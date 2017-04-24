Former Fox News guest accuses Sean Hannity of sexual harassment

On the heels of Bill O'Reilly being let go from Fox News amid allegations of sexual harassment, another Fox News host, Sean Hannity, is being accused of asking a former network guest to go back to his hotel room with him; after she declined, he allegedly retaliated by never inviting her back to appear on Fox News.
In an interview with Oklahoma radio host Pat Campbell, Debbie Schlussel said that before going on Hannity's show, he invited her to a book signing in Detroit. As she prepared to leave the event, Hannity asked her, "'Why don't you come back with me to my hotel?'" she said. "And I said no, I have to get ready for the show." Before they went on the air, Hannity allegedly said the pair should "double-team" another guest, a phrase Schlussel said she thought was "weird," and when the show started, "Every time I tried to open my mouth and say something, they yelled at me and said obey your host, you can't say anything or else we're gonna shut off your microphone."
Schlussel told Campbell that once the show was over, Hannity again invited her back to his room, and she rejected his advances. He later called her and "yelled at me," she said, and she "got a very weird feeling about the whole thing, and I kind of knew I wouldn't go back on his show. I wasn't booked on a show again." This wasn't that out of the norm for the network, she asserted. "This kind of stuff is all over the place at Fox News and anything that has to do with Sean Hannity."
In a statement to the New York Daily News, Hannity said Schlussel's allegations are "100 percent false and a complete fabrication." He called her a "serial harasser who has been lying about me for well over a decade" and said he will "fight every single lie about me by all legal means available to me as an American." Previously, Schlussel has accused Hannity of running a scam charity and plagiarism.
Update, 1:57 p.m.: In an interview with Law Newz on Monday, Schlussel said that while everything she said about her interaction with Hannity in the early 2000s is true, she does not believe that what happened was sexual harassment by any legal definition. "I would never accuse him of that," Schlussel said, adding, "I never thought I was sexually harassed by Sean Hannity. I thought he was weird and creepy, not someone I liked."
Editor's note: This post originally mischaracterized the nature of Schlussel's relationship to Fox News. It has since been corrected. We regret the error. Catherine Garcia
U.S. imposes sanctions on 271 employees of Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center after deadly chemical attack
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced at Monday's White House Press briefing that the U.S. has issued new economic sanctions against Syria in response to the deadly chemical attack there earlier this month. The sanctions will be imposed on 271 individuals who work for the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center, the Syrian government agency that is believed to be responsible for developing chemical weapons.
Many of the individuals facing sanctions are "experts in chemistry and related fields" or people who have worked "in support of the center's 'chemical weapons program' since at least 2012, or both," Reuters reported. "We intend to hold the Assad regime accountable for its unacceptable behavior," Mnuchin said, noting the new sanctions send a "strong message."
The April 4 attack, which the Trump administration has blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, killed nearly 100 people, including children. The U.S. responded days later with a missile strike. Becca Stanek
Stephen Bannon once kept a whiteboard in his office where he conspiratorially connected Hollywood films to Satan
In the beginning, there was Hollywood. Long before Stephen Bannon ever joined President Trump in the White House as chief strategist, the conservative firebrand navigated the glitz and glam of Southern California no less conspiratorially than he did his later tenure at the helm of Breitbart.
Bannon's films weren't exactly Finding Dory; think more along the lines of documentaries about eugenics, Hitler, and clones. But in 2005, he seemed "emblematic of a new wave in Hollywood, a group that intends to clean those media pipes with pictures that promote godliness, Pax Americana, and its own view of family values," The New York Times' James Ulmer wrote in a profile of Bannon.
Looking back at those conversations now, though, Ulmer admitted to The New Yorker that Bannon was a little strange:
In the Times article, Ulmer said that Bannon had told him, "We're the peasants with the pitchforks storming the lord's manor." Ulmer recalled, "He was always making these grand, hyperbolic analogies between good and evil, the culture of life versus the scourge of death that, in his view, Hollywood had become. Hollywood was the great Satan."
