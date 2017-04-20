Jeff Sessions dismisses Hawaii as 'an island in the Pacific'

Place your order now, and by 2020 you could own a flying car. Slovakian company AeroMobil on Thursday debuted its limited first edition flying car at Monaco's Top Marques auto show, and announced that it would start taking preorders that it will deliver in 2020. The car will sell for between $1.3 million and $1.6 million.

So, how does the flying car work? TechCrunch broke it down:

It transforms from car mode to air in less than 3 minutes. It has around 434 miles of driving range, too, or around 466 miles of flight range operating at 75 percent of its maximum speed. Top ground speed for the AeroMobil car-plane is around 100 mph, while it can do around 224 mph while gunning it during flight. [TechCrunch]

Experts aren't predicting flying cars will take the sky by storm anytime soon. For starters, anyone who wants to fly the car will need to have a pilot's license. There's also the question of which traffic laws cars in the sky would have to abide, as right now there are only laws for airplanes in the sky and cars on the road. It's also not exactly legal to use a highway as a runway.

But that all may change soon, because AeroMobil isn't the only company racing to make flying cars. "The technology is there," said Philip Mawby, an electronic engineering professor at the University of Warwick. "The question is bringing it to the market at an affordable cost, and making it a useful product." Becca Stanek