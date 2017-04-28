John Kasich thinks the best way to solve America's problems with North Korea is to 'eradicate the leadership'
Ohio Gov. John Kasich's (R) suggestion for handling mounting tensions with North Korea sounds suspiciously similar to the plot of The Interview, the 2014 satirical film that enraged North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "How do you deal with this? I think there might be a way, and that has to do with taking out the North Korean leadership," Kasich said Friday while talking to reporters in Washington about North Korea's nuclear weapons activity. "I believe the best way to solve this problem is to eradicate the leadership. I'm talking about those who are closest to making the decisions that North Korea's following now."
The Interview followed two pseudo-journalists (played by James Franco and Seth Rogen) who were assigned by the CIA to assassinate North Korea's dictator. But there is one notable difference between Kasich's plan and The Interview's: Kasich doesn't actually recommend assassinating Kim — and he isn't trying to send Franco and Rogen to do it. The Washington Post reported that Kasich "stopped short of explicitly recommending that U.S. forces assassinate North Korea's leaders, but what he described would be a military and intelligence exercise."
Kasich, who ran in the Republican presidential primary, said that if he were president he'd be asking military commanders if they were "staging raids" and if they knew "how to land" their helicopters there. "The North Korean top leadership has to go and there are ways in which that can be achieved," Kasich said. "But you have to have very good intelligence. You have to have an ability to do things very quickly. And, you know, I think that is not beyond our capability to achieve that." Becca Stanek
In a recent survey of nearly 1,000 CEO candidates, researchers found that 45 percent had made at least one mistake in their career that either ended in them losing their job or was extremely costly to their business. However, more than 78 percent of those people ended up getting the top job. They also found that educational pedigree in no way correlated with performance.
Only 7 percent of high-performing CEOs went to an Ivy League college for their undergraduate degree — and 8 percent of them never graduated from college at all. The survey's results indicated, strangely, that traits that make a board more likely to choose a candidate as CEO, such as high confidence, might not even correlate to better job performance in the role.
Sleep deprivation costs American businesses about 1.2 million employee workdays and roughly $411 billion in revenue a year, according to a report from the RAND Corp. That lost productivity in the form of sleepy workers shaves an estimated 2.3 percent off the country's GDP each year.
Though sleep deprivation is a worldwide problem, it's especially bad in the United States, where employment regulation and working culture might not be as sleep-friendly as European Union countries, for example. While a lack of sleep can lead to lower productivity, the reverse is also true: Getting more sleep helps productivity, and in return, being more productive can lead to better sleep. So it's in businesses' best interest to encourage their workers to work hard and also sleep well, for the sake of the employees as well as the company. Shivani Ishwar
With Fox News in turmoil after the recent ousting of its biggest ratings star, Bill O'Reilly, a person familiar with private talks among media bigwigs says there is "serious" discussion of launching a rival conservative news network, Mediaite reports.
The new network would put "the old band" back together as a response to the perception that Fox is moving too far to the left. The "pitch is that the network could immediately reach at least 85 million homes," Mediaite writes.
There are certainly plenty of (out-of-work?) conservative powerhouses to pick from that could star on a new network, and perhaps even some executives from within Fox News who might be lured by the new opportunity. Could the new channel include stars like the ousted Bill O'Reilly, who didn't waste much time hitting the podcast waves after he was fired amid a sexual harassment scandal? Could Tomi Lahren, the conservative mega star, who was recently sidelined at The Blaze also take on a prominent role? [Mediaite]
Fox News founder Roger Ailes was ousted from the network last year after sexual harassment allegations; adding to the intrigue, New York's Gabriel Sherman reports that two people close to Ailes claim he is actively exploring a new TV venture. Read the full scoop at Mediaite. Jeva Lange
Congress on Friday passed a stopgap spending bill, keeping the government funded through May 5 and dodging a looming government shutdown on President Trump's 100th day in office Saturday. The spending extension easily passed the House, 382-30, and it passed the Senate in a voice vote. The bill will now go to Trump's desk.
