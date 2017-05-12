Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says he didn't threaten to quit, but it's complicated

The only reason President Trump gave for firing FBI Director James Comey in his publicly released termination letter is that he was acting on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and the memo from Sessions cited "the reasons expressed by the deputy attorney general" plus his own "evaluation." So for the first 24 hours after Trump fired Comey, Trump aides and Vice President Mike Pence gave Rosenstein's advice as the reason — even though Rosenstein's memo had focused on Comey's mistreatment of Hillary Clinton.
Many people found that explanation implausible, and as The Wall Street Journal notes, "Rosenstein never expressly recommended that Mr. Comey be fired" in his memo. On Wednesday night, The Washington Post reported that a person "close to the White House" said Rosenstein "threatened to resign" after he was being blamed as the prime mover of Comey's firing. ABC News White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl heard similar information.
I am told Rod Rosenstein was so upset w/ the White House for pinning the Comey firing on him yesterday that he was on the verge of resigning
On Thursday, Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior denied that Rosenstein had threatened to quit, and so did Rosenstein. "No, I'm not quitting," he told Sinclair Broadcast Group's Michelle Macaluso in a terse hallway interview. When she asked if he'd threatened to quit, he said, "No." But he did press White House counsel Don McGahn "to correct what he felt was an inaccurate White House depiction of the events" surrounding Comey's firing, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing "a person familiar with the conversation," who added that "Rosenstein left the impression that he couldn't work in an environment where facts weren't accurately reported."
The gambit apparently worked. By Wednesday afternoon, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was downplaying Rosenstein's role; on Wednesday evening the White House passed out a timeline of events from the Justice Department that said Trump had been "strongly inclined" to fire Comey since watching him testify about the Russia investigation a week earlier; and in an NBC News interview that aired Thursday, Trump said he had planned to fire Comey "regardless of recommendation."
Comey had been three years into a 10-year term. FBI directors have 10-year terms to shield them from political interference. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert reassures everyone that President Trump can't keep up with this James Comey story, either
Thursday's Late Show kicked off with a short spoof of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's travails in the wake of President Trump firing James Comey, laid out in a Ken Burns-style dramatic reading of Spicer's letters to Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
In his monologue, Stephen Colbert took a look at the shifting narrative from the White House on why, exactly, Trump fired the FBI director. "Donald Trump doesn't seem to know why," he said. Few people believed Trump's original explanation — that it was due to the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — and that group includes Rosenstein. "At one point, Rosenstein actually threatened to quit," Colbert said. "It will all be detailed in his tell-all book, Threatening Courage."
"Still, the White House staff kept repeating that the decision came after the recommendation from Rosenstein, and today, Donald Trump backed those staffers up — then ran over them repeatedly, by changing his story." He played some clips of Trump telling NBC's Lester Holt why he decided to fire Comey. Yes, "he was going to do it regardless — totally believable," Colbert said. "Trump does have a long history of doing whatever he wants, regardless. But hey, when you're a star, they let you do it. Comey should have known he was in trouble when Trump pulled out the Tic-Tacs." Trump also said Comey was a "showboat" and a "grandstander." Colbert paused. "That is really the squash calling the pumpkin orange."
Trump gave other post-Comey interviews as well, and Colbert read some excerpts from his sit-downs with The Economist and TIME magazine, in his Trump voice, making jokes.
"The president also spoke to TIME magazine about the most important thing to him: this show," Colbert said. "The president of the United States has personally come after me and my show, and there's only one thing to say." He started laughing and cheering. Colbert thanked the president, explained that Jeb Bush got higher ratings on The Late Show than Trump, and ended with a suggestion: "Since all of my success is clearly based on talking about you, if you really want to take me down, there's an obvious way: resign." Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump is reportedly so unhappy with his White House media operation that he's considering ousting his press secretary (or not), blaming him and his staff for dropping the ball after the firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday night. Trump effectively took over messaging, sitting down for an interview with NBC's Lester Holt and chiding Democrats (and Rosie O'Donnell) on Twitter for hating on Comey for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation then freaking out when Trump fired him six months later.
"What's your reaction to how the left is creating these bizarre conspiracies?" Sean Hannity asked White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway on Fox News Thursday night. "They once again show, Sean, they have no message," she said. "The message is resist, obstruct, deny, insult, insinuate." In a March poll, 41 percent of Democrats said they had an unfavorable view of Comey, she said, "because Democratic leaders were out there trashing this guy all through the fall. And now they want to make him a martyr."
"There's such a rush to judgment," Conway said. "There's such this presumptive negativity, and it makes these people lose their minds and become hypocrites." "This is all fake news," Hannity replied. They both noted that the FBI investigation will continue without Comey, and Hannity appeared to dismiss the underlying point of the investigation: Russia interfering in the U.S. election to help Trump win. "If influencing elections is bad, why did Barack Obama use his State Department and political operatives to try and unseat one of our greatest allies, the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu?" he asked.
Conway said the media should be focusing more on good news about Trump. Hannity agreed. "All these fake news networks, and they really are fake news, have been trying to come up with this liberal talking point and making comparisons that this is Nixonian, this is the equivalent of the Saturday Night Massacre," he said. "When in fact Nixon was trying to stop an investigation and a special prosecutor. This president is not stopping it." Conway nodded. "There's so much good news coming out of here that does not get covered because it's not, you know, it's not titillating," she said. Peter Weber
All the chaos in the White House and Congress this week — the hearings, the firing of FBI Director James Comey, the backlash — is "because of the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia," Trevor Noah noted on Thursday's Daily Show. "So, if you were Donald Trump right now, what's the one thing you would stay away from?" Russia, of course, but more specifically, Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, "the specific guy who got Michael Flynn fired and made Jeff Sessions have to recuse himself from the Russia investigation," Noah said. "If there's one person you don't want any more ties to, it's this guy."
