Trump's former bodyguard is now one of his closest aides

Keith Schiller is one of President Trump's top aides and closest confidants, a rare individual that Trump believes he can trust completely. Of course, Trump used to do much more than trust Schiller with his presidential secrets — he trusted the man with his life.
That is because Schiller used to be Trump's bodyguard, The Washington Post reports. A former New York police detective, Schiller got his job when he noticed, 18 years ago, that a man who seemed too scrawny to be a bodyguard was tasked with protecting Trump's then-wife Marla Maples. "A light goes off," Schiller recalled. "I said: 'Bodyguard, I can do this' … I'm no stranger to putting my hands on people." He got in touch with Trump and a short time later, he was installed as official protection.
Today, Schiller's task is a slightly different one:
… [In] the White House, Schiller sits at a desk just steps from the president as director of Oval Office Operations. He serves as one of Trump's most trusted aides — as well as a key player in this week's controversial firing of FBI Director James B. Comey.
On Tuesday, the president personally dispatched Schiller to FBI headquarters to deliver a letter informing Comey he was "terminated" — a moment that was recorded and broadcast by CNN. Trump chose Schiller for the task over a more junior staffer, one White House official said. [The Washington Post]
"Keith Schiller is not just some bodyguard," said Trump's former political adviser, Michael Caputo. "Nobody knows the score among the advisers better than Keith Schiller." Jeva Lange
The FBI is disputing nearly every part of President Trump's version of the events that took place at a dinner with former FBI Director James Comey, NBC News reports.
President Trump admitted to NBC News' Lester Holt on Thursday that he had directly asked Comey over dinner if he was being investigated for ties to Russia. Trump claimed Comey told him he was not being investigated, prompting NBC News to note that "it would be highly unusual for someone who might be the focus of an FBI probe to ask whether he was under investigation and to be directly told by the FBI director that he was not." Trump also implied that Comey had asked for the dinner in order to make a case for keeping his job as the director of the FBI.
Current and former FBI officials say nothing of the sort happened. A former senior official claimed that even though Trump twice told Holt that Comey had requested the dinner, "the president is not correct. The White House called [Comey] out of the blue. Comey didn't want to do it. He didn't even want the rank and file at the FBI to know about it."
The official said Comey never confirmed Trump was not being investigated, either. "He tried to stay away from [the Russian-ties investigation]," the official said. "He would say, 'Look sir, I really can't get into it, and you don't want me to.'" Jeva Lange
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) promised Republican colleagues that all special working group meetings about the American Health Care Act will not be 100 percent male, an unnamed GOP lawmaker told The Hill in a report published Friday.
"The leader has assured us that at least one of the women will attend all of the meetings going forward," the legislator said. "He basically told the lunch that everyone in the caucus was invited," explained another unnamed working group member. "He told the lunch that everyone in the caucus, including the women, can come." Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) are known to have attended recent health-care meetings.
This assurance comes after congressional Republicans came under criticism for holding health-care reform negotiations with no women involved. McConnell's original working group list of senators who would craft the Senate version of the AHCA featured 13 men and no women. There are only 21 women in the Senate, of whom just five are Republicans and therefore likely to be invited to work on the GOP bill. Bonnie Kristian
If you've watched many of the approximately 8.6 million movies in Marvel Comics' Avengers franchise, you may recall Hydra, a Nazi-linked terrorist organization often battled by Captain America. Hydra is named after a mythological, multi-headed snake monster that grows more heads every time you cut one off, and members of the villainous group identify each other by whispering, "Hail Hydra!"
But if you visit hail-hydra.com, perhaps hoping to read up on some Marvel lore before the next 4 million movies premiere, you will instead be redirected to the WhiteHouse.gov page for President Donald J. Trump. Really — try it.
It isn't clear who set up the redirect, but it has been in place since at least mid-April. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, one Hydra offshoot in the comics, an organization called the Secret Empire, was headed by an American president. The unnamed president killed himself after his secret was leaked in a 1974 storyline commenting on the Watergate scandal of former President Richard Nixon. Bonnie Kristian
Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski urges CNN to stop interviewing Kellyanne Conway: 'It's politics porn'
Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski on Friday morning dismissed White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's interviews as mere "politics porn." Arguing that Conway has totally lost her credibility, Brzezinski urged CNN to stop airing interviews with her. "Also note to CNN, sorry, I love CNN, but you got to stop putting Kellyanne on the air. It's politics porn," Brzezinski said. "You're just getting your little ratings cracks, okay, but it's disgusting. There's nothing that she brings to the table that's honest."
Brzezinski pointed out that CNN's hosts even "look pained" when they have to interview Conway "because they know they're just doing politics porn." "They're not doing news," Brzezinski said. "We need to stick to the news."
Conway was last interviewed on CNN on Tuesday by anchor Anderson Cooper, who rolled his eyes as Conway talked about President Trump's election victory instead of the fact that he'd just abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey. Conway later claimed that Cooper's eye roll was sexist.
Watch Brzezinski's PSA on Conway below. Becca Stanek
President Trump issued a startling public threat to his ousted FBI director Friday morning:
James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017
On Thursday, Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt that on three occasions, former FBI Director James Comey reassured him he was not under investigation for ties to Russia. One of those conversations was at a dinner, and two others were separate phone calls. NBC News noted that "it would be highly unusual for someone who might be the focus of an FBI probe to ask whether he was under investigation and to be directly told by the FBI director that he was not."
The implication that Trump taped a private conversation is even more shocking. Writer Jared Yates Sexton asked: "Is the president admitting he surreptitiously records his conversations? Because that's massive, if so." Jeva Lange
President Trump threatened to end White House press briefings Friday, apparently because "it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at the podium with perfect accuracy." The president's comments come in response to outcry following comments made by Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders this week, in which she was exposed as being "in the dark" about Trump's process of firing FBI Director James Comey.
As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017
...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017
NBC News' Bradd Jaffy noticed a possible TV-to-tweet connection, citing Nicolle Wallace's criticism on Today on Friday. "That White House podium used to mean something, and now they send them out say, whatever," she said.
Sopan Deb of The New York Times responded to Trump's tweets by saying: "Honestly, this is not the worst idea in the world. What is the purpose given all the contradictions that come out of the press shop?" He added, "I mean, the other option is that they can be instructed to always tell the truth and be transparent." Jeva Lange
You might have thought that former President Bill Clinton reached peak Dad when he announced his collaboration with James Patterson on a political mystery novel earlier this week. Of course, that was before you knew Clinton had written a New York Times crossword puzzle — it's in the paper today.
Clinton collaborated on the puzzle with Arkansas district court judge Victor Fleming, who he has been friends with since 1984. Fleming primarily constructed the grid while Clinton wrote the clues. When Fleming proposed certain tweaks, Clinton complained: "Too easy and boring. Might as well print the answers in the puzzle."
The New York Times enticingly adds: "Although the crossword is themeless, as most Friday Times puzzles are, the answer grid has an 'Easter egg,' or secret message, which I won't reveal here. If you solve the puzzle, see if you can find it. None of the puzzle's testers noticed it — although, in fairness, they weren't looking for anything hidden."
The New York Times has lifted its paywall for the Bill Clinton puzzle. You can get to solving it here. Jeva Lange