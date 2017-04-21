The Montana Republican running in the special election doesn't believe in retirement because Noah was still working when he was 600
The race to replace President Trump's interior secretary, former Montana congressman Ryan Zinke, "might be the most interesting" of the three special elections held since November, Paul Blest writes at The Week. Certainly it has the most interesting characters: "Democratic cowboy poet and singer Rob Quist" will face off against "last year's losing Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte" on May 25, USA Today writes, with Gianforte leading as an early favorite.
Gianforte, 56, is a billionaire businessman who sold his company, RightNow Technologies, in 2011 and apparently now spends his time funneling money toward the Glendive Dinosaur and Fossil Museum, which publishes a newsletter explaining that "the Biblical worldview is consistent with the scientific evidence we find in the fossil record" and argues that dinosaurs rode on Noah's Ark.
Gianforte is a big fan of citing Noah, as it turns out. In a 2015 talk at the Montana Bible College, he told the audience that he doesn't believe in retirement because Noah was 600 when he built the ark. "There's nothing in the Bible that talks about retirement. And yet it's been an accepted concept in our culture today," Gianforte said. "Nowhere does it say, 'Well, he was a good and faithful servant, so he went to the beach.' It doesn't say that anywhere."
He added: "The example I think of is Noah. How old was Noah when he built the ark? Six hundred. He wasn't like, cashing Social Security checks, he wasn't hanging out, he was working. So, I think we have an obligation to work. The role we have in work may change over time, but the concept of retirement is not biblical."
Read more about the special elections, including the Montana race, here at The Week. Jeva Lange
Paranormal investigators Fox Mulder and Dana Scully are returning to the silver screen with 10 new episodes of sci-fi classic The X Files, Fox announced late Thursday. Production is slated to start this summer, and the episodes will likely air in late 2017 or early 2018.
David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson will reprise their respective roles as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, tasked with investigating mysterious and potentially supernatural happenings. Plot details have yet to be announced.
A mini-series revival aired last year, but both Duchovny and Anderson seemed excited to be back to work on the Emmy award-winning show, which first aired in 1993. Anderson tweeted this picture when the news was announced:
You ready for more of this @davidduchovny? #TheXFiles pic.twitter.com/im43BzlDks
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) April 21, 2017
Duchovny quipped he's "been ready since '93." Becca Stanek
An investigation by USA Today has documented more than 400 previously undisclosed properties across the U.S. owned by President Trump's business trust and companies. The properties are worth an estimated $250 million and include "at least 422 luxury condos and penthouses from New York City to Las Vegas, 12 mansion lots on bluffs overlooking his golf course on the Pacific Ocean, and dozens more smaller pieces of real estate," USA Today reported.
The properties present "an extraordinary and unprecedented potential for people, corporations, or foreign interests to try to influence the president," USA Today wrote. Because the properties in question are owned directly by Trump's companies and not licensed through a separate development company, any sales would directly augment Trump's wealth. Already, there are some murky deals: USA Today found that of the 14 luxury condos and home-building lots Trump companies have sold since Election Day, "half were sold to limited liability companies" and "no names were listed in deeds, obscuring buyers' identities."
Now that Trump has assumed office, a lot more people are apparently inquiring about buying real estate owned by the president. While Trump isn't legally obligated to offer a complete inventory of every property he owns, nor is he required to disclose when he makes a sale, he is constitutionally prohibited from accepting gifts from foreign officials. But because real estate laws allow shell companies to be set up so that a person can make a purchase without revealing his or her identity, USA Today noted it could be "impossible for the public to know" who purchases a Trump property in this manner.
"Anyone seeking to influence the president could set up an anonymous company and purchase his property," said Heather Lowe, director of government affairs at Global Financial Integrity, a group focused on stopping illegal financial transactions. "It's a big black box, and the system is failing as a check for conflicts of interest."
Read the full product of USA Today's four-month-long investigation here. Becca Stanek
Former President Barack Obama is returning from his tropical star-studded vacation to speak with people at the University of Chicago on Monday in what will be his first speech since exiting the White House in January, the Chicago Tribune reports. Obama and the "young leaders" will reportedly "hold a conversation on civic engagement and discuss community organizing," the Tribune writes.
