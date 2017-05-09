The Nixon Library is taking umbrage to people calling Comey's firing 'Nixonian'

The Richard Nixon Library would like people to stop describing the firing of FBI Director James Comey as "Nixonian" for one very simple reason: Nixon never fired the director of the FBI.
FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian pic.twitter.com/PatArKOZlk
— RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) May 9, 2017
During the infamous "Saturday Night Massacre" on Oct. 20, 1973, Nixon got rid of Archibald Cox, the special prosecutor in charge of the Watergate investigation, which caused the resignations of Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus. This was the tipping point for Nixon's demise, with Congress seeing Cox's dismissal as an abuse of presidential power and the American people quickly coming around to the idea of impeachment.
Through it all, though, Nixon did not fire the FBI director. It's not often that Nixon can have any sort of moral high ground, so let the library have its moment. Catherine Garcia
Officials in the White House and Department of Justice spent the last week building a case against former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired Tuesday by President Trump, The New York Times and CNN report.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was tasked with coming up with reasons to fire Comey, administration officials told the Times; White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that Trump acted on the recommendation of Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The Times also reports that Comey learned he had been fired while giving a speech to FBI employees in Los Angeles; as he spoke, the breaking news alerts started to flash on televisions in the background. A letter was later delivered to FBI headquarters in Washington, reportedly by Trump's longtime bodyguard. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) is well aware of the optics surrounding President Trump's firing of James Comey as director of the FBI while the bureau is investigating whether Trump associates colluded with the Russians during the 2016 election.
"While the case for removal of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey laid out by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein was thorough, his removal at this particular time will raise questions," Corker said in a statement. "It is essential that ongoing investigations are fulsome and free of political interference until their completion, and it is imperative that President Trump nominate a well-respected and qualified individual to lead the bureau at this critical time." Catherine Garcia
With FBI Director James Comey no longer leading the organization, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is calling for a special prosecutor to come in and take over the probe into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign before the election.
"I've said it before and will again — we must have a special prosecutor to oversee the FBI's Russia investigation," she tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "This cannot wait." Harris is on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and isn't the only Democrat to make this request. "In case the need for an independent special prosecutor to investigate #TrumpRussia ties wasn't clear enough already…it sure is now," Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) tweeted.
There are some people in the intelligence community who believe that Trump's firing of Comey on Tuesday was done in the president's best interest; NBC News' Ken Dilanian reported that a former senior FBI official told him they "believe the intent here is to replace him with someone who will close" the Russia probe. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday, President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, following the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Neither FBI nor Department of Justice officials were aware of Comey's termination before the White House released a statement announcing it Tuesday afternoon, NBC News reports.
Under Comey, the FBI was conducting an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including whether Trump or any of his associates knowingly colluded with the Russians. CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Tuesday characterized Comey's dismissal as "a grotesque abuse of power by the president of the United States," given the fact that Sessions — who recused himself from any investigations of Russian meddling and Trump's campaign due to troubling optics — appears to have directed the dismissal of Comey, who was leading the probe.
"This is the kind of thing that goes on in non-democracies, that when there is an investigation that reaches near the president of the United States — or the leader of a non-democracy — they fire the people who were in charge of the investigation," Toobin said, likening Comey's dismissal to former President Richard Nixon's firing of Archibald Cox, the special prosecutor investigating the Watergate scandal. "This is not normal. This is not politics as usual," Toobin said, noting Nixon's termination of Cox precipitated his eventual resignation.
Toobin confirmed that the president has the full legal authority to fire an FBI director, but it's only been done once before, when former President Bill Clinton fired William Sessions in 1993. Watch Toobin's full analysis below, or read the letter Trump sent Comey here. Kimberly Alters
Strong words from Jeffrey Toobin: "a grotesque abuse of power by the president...This is the kind of thing that goes on in non-democracies" pic.twitter.com/IXc9rdLgHd
— David Mack (@davidmackau) May 9, 2017
President Trump apparently called Democratic Sen. Feinstein moments before the Comey announcement
Multiple senior officials at the FBI and the Department of Justice were reportedly left in the dark about President Trump's plans to fire FBI Director James Comey, but one person who did apparently get a heads up? Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.).
"President Trump called me at 5:30 and indicated he would be removing Director Comey, saying the FBI needed a change," Feinstein said in a statement. News of Comey's ouster broke shortly after.
Feinstein, who is a ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for the next FBI director to be "strong and independent." She vowed Comey's replacement would "receive a fair hearing in the Judiciary Committee."
Trump fired Comey on Tuesday based on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. In a letter to the president, Rosenstein flagged Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email service as a reason for termination. Becca Stanek
Comey's firing leaves Clinton's former campaign manager feeling like he's in the 'twilight zone'
Hillary Clinton's former campaign manager said President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday "terrifies" him.
"Twilight zone," Robby Mook tweeted. "I was as disappointed and frustrated as anyone at how the email investigation was handled. But this terrifies me." During the 2016 presidential campaign, the FBI started an investigation into how Clinton handled classified emails on a private server during her time as secretary of state. Comey announced in July 2016 that while Clinton was "extremely careless" in how she handled her email system, no charges would be filed. Days before the election, Comey told Congress the FBI was looking at emails found during an investigation of Anthony Weiner, husband of Clinton aide Huma Abedin, that might have something to do with the Clinton probe, but on Nov. 6, he told Congress the FBI was sticking to its original conclusion.
On Tuesday, the FBI had to send the Senate Judiciary Committee a letter clarifying something Comey said during a hearing last week; he testified that Abedin forwarded "hundreds and thousands" of emails to Weiner, but the FBI said in its letter they found that only "two email chains containing classified information were manually forwarded" to him. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has no qualms with the firing of FBI Director James Comey by President Trump on Tuesday, saying, "I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well."
Trump fired Comey at the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. In his letter to Comey, Trump wrote that he was "not able to effectively lead the Bureau." Catherine Garcia