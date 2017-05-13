McMaster says Trump will back Palestinian 'self-determination' during his trip to Israel

President Trump will indicate his support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict during his forthcoming Mideast trip, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster announced Friday. Trump will meet separately with Israeli and Palestinian leadership, said McMaster, so he can "reaffirm America's unshakeable bond to the Jewish state" while expressing "his desire for dignity and self-determination for the Palestinians."
This is an apparent reversal from Trump's refusal to commit to a two-state solution earlier this year after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I'm looking at two-state and one-state and I like the one that both parties like," he said then. In March, Trump called peace between Israelis and Palestinians the "toughest deal to make."
Trump's trip, which begins this coming week, includes stops in Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Rome. The president will visit holy sites of Christianity, Islam, and Judaism, McMaster said, because he wants "to unite people of all faiths around a common vision of peace, security, and prosperity." Bonnie Kristian
It is "possible" that a replacement will be chosen for fired FBI Director James Comey as soon as this Friday, President Trump told the White House press pool Saturday. "We can make a fast decision," the president added.
A source told Politico Friday evening four candidates will interview for the role Saturday: acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), former Justice Department Criminal Division Chief Alice Fisher, and Michael Garcia, a New York state judge.
Those four reportedly come from a roster of about a dozen under consideration, whom Trump described Saturday as "outstanding" people. "They've been vetted over their lifetime, essentially," he said. "But very well known, highly respected, really talented people. And that's what we want for the FBI." Bonnie Kristian
Trump at Liberty University commencement: 'Did we dare to defy expectations? ... I think I did'
President Trump spoke at Liberty University's 2017 commencement ceremony Saturday after accepting an honorary doctorate of law degree from the school's president, Jerry Falwell, Jr. "There is no place in the world I'd rather be to give my first commencement address as president," Trump said at the opening of his address, reminiscing about his election victory, congratulating the graduating class, and offering special tributes to mothers and military service members in the crowd.
The talk offered typical commencement aphorisms mixed with uniquely Trumpian sentiments of nationalism and defiance. "With all the blessings you've been given, what will you give back to this country, and to the world?" Trump asked, imagining the perspective of future generations. "Did we take risks? Did we dare to defy expectations? Did we challenge accepted wisdom and take on established systems? I think I did, but we all did, and we're all doing it."
Midway through the speech, Trump took an extensive detour to discuss Liberty's ascension to the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), the top level of college football. He read through a list of teams the Liberty Flames will play in their upcoming season, jokingly expressing his concern that the team would not be good enough to beat such elite competition.
Trump on Liberty football moving to FBS: "Don't clap. That could be tough."
Trump took swipes at his Washington opponents, too, telling attendees that following their "convictions means you will face criticism from those who lack the same courage" to do the right thing. "It's called the road less traveled," Trump said, later adding, "Nothing is easier and more pathetic than being a critic."
Pope Francis on Saturday canonized two siblings from Fatima, Portugal, who reported seeing visions of the Virgin Mary in 1917.
Francisco and Jacinta Marto were shepherd children aged 9 and 7 who said Mary repeatedly appeared and prophesied to them while they were grazing their sheep. As recorded by an older cousin, Lucia, who is also on track to become a saint, the children saw a vision of hell, the violent death of a pope, and Mary's prediction of the end of World War I and start of World War II.
Both Marto children died two years after their visionary experience in the Spanish flu epidemic. They are now the youngest saints in the Catholic canon who were not martyred. Their shrine in Portugal draws more than 5 million visitors annually, and their ceremony in Fatima on Saturday was expected to attract a million worshippers. Bonnie Kristian
Choi Son Hui, North Korea's foreign ministry director-general for North America, said in Beijing Saturday Pyongyang would be open to direct talks with the United States "if conditions are set" which satisfy the Kim Jong Un regime. The high-ranking official did not specify what those conditions might be; she is traveling back to North Korea from Norway, where she met informally with American academics and former diplomats.
President Trump has similarly suggested conditioned talks as a way to potentially move past the current stalemate in Washington-Pyongyang relations. "If it would be appropriate for me to meet with [Kim Jong Un], I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it," Trump said. "If it's under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that." Bonnie Kristian
A ransomware cyberattack using tools developed by the NSA has infected more than 75,000 computers in 99 countries, digital security firm Avast said Friday. Most of the attack targets are located in Russia, Ukraine, and Taiwan, but large systems have been taken down in Europe, too, including FedEx, Germany's national railways, and the United Kingdom's National Health Service.
The attack takes over a computer system via a malicious email, then requires the owner to pay a ransom to regain control. "Affected machines have six hours to pay up and every few hours the ransom goes up," explained Kurt Baumgartner, a security researcher. "Most folks that have paid up appear to have paid the initial $300 in the first few hours."
Europol, the European Union's police agency, is responding to the attack, which the agency says "is at an unprecedented level and will require a complex international investigation to identify the culprits." Bonnie Kristian
Fox News' Chris Wallace reels after 'astonishing' week in Washington: 'I find it very troubling'
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace admitted Friday that he's absolutely reeling from this week in Washington. "I just find it one of the most astonishing weeks that I've ever covered in this town," said Wallace, discussing President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey and the White House's shifting stories about it. Wallace, Mediaite noted, "has spent the better part of the past four decades reporting on Washington."
Wallace said he was particularly struck by one exchange during Friday's White House press briefing between White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Reuters reporter Jeff Mason. Mason pressed Spicer on Trump's Friday morning tweet that seemed to threaten Comey with "tapes" of their conversations, asking Spicer whether the president is recording private conversations.
"[I]t took my breath away," Wallace said of Spicer's response, in which he declined three times to outright deny the president is recording any such exchanges. "That was what in Watergate they called a non-denial denial. He was asked specifically, is there a recording device in the Oval Office of the president of the United States? And he said, 'I have nothing for you on that.'"
Wallace posited that maybe Trump is "trolling the press corps and saying, 'Work yourself into a frenzy about this,' and it turns out it's nothing." But "I've never seen anything like it and I find it very troubling," Wallace said. "I just don't understand the game that they're playing. Because it isn't a game."
Watch Wallace's comments below. Becca Stanek
President Trump is looking at "nearly a dozen" candidates to take over for fired FBI Director James Comey, The Associated Press reported Friday, citing two White House officials. Trump's list boasts attorneys, lawmakers, and law enforcement officials, including Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), and former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly.
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.) has also been floated as the possible next FBI director since Trump abruptly dismissed Comey on Tuesday. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) noted that while Ayotte — who narrowly lost re-election to Democrat Maggie Hassan last fall — has "a complicated relationship with Trump, first backing him and then backing away from him during her re-election campaign last year," she was instrumental in helping Trump secure the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Trump may also select an FBI official to serve as interim director until he chooses Comey's official replacement. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday called the FBI's investigation of Trump's potential ties to Russia, which began under Comey, "highly significant." Becca Stanek