The event, which will draw hundreds, is already sold out, but it will also be televised. While Obama's schedule is not public, he is expected to be in the city for "a couple of days."
"He's really excited to go back to Chicago and have a conversation about community organizing and civic engagement," said Obama's spokesman, Kevin Lewis.
An official announcement read: "This event is part of President Obama's post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world." Jeva Lange
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took to Twitter Thursday evening to communicate directly with the proletariat about the endless extravagance of those gaudy rich:
How many yachts do billionaires need? How many cars do they need? Give us a break. You can't have it all.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 21, 2017
It was a message with just one problem:
@BernieSanders I like you, Bernie, but...you have three houses.
— Tega McGuffin (@tegamcguffin) April 21, 2017
The senator from Vermont is indeed the owner of three homes, the most recent of which is a $575,000 lakefront vacation house he bought in August. As Ed Morrissey notes at Hot Air, Twitter might find it easier not to begrudge Sanders his choices were he not actively "selling grudges as part of his professional life." Bonnie Kristian
Former Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin (R) won the praise of Morning Joe for her interview Thursday with CNN's Jake Tapper. Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough wasn't necessarily impressed with what she said, per se, but rather how she said it. "I'm not being snide when I say this: She spoke in complete sentences," Scarborough said Friday, seemingly amazed at how coherently Palin spoke as she advised women that were being harassed in the workplace to "stand up and do something about it, not stick around for a paycheck for years and years."
Scarborough reminisced on how for the "past five, six, seven years, every time she got on TV she rambled to such a degree — it was a word salad." "If there were a Chop't chain for the English language, Sarah Palin would be the major franchise owner," Scarborough said.
Scarborough's fellow co-hosts chided him for setting an "unbelievably low" bar for Palin — though they didn't disagree. Contributor Donny Deutsch said he was floored Palin was able to communicate "a single coherent thought."
Watch Morning Joe marvel over Palin's progression into "complete sentences" below. Becca Stanek
Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Friday asserted Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime still has chemical weapons, though he did not present evidence for his claim.
"There can be no doubt in the international community's mind that Syria has retained chemical weapons in violation of its agreement and its statement that it had removed them all," Mattis said at a joint press conference with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. "The amount of it I don't want to get into it right now," he added. "We don't reveal some of that detail because we don't want to reveal how we're finding out."
Assad denies holding chemical weapons, and he has claimed the chemical attack in Syria earlier this month was faked. More than 80 people were killed by what is believed to be sarin gas, and President Trump authorized a 59-missile strike on Assad regime targets in response.
For more on chemical weapons on Syria and how the U.S. should react, check out this analysis from David Faris at The Week. Bonnie Kristian
Before President Trump scoffed at the "ridiculous standard" of measuring a leader's success by his first 100 days in office, he signed and delivered a two-page contract outlining his "100-day action plan to Make America Great Again." But unless Trump gets really, really busy between now and April 29, when he hits 100 days as president, it's looking like he won't exactly check off every promise he made in his "contract with the American voter."
On the first page of the contract, which Trump released when he was still running for office, he pledged to pursue "six measures to clean up the corruption and special interest collusion in Washington, D.C.," "seven actions to protect American workers," and "five actions to restore security and the constitutional rule of law." Those actions included labeling China a currency manipulator (he announced earlier this month he now thinks the Chinese are "not currency manipulators") and suspending immigration for "terror-prone regions" (both of his immigration executive orders have been blocked by federal judges). He has, however, made headway on getting his Supreme Court pick confirmed, rolling back regulations, and pushing "clean coal."
His second page lists the legislative goals he planned to work on with Congress — and boasts even fewer successes. Trump had promised he'd repeal and replace ObamaCare, pass a "middle class tax relief and simplification act," enact an "affordable childcare and eldercare act," and get his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall fully funded with "the full understanding that the country of Mexico will be reimbursing the United States for the full cost." None of that has happened.
Trump capped off his lengthy list of promises with the bolded line, "This is my pledge to you." "And if we follow these steps, we will once more have a government of, by, and for the people," the contract said.
Read the entirety of Trump's "contract with the American voter" below. Becca Stanek
A list of @realDonaldTrump’s promises for the first 100 days of his presidency: pic.twitter.com/4sVXoFxfKX
— Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) April 21, 2017