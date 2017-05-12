Former Attorney General Eric Holder calls new drug prosecutions policy 'dumb on crime'

Former Attorney General Eric Holder on Friday tore into Attorney General Jeff Sessions' new policy cracking down on drug offenses. In a statement responding to Sessions' memo issued Friday directing federal prosecutors to charge defendants facing drug-related charges with "the most serious, readily provable offense," Holder dismissed the notion that the policy is "tough on crime."
"It is dumb on crime," Holder said in the statement. "It is an ideologically motivated, cookie-cutter approach that has only been proven to generate unfairly long sentences that are often applied indiscriminately and to little to achieve long-term public safety."
Holder's criticism isn't exactly surprising, given that Sessions' directive rolls back Holder's policy issued in 2013 directing prosecutors not to trigger mandatory minimum sentences, so long as a defendant "did not have a significant criminal history, was not violent, or was not a leader of an organization or tied to a gang," The Washington Post reported.
Holder noted that thanks to his policy, the "prosecutions of high-level drug defendants has risen and that cooperation and plea rates remained effectively the same" despite "fewer indictments carrying a mandatory minimum sentence." "Under the policy announced today, the money spent solely on incarceration would rise and lessen the ability of DOJ to hire prosecutors, agents, and make grants to its state and local partners," Holder said.
Sessions' efforts are part of the Trump administration's pledge to renew "the toughest practices of the drug war." Becca Stanek
Bathing suits will be worn and barbecues will be had before the Senate actually votes on repealing and replacing ObamaCare, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price predicted Friday in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. Price responded in the affirmative when asked if he "sense[s] agreement" on the fact that fast action is required on health care. "Leader McConnell is absolutely committed to getting a bill out of the Senate, and we will continue to work with the leader and all the other senators who are interested, as I say, in working toward a positive, productive outcome," Price said. "And I do, I believe the Senate will produce a bill this summer."
"And will it get a vote before they recess?" Hewitt asked, referring to Congress' month-long August break. "I believe so," Price said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has yet to give a concrete deadline, only indicating that a vote will happen whenever 51 members have reached a consensus on a plan. He warned last week that "this process will not be quick or simple or easy, but it must be done." Becca Stanek
President Trump's lawyers released a letter Friday concluding that Trump received no "income of any type from Russian sources" based on a review of his tax returns, which the lawyers did not release. Thus, aside from the exceptions the lawyers noted (the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, a property sold to a billionaire for $95 million), we have to take their word for it.
One last thought, though: The law firm that confirmed Trump's limited business interests in Russia was named "Russia Law Firm of the Year" in 2016.
This is not the only work Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have done for the president: The law firm has also been helping advise Trump on potential business conflicts of interest. Okay. Jeva Lange
Just weeks after a giant bunny mysteriously died in the cargo hold of a United Airlines flight, the airline was plagued with yet another animal-related fiasco. A United flight from Houston to Ecuador was delayed for more than three hours Friday after a scorpion "emerged from a customer's clothing," United said in a statement.
United confirmed that the passenger was not stung. Paramedics arrived at the gate to examine the customer, and United said he "declined further treatment." "[A]s a precaution, a new aircraft was arranged," United said.
This is the second time in a month that United Airlines has had to deal with a scorpion aboard one of its planes. In April, a man on a flight from Houston to Calgary was stung by a scorpion that fell out of an overhead bin. "My husband felt something in his hair. He grabbed it out of his hair and it fell onto his dinner table. As he was grabbing it by the tail it stung him," the man's wife said. A flight attendant apparently flushed the scorpion down the airplane toilet.
That scorpion incident happened on the same day that a seated customer was forcefully removed from an overbooked flight, sparking international outrage. A month before that, United caught flak after refusing to let two girls wearing leggings board a flight because of its dress code for its employees and their guests. Becca Stanek
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) just used Trump supporters' favorite line against Hillary Clinton against President Trump. In a tweet Thursday night, Jeffries linked to a New York Times story detailing Trump's alleged efforts to get FBI Director James Comey — whom Trump unceremoniously fired Tuesday — to swear his loyalty, which Jeffries pointed to as "evidence of Trump's effort to obstruct justice."
Jeffries followed that up with a very pointed question:
Trump — who often basked in chants of "Lock her up!" at his rallies — argued that Clinton should serve prison time because of her use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.
Jeffries, among other Democrats, is enraged by Trump's abrupt firing of Comey amid an FBI investigation into Trump's ties to Russia. Also on Thursday night, Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman (Calif.) tweeted that "impeachment will happen" if a "handful of Republicans in Congress join Dems to put country above party." Becca Stanek
President Trump's lawyers have released a letter apparently confirming that the last 10 years of Trump's tax returns show virtually no "income of any type from Russian sources." Noted exceptions are the 2013 Miss Universe pageant and a property Trump sold to a billionaire in 2008 for $95 million, The Associated Press reports.
AP notes: "The lawyers did not release copies of Trump's tax returns so The Associated Press cannot independently verify their conclusions."
Trump reportedly asked his lawyers for the letter after a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Read the report here. Jeva Lange
The FBI is disputing nearly every part of President Trump's version of the events that took place at a dinner with former FBI Director James Comey, NBC News reports.
President Trump admitted to NBC News' Lester Holt on Thursday that he had directly asked Comey over dinner if he was being investigated for ties to Russia. Trump claimed Comey told him he was not being investigated, prompting NBC News to note that "it would be highly unusual for someone who might be the focus of an FBI probe to ask whether he was under investigation and to be directly told by the FBI director that he was not." Trump also implied that Comey had asked for the dinner in order to make a case for keeping his job as the director of the FBI.
Current and former FBI officials say nothing of the sort happened. A former senior official claimed that even though Trump twice told Holt that Comey had requested the dinner, "the president is not correct. The White House called [Comey] out of the blue. Comey didn't want to do it. He didn't even want the rank and file at the FBI to know about it."
The official said Comey never confirmed Trump was not being investigated, either. "He tried to stay away from [the Russian-ties investigation]," the official said. "He would say, 'Look sir, I really can't get into it, and you don't want me to.'" Jeva Lange