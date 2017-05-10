Anderson Cooper gives Kellyanne Conway the world's greatest eye roll

Anderson Cooper expressed his frustration with spin master Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday evening when he attempted to press her about President Trump's whiplash-inducing flip-flop on FBI Director James Comey. "So now your White House is saying what [Comey] did was wrong but previously, as a candidate, Donald Trump was saying it was the right thing," Cooper said, after playing a montage of clips showing Candidate Trump praising Comey during the campaign.

"You're conflating two things that don't belong together," Conway replied. "Thanks for the trip down memory lane. I was on your show often last fall saying we were going to win Michigan and how we were going to do it. So that was fun."

Cooper does not even try to hide his annoyance about her abrupt change in subject:

This @andersoncooper eyeroll when Conway, asked about Comey's firing, changes the topic to winning Michigan. pic.twitter.com/c2gl4ykARl — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 10, 2017

Jeva Lange