Lawmakers were staring down a deadline of Friday at midnight to either pass a spending bill or see a partial government shutdown. Now that the stopgap bill has passed Congress, legislators on Capitol Hill will have an additional week to negotiate a $1 trillion spending bill financing government agencies through the end of the federal government's fiscal year. Becca Stanek
Either White House aide Sebastian Gorka has a budding hobby, or there's something he needs to tell us. Business Insider's Natasha Bertrand noticed Friday that Gorka has been on somewhat of a rampage lately following knife companies on Twitter:
are you ok @SebGorka pic.twitter.com/BgvCL7neBn
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) April 28, 2017
Recently, Gorka followed AKTI-Am Knife & Tool (Twitter handle @SaveOurKnives), Cold Steel, Knife Thursday, SOG Knives, Benchmade Knife Co, Spyderco Knives, Kershaw Knives, Emerson Knives, Inc., Blade Show, Knife Depot, Knife Center, Blade HQ, Boker Knives, and Knife Informer.
It appears Gorka has yet to comment on his following spree. Becca Stanek
Sessions said the government might not have noticed Flynn's foreign government dealings because vetting is hard
Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday suggested it's reasonable to believe the government's vetting of ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn simply didn't catch the fact that he'd made tens of thousands of dollars off his work for foreign governments. Sessions said in a series of television interviews on Today and Good Morning America that he's confident Trump's transition team, which was tasked with vetting Flynn, is doing "the best they can." "We need to do a good job of vetting that," Sessions said, but paid foreign government work is "a complex issue, and I'm not sure anyone could be expected to find that."
The heads of the House Oversight Committee revealed this week that Flynn may have broken the law by failing to inform the U.S. government of his work or disclose his payments. Flynn made an estimated $56,200 in 2015 from three firms with ties to the Russian government. His lobbying company also reportedly made more than $500,000 for its work on behalf of the Turkish government.
Flynn served as Trump's national security adviser for just 24 days before stepping down, after it was revealed he'd misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. After he was forced to resign, Flynn registered as a foreign agent, which he'd apparently been advised to do previously.
Sessions noted Friday that he is not involved in investigating Flynn. He said he's certain the Justice Department will "do their responsibility, whatever that is." Catch a snippet of Sessions' Good Morning America interview below. Becca Stanek
WATCH: Full in-studio interview between @arobach and Attorney General Jeff Sessions pic.twitter.com/f8Y2MLHBhj
— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 28, 2017
What happens when you travel to the Bahamas expecting this …
… And end up with this instead?
A view of the luxury food court with some luxury school bus transportation at Fyre Festival. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/XL3PtRw8q0
— William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017
That is the clash of expectation and reality that many are experiencing after the inaugural Fyre Festival in the Bahamas turned into a nightmare zone where ready-to-revel party-goers were met with piles of trash, collapsing tents, absent staff, and feral dogs, Consequence of Sound reports.
Tickets to the music festival, which was produced by rapper Ja Rule, cost between $4,000 and $12,000, with some VIP packages running $250,000. Festival-goers expected to see performances by the likes of G.O.O.D. Music, Major Lazer, Blink-182, and Disclosure, although by the first evening, Blink-182 had canceled, citing concerns about "the quality of performances we always give fans." Subsequently, planes headed to the island were grounded and the "luxury tents" assembled for anyone who had already arrived were "recognizable from disaster relief efforts," Pitchfork writes.
Here are some more glimpses of Fyre:
#FyreFestival update, photos from the ground! pic.twitter.com/Z7fn9cKaz3
— FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 27, 2017
@FyreFraud Here's the dinner they fed us tonight. Literally slices of bread, cheese, and salad with no dressing. #fyrefraud #fyrefestival #dumpsterfyre pic.twitter.com/NmNXakSFlq
— Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017
Crushed it #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/H7jz41fw3E
— Allison Vatz (@avatz) April 28, 2017
"Thank you for bearing with us as we work through the growing pains that every first year event experiences," the festival wrote on Instagram. Tickets will reportedly be refunded. Jeva Lange
UPDATE: they are having us sign papers for full refunds. They are just pieces of computer paper but I mean...refunds pic.twitter.com/oNa8EIojl1
— dylan (@DylanACOP) April 28, 2017