in which the character George Costanza makes up a job at a nonexistent company called "Vandelay Industries."
The charges, at least, are made in all seriousness. "By allegedly falsifying building plans, code compliance inspections, and field reports, the defendant jeopardized the safety of those who resided in and frequented the buildings he was contracted to work on. Deceptive actions like these erode public trust — and my office will not tolerate them," Schneiderman said in a statement. Jeva Lange
An Ohio man is raising money to send a soldier he's never met a care package brimming with 3,000 cookies. Mark Chalifoux got the idea after he was accidentally included in a family group text. He said he repeatedly tried to indicate he was not supposed to be in the chat, but the family members didn't seem to notice.
The texts continued, and Chalifoux got a picture of four soldiers and a message detailing how to send care packages overseas. He decided to start a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to make a truly memorable care package for this family's soldier. He's already raised more than $1,000, thanks to donations from 90 people. "I am hoping he'll be encouraged that 90 people contributed and it will let him know that someone cares," Chalifoux said. Becca Stanek
The GOP health-care reform effort was thwarted last month due to lack of party cooperation, but moderates and conservatives on the right are reportedly drawing close to agreement on an ObamaCare replacement, The Huffington Post reports.
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, and Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.), leader of the more moderate Tuesday Group, have reached a deal for an amendment that would let states waive the rule that prevents insurers from charging people with pre-existing conditions more money for premiums, Politico reported Thursday. The bill would also reinstate essential health benefits, which the Freedom Caucus had fought to remove.
Republicans need 216 votes to pass the bill in the House, but party moderates may still hold out, even with the amendment. Citing two sources "close to the health-care legislative process," CNN reported Wednesday that the White House is exploring whether it can accomplish the famed repeal-and-replace of ObamaCare before the administration's 100th day lapses on Saturday, April 29. Read a full summary of the amendment at Politico, here. Jeva Lange
This New Zealand newspaper had a hilarious response to Scott Brown becoming America's ambassador there
President Trump has nominated former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown (R) to be the ambassador of New Zealand, which might have been a relative non-story if it weren't for that fact that New Zealand really does not like this guy.
Exactly how much do they not like Scott Brown?
Trump picks Scott Brown as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand
This was the headline in New Zealand's largest newspaper when rumors first leaked pic.twitter.com/np2BTfHlBD
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 20, 2017
The newspaper goes on to describe Brown's accolades and, well …
In 1982 he nailed Cosmopolitan magazine's "America's Sexiest Man" competition, with the former Army man then turning his hand to politics.
His time as a senator included backing the use of "enhanced interrogation techniques" including waterboarding — the act of simulated drowning in order to get subjects to release information.
Last year avid cyclist Brown told GQ magazine "I've always wanted to go to New Zealand or Scotland or Wales and just ride 100 miles, hit a pub, drink, eat, sleep, do some exploring, and then get up, ride another 100 miles, do that for a couple weeks." [The New Zealand Herald]
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Trump administration's list of Brown's accomplishments looks pretty different. Jeva Lange