So of course on Wednesday, only a few hours after he fired Comey, Trump hosted Kislyak and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the White House. "You brought Russians into the Oval Office?" Noah asked. "Although, Trump is so oblivious, who knows if he even realizes what a big deal this is?" The meeting was set up at the instance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he noted, sighing: "You know, it's starting to feel less like Putin's blackmailing Trump and more like he has Trump hypnotized."
On the other hand, "Donald Trump may be crazy, but it turns out he's not stupid," Noah said. "You see, he knew that this would look bad, so he didn't allow any American journalists into the room — no photos, no documentation, no pics, so it didn't happen." Except, well, he let Russian state media in, and they shared the photos, making the White House — as CNN reports — furious, because the Russians lied. "Aw, bless your soul, Trump. I can't believe how innocent Trump's people are," Noah concern-trolled. "How are you shocked that they lied. How?"
"Russia is owning Donald Trump so hard right now, it's embarrassing," he said. "It's like watching the Harlem Globetrotters — did you have to dunk on him and pull his pants down, man?" After this stunt, "I don't want to hear another word about how it was only the DNC that got hacked because Team Trump is so smart and secure," he added. "Because Russia just proved that if they want to hack and leak some dirt on Trump, they can do it face to face without him even noticing." He ended with a short X-Files parody. Watch below. Peter Weber
Aides think Trump, trying to fix the Comey media mess, made things worse with his NBC interview
The mood inside the White House is glum, with President Trump fuming over how the media is covering the firing of FBI Director James Comey and aides doing their best not to cross his path, several officials told Politico.
Several staffers thought it was a bad idea for him to schedule an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt, which aired Thursday — he ended up contradicting the White House's version of events regarding Comey's firing, saying he was going to fire him regardless of recommendations by the attorney general and deputy attorney general — but a person close to Trump said he was "fixated" on the news, thought the communications team wasn't doing its job, and he had to "take the situation into his own hands." He isn't alone in this thinking; son-in-law Jared Kushner also disapproves of how the press office is doing business, a person close to Trump told Politico, but other aides argue that the team wasn't given any direction or a game plan when Comey's firing was announced.
An outside adviser says that surrogates are not lining up to appear on television shows because Trump keeps making contradictory statements and they don't want to be publicly humiliated, and many aides agree that Trump's interview with Holt just made the Comey situation worse. In two of the funnier pieces of the puzzle, several aides immediately leaked to Politico that during a staff meeting on Thursday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the deputy press secretary, lectured them about leaking to the media, saying it was bad for Trump, while White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is more bothered with The Washington Post reporting that he was hiding in some bushes than the coverage Trump is receiving. The Post corrected their report to say he was "among" bushes rather than "in" them, but that didn't stop Spicer from telling Politico Thursday night that the paper "falsely described the situation" and "grossly misstated the situation around our attempt to brief the press." Catherine Garcia
CNN's Dana Bash compares Trump's interactions with James Comey to something 'out of The Godfather'
On Thursday, President Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt that over dinner, months before he fired him, he'd asked FBI Director James Comey, "If it's possible, would you let me know, am I under investigation?" On Thursday night, CNN's Wolf Blitzer asked chief political correspondent Dana Bash what she thought about that admission.
"It makes sense that that's the way you do business in New York," said Bash, a native of New Jersey. "It does not make sense that that's the way you do business when you are the president of the United States and you are talking to the FBI director. This is a double-whammy, because not only did he go out of bounds in admitting that he talked to the FBI director about an investigation into people who worked for him during the campaign, but in the same conversation they talked about James Comey's job prospects and whether or not he was going to stay in that job. Well, who decides whether he stays in that job? The president. I mean, it almost feels like a scene out of The Godfather." It isn't — it's real life, she said, and "what's even more alarming is that he doesn't seem to get how unusual and out-of-bounds this is."
They didn't even get to the reports that, according to two of Comey's friends, Trump asked Comey for his personal loyalty at that dinner. Trump may not actually hate this comparison, however, given his love and familiarity with the movie. Peter Weber
Watch Trump, Huckabee Sanders explain how firing James Comey relates to ending the Russia investigation
By Thursday, the White House's original explanation for why President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey — he just followed the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — was defunct, despite White House officials like Vice President Mike Pence and Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders standing by it until Thursday, when Trump himself threw that rationale out the window. "Oh, I was gonna fire regardless of recommendation," Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt.
Trump went on to suggest that the FBI's investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and the Russian government, which Comey was leading, played at least some part in his decision. "Regardless of recommendation I was going to fire Comey, knowing there was no good time to do it," Trump said. "And in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won."
After Trump explained his theory that it is very hard for Republicans to win the Electoral College, he said he knew firing Comey in the middle of the Russia investigation might "confuse people," he wants the investigation "to be absolutely done properly," and he'd considered the idea to "expand that, you know, lengthen the time — because it should be over with, in my opinion, should have been over with a long time ago." Trump decided not to "lengthen out the investigation," he said, because "I have to do the right thing for the American people."
Huckabee Sanders, whose job it is to clarify White House positions, did her best at Thursday afternoon's press briefing. "We want this to come to its conclusion, we want it to come to its conclusion with integrity," she said of the investigation. "And we think that we've actually, by removing Director Comey, taken steps to make that happen."
CNN called that "a surprising admission from the White House that Comey's sudden dismissal on Tuesday may have an effect on the Russia probe." Typically, the White House firing an FBI director investigating the president or his associates, with the stated reason that it would hasten the end of that investigation, would be frowned upon in legal circles. Peter Weber