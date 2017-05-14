Torch-bearing protesters march to defend Confederate statue in Virginia

Several dozen protesters carrying torches marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday evening, led by self-described white nationalist Richard Spencer, the creator of the term "alt-right." Chanting "you will not replace us" and "blood and soil," the latter a phrase with Nazi origins, the group rallied to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. After about 10 minutes, the crowd was dispersed by police and counter-protesters.
Protesters, including white nationalist Richard Spencer, were carrying torches. Mayor compares it to a KKK rally. https://t.co/o00TYIvupj pic.twitter.com/cVoGgvjDW0
— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 14, 2017
"No reason why we can't celebrate the history that has brought us to the glorious future that we are emboldened in now," said one protestor, Orry Von Dize, in an interview with a local NBC affiliate. "We're not white supremacists," he added. "We are simply just white people that love our heritage, our culture, our European identity." Spencer likewise told supporters they were united by being white while speaking at a longer rally earlier Saturday.
Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signor issued a statement condemning the protest. "This event involving torches at night in Lee Park was either profoundly ignorant or was designed to instill fear in our minority populations in a way that hearkens back to the days of the KKK," he said. "Either way, as mayor of this City, I want everyone to know this: we reject this intimidation." Bonnie Kristian
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Sunday cast President Trump as a threat to the United States' system of constitutional governance while speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper.
"I think in many ways our institutions are under assault both externally — and that's the big news here is the Russian interference in our election system — and I think as well our institutions are under assault internally," Clapper said in a State of the Union interview. When Tapper sought to clarify if the president is the internal threat to which Clapper was referring, he replied, "Exactly."
"The founding fathers, in their genius, created a system of three co-equal branches of government and a built-in system of checks and balances," Clapper explained. "I feel as though that is under assault and is eroding." Watch an excerpt of his comments below. Bonnie Kristian
Fmr Dir. of National Intelligence James Clapper says America's institutions are under assault from Trump. See item PO-16SU. pic.twitter.com/XcAQU9ThAR
— CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) May 14, 2017
"I fired [FBI Director James Comey] because of Russia," Alec Baldwin's President Trump explained to Michael Che's Lester Holt on this week's Saturday Night Live cold open. "I thought, 'He's investigating Russia. I don't like that. I should fire him.'"
Hold is crushed to learn this admission doesn't mean Trump's "reality show" presidency is over, but he does manage to elicit another confession with a question about the real life Trump's threat to release tapes of his private conversations with Comey. "I tape a lot of people, whenever I want," SNL Trump says. "Some people have called me a 'serial tapist,' and it's true, I am. When you're president, they let you do it."
Watch the full sketch below. Bonnie Kristian
Just 29 percent of Americans support President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll results published Sunday reveal. That's not to say, however, that Comey has received a groundswell of popular support: While 38 percent say Trump was wrong to fire him, 32 percent of Americans aren't sure.
(NBC News)
The poll results are heavily split along partisan lines, and the survey also found Trump's approval rating is worse than the FBI's: He gets positive reviews from 38 percent of Americans, while the FBI is liked by 52 percent. More strikingly, