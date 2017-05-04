Hillary Clinton urges Americans to 'fight back' against the GOP's health-care bill

Hillary Clinton is speaking out against the GOP's American Health Care Act that passed in the House on Thursday, and urging Americans to "fight back."
"A shameful failure of policy and morality by GOP today," Clinton tweeted Thursday evening. "Fight back on behalf of the millions of families that will be hurt by their actions." She also retweeted a message from the Swing Left grassroots network, which included a link to donate to the eventual Democrat opponents in the 35 swing districts where Republicans voted for the health-care bill. The AHCA narrowly passed, 217-213, with 20 Republicans and all Democrats voting against it. Catherine Garcia
After making the rounds at some women-centric events this spring, Hillary Clinton may be ready to re-enter the world of politics. Politico reported Thursday that Clinton is gearing up to launch a new political group called Onward Together — a riff on her campaign slogan, "Stronger Together" — as soon as next week.
It's been just six months since Clinton lost the presidential election to Donald Trump, and Politico reports she's spent much of the time recruiting donors and executives for her forthcoming political group. Clinton's spokeswoman declined to comment to Politico on the story, but the magazine cites "multiple people close to" Clinton as well as "people familiar with [Onward Together's] planning."
The board of directors for the group has already filled out, Politico says, and the mission would apparently "focus on sending money to other organizations at a time that Democratic donors are largely unsure about how they should be spending their cash." Read more about Clinton's potential next move at Politico. Kimberly Alters
HBO announced Thursday that it has contracted four writers to each develop scripts for potential spin-offs of its hit series, Game of Thrones. The spin-off shows would "explore different time periods of George R.R. Martin's vast and rich universe," HBO said in a statement.
The network didn't offer a timeline for when the scripts may actually be transformed into series, and The New York Times noted there is "no guarantee that the scripts will pan out." If the projects were to move forward, Game of Thrones' executive producers, Dan Weiss and David Benioff, along with author George R.R. Martin would be involved, but they would not play active roles.
Only 13 episodes of Game of Thrones remain. The second-to-last season will premiere July 16, and the final six episodes will air next year. Becca Stanek
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus made his very own sportsball metaphor Thursday after House Republicans successfully passed their health-care bill:
It is probably safe to say that Priebus did not mean to imply that the Democrats took a touchback and now have the ball in their possession on the 25-yard line.
Anyway, A for effort Priebus, but in the future there is no need to try to get fancy: Trump ran the ball into the end zone. That is what you call a "touchdown." Jeva Lange
President Trump took a moment Thursday to marvel at the fact that he's leading the United States of America. "I'm president! Hey, I'm president! Can you believe it?" Trump said in a celebratory speech after the House just barely passed the American Health Care Act, 217-213.
With a large swath of House Republicans — including House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) — gathered behind him, Trump requested a status update. "You know, coming from a different world, and only being a politician for a short period of time, how am I doing? Am I doing okay?" Trump said.
He admitted he'd always thought "you needed a little bit more time." "But, we didn't," Trump said.
See America's president in awe of the fact that he's actually in charge of an entire country below. Becca Stanek
President Trump gathers the GOP to celebrate the House's passage of health care: 'We want to brag'
President Trump promised that the GOP health-care bill would pass the Senate in a Rose Garden celebration Thursday, held just after the bill passed the House by a razor-thin 217-213 margin. "This is, make no mistake, this is a repeal and a replace of ObamaCare," Trump said. "Make no mistake about it."
Trump lavished praise upon the "very, very incredibly well-crafted" health-care plan, known as the American Health Care Act, which he claimed "brought the Republican Party together." "They're not even doing it for the party," Trump said of Republicans. "They're doing it for this country." Trump promised that with the AHCA replacing ObamaCare, premiums and deductibles "will be coming down."
He then passed the microphone to the members of the Republican Party gathered behind him. "We want to brag about the plan," he said.
Catch a snippet of Trump's celebratory speech below. Becca Stanek
As it became clear that House Republicans had successfully passed an ObamaCare replacement, Democrats waved goodbye to their colleagues across the aisle, an apparent expression of confidence that they would be winning back a few seats in 2018.
As it turns out, many House Republicans in districts won by Hillary Clinton in the election voted "yes" on the health-care bill, NBC's Bradd Jaffy reports — a whole 14 out of 23. In competitive 2018 districts, 25 out of 35 Republicans voted a confident "yes" on the bill.
The American Health Care Act still has to make it through a Senate battleground before it ever becomes law, but House Republicans don't seem to sense any trouble ahead. They're at the White House celebration right now, drinking Bud Light. Jeva Lange
House Republicans successfully passed the American Health Care Act on Thursday, but the bill is still a long way from becoming a law. Now all eyes turn to the Senate, where the GOP can't afford to lose more than two votes.
Many Republicans are already voicing concerns. "Don't know what it's in it," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Thursday, joking: "Waiting to see if it's a boy or a girl."
There are several major minefields that will have to be navigated, not least of which is Medicaid. "The American Health Care Act, as currently constructed, phases out the expansion of Medicaid and changes the funding for the whole program by introducing a spending cap based on the number of people enrolled," Vox writes. "Combined, those changes are expected to cut Medicaid spending by more than $800 billion over the next 10 years and lead to 14 million fewer people being covered by the program."
A spokesman for Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is already working "to ensure that those in the Medicaid expansion population who are receiving health care, and especially treatment for opioids, continue to have good treatment options after any reform proposal would take effect," Axios reports. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has additionally expressed concern about "how people with pre-existing conditions would be treated under the bill."
Axios describes Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) as a "wild card" vote, while a skeptical Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) said, "I expect the Senate to do something different. I don't expect we'll vote on the House bill as it is. I expect we will put forward our alternative."
Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist West Virginia Democrat, warned his colleagues that a bipartisan compromise is the only possible solution. "I said, 'Mr. President, 172,000 West Virginians got insurance for the first time,'" Manchin told Politico. "They've got something they never had before. They don't know how they got it, they don't know who gave it to them, they don't know the Democrats, nothing about, 'It's ObamaCare.' They don't know any of that. All they know is they've got it."
"And you know what?" Manchin added. "They voted for you, Mr. President. They're going to know who took it away from them." Jeva Lange