Ulmer met with Bannon at his Santa Monica office, where Bannon had written the names of some recent movie releases on a whiteboard. Ulmer reported that Bannon had said, "On Ash Wednesday, The Passion of the Christ is released theatrically, and on Sunday, Lord of the Rings — a great Christian allegory — wins 11 Academy Awards. So here you have Sodom and Gomorrah bowing to the great Christian God." Ulmer recalled, "I was watching him draw all these configurations and connecting lines about the Beast and Satan, and half of my brain was saying, 'This guy's a comic stitch,' and the other, 'He's really off the deep end.'" [The New Yorker]
Read the full report of Bannon's time in Hollywood at The New Yorker. Jeva Lange
The State Department has named former Fox News Channel anchor Heather Nauert as its spokeswoman, filling a position that had been left vacant for nearly 100 days, The Associated Press reports. Mark Toner, the department's deputy spokesman under former President Barack Obama, had previously filled the role on an acting basis.
The State Department stopped its sporadic on-camera press briefings in late March, with officials saying Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would resume the briefings once the department hired a permanent spokesperson. It is unclear when Nauert, a Fox & Friends alumna, will restart briefings. The State Department has been criticized since President Trump took office for its inaccessibility. Jeva Lange
At the University of Chicago on Monday, former President Barack Obama offered his first public remarks since leaving office in January. Obama recalled his past as a community organizer in Chicago, and said his "next job" will be to help "prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton."
Obama was at the school to serve as a moderator for a civic engagement discussion panel featuring six Chicago-area students, and he questioned the students about how the country can tackle "the barriers discouraging young people from a life of service." While he avoided mentioning President Trump in his remarks, Obama did begin by joking: "What's been going on while I've been gone?"
Catch a snippet of Obama's remarks below. Becca Stanek
A Catholic college in Kansas is renaming its yoga classes to avoid promoting "eastern mysticism." Benedictine College said alumni and faculty had complained that yoga is a Hindu spiritual practice not in keeping with Catholic teaching. The classes will be rebranded "lifestyle fitness," but will be taught the same way. "We're changing the name," a spokesman said.
Meet Sally ($30,000), a dorm-fridge-size robot ready to make you "the most perfectly proportioned salad you've ever eaten." Created by Chowbotics, a Silicon Valley firm, Sally launches what could be a family of machines that will also prepare Chinese, Mexican, and Indian food. Until Chowbotics finishes developing a smaller home model, you're most likely to encounter Sally in fast-food restaurants and office or hotel cafeterias. The machine uses sorted vegetables — diced in advance by humans — to whip up any of more than a thousand salad combinations in less than a minute. Sadly, avocado is for now too soft to be robot-handled.
The company that owns the right to manufacture and distribute Ivanka Trump's clothing line has been secretly relabeling garments as "Adrienne Vittadini Studio" and selling them to discount retailer Stein Mart, The Business of Fashion has learned. The relabeling occurred "without the knowledge or consent of the Ivanka Trump organization," a spokesperson for the distributor, G-III, said in a statement. It isn't immediately clear if Adrienne Vittadini was aware its labels were being swapped into the Ivanka Trump line.
Relabeling designer items for sale in discount stores is a normal, legal practice in the fashion world in order to protect brand names from being associated with less high-end stores. G-III could have theoretically been attempting to protect the Ivanka Trump brand, but with major retailers including Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus dropping the Ivanka Trump line, claiming weak sales, G-III might have possibly been trying to avoid associations with Ivanka Trump's name instead. "According to a source within Stein Mart, the retailer has received negative feedback from customers regarding Ivanka Trump products, with one customer spitting on a blouse in front of a cashier before storming out of a store," BOF reports.
Stein Mart's chief executive said the relabeling wasn't about politics. "We've had both labels for a while. We may see more Adrienne Vittadini in the short term," he said. "I've had an equal number of [customers] say that they don't want and do want [the Ivanka Trump merchandise] in the store. If we get it, we get." Jeva Lange