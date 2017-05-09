Kellyanne Conway, refuting Chuck Schumer, says Comey's firing is 'not a cover-up'

In the most unsurprising news to come out of the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway are at odds over whether this is part of a larger cover-up.
In a news conference Tuesday evening, Schumer said that if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein doesn't appoint a special prosecutor to take over the investigation into Russian meddling to benefit Trump during the 2016 presidential election, it will show that Comey's firing was "part of a cover-up," later adding, "Were these investigations getting too close to home for the president?" One of the reasons why Comey was fired, the White House claimed, was the way he mishandled the investigation last year into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, causing Schumer to question the timing. "Why now?" he asked. "Why did it happen today?" He also voiced his concern that the next FBI director might be afraid of getting fired if they "run afoul of the administration."
Conway disagreed with all of this on CNN, telling Anderson Cooper the firing was "not a cover-up." In Trump's letter to Comey, the president claimed that the director "on three occasions" informed him he was "not under investigation," and Conway said that was proof there was nothing salacious going on. Cooper pressed her on those interactions, but Conway demurred, saying, "That's between the president of the United States and Director Comey." Catherine Garcia
Former FBI Director James Comey found out he was fired on Tuesday afternoon along with millions of other people who got the news while watching television.
Comey was speaking to FBI employees in Los Angeles in a room that had TV screens in the back, and as he was talking, he saw the breaking news alert come through: Comey was fired as FBI director. He immediately thought it was a prank, and a pretty funny one at that, The New York Times reports. His staff knew it wasn't a joke, and told Comey to wrap it up and join them in a private office. He stopped, shook hands with the employees he had been addressing, and then joined his staff, who confirmed he had been fired.
By that point, Comey still had not heard anything from the White House. A letter from Trump to Comey was finally delivered a few minutes later, thousands of miles away at FBI headquarters in Washington. Catherine Garcia
Over the past few weeks, associates of President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, have received grand jury subpoenas as part of the investigation into Russia interfering in the 2016 presidential election, several people with information on the matter told CNN Tuesday.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Alexandria, Virginia, is seeking business records from people who worked with Flynn on contracts after he was pushed out as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014, CNN reports. Investigators are trying to determine if Flynn committed any wrongdoing in the way he reported payments he received from clients linked to the Russian and Turkish governments. This is just one part of the inquiry into Russian election meddling, officials say.
In February, Flynn was forced to resign after it was found that he did not disclose the nature of phone calls he had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. between the election and inauguration. CNN learned of the subpoenas hours before President Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey. Catherine Garcia
President Trump's "bizarre" letter notifying FBI Director James Comey that he was being fired has spurred Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) to look into a new way of investigating any possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
"My staff and I are reviewing legislation to establish an independent commission on Russia," Amash tweeted Tuesday evening. "The second paragraph of this letter is bizarre." Amash shared a link to the missive Trump sent to Comey; in the second paragraph, Trump wrote, "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau." Several Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, have demanded a special prosecutor investigate any ties between Russia and Trump. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is not buying the White House's claim that FBI Director James Comey was fired because of the way he handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.
Sen. Warren: "Trump doesn’t want anyone coming any place close" to investigation between Russians and his campaign https://t.co/IsdgwEdbpM
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 10, 2017
"Comey was not fired because of Hillary, Comey was fired because of the Russians," Warren told MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tuesday night. "The timing makes this, I think, entirely clear. The fact that during the campaign, Donald Trump kept citing Comey and using Comey, once he was elected he embraced Comey, and now to turn around months later and say, 'Oh yeah, that was just terrible,' nah. Come on. There's nobody left in America who believes that Donald Trump fired James Comey because James Comey was mean to Hillary Clinton."
Warren then brought up former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired after warning the White House that then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was compromised because he communicated with the Russian ambassador to the United States, and Preet Bharara, the U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York who was fired after Trump said he wanted him to stay in the position. Put them together with Comey, "and it's pretty clear what's going on here," Warren said. "Donald Trump doesn't want anyone coming any place close to an active investigation into the relationship between the Russians, the Trump campaign, and Donald Trump himself." Catherine Garcia
The Richard Nixon Library would like people to stop describing the firing of FBI Director James Comey as "Nixonian" for one very simple reason: Nixon never fired the director of the FBI.
FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian pic.twitter.com/PatArKOZlk
— RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) May 9, 2017
During the infamous "Saturday Night Massacre" on Oct. 20, 1973, Nixon got rid of Archibald Cox, the special prosecutor in charge of the Watergate investigation, which caused the resignations of Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus. This was the tipping point for Nixon's demise, with Congress seeing Cox's dismissal as an abuse of presidential power and the American people quickly coming around to the idea of impeachment.
Through it all, though, Nixon did not fire the FBI director. It's not often that Nixon can have any sort of moral high ground, so let the library have its moment. Catherine Garcia
Officials in the White House and Department of Justice spent the last week building a case against former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired Tuesday by President Trump, The New York Times and CNN report.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was tasked with coming up with reasons to fire Comey, administration officials told the Times; White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that Trump acted on the recommendation of Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The Times also reports that Comey learned he had been fired while giving a speech to FBI employees in Los Angeles; as he spoke, the breaking news alerts started to flash on televisions in the background. A letter was later delivered to FBI headquarters in Washington, reportedly by Trump's longtime bodyguard. Catherine Garcia
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) is well aware of the optics surrounding President Trump's firing of James Comey as director of the FBI while the bureau is investigating whether Trump associates colluded with the Russians during the 2016 election.
"While the case for removal of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey laid out by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein was thorough, his removal at this particular time will raise questions," Corker said in a statement. "It is essential that ongoing investigations are fulsome and free of political interference until their completion, and it is imperative that President Trump nominate a well-respected and qualified individual to lead the bureau at this critical time." Catherine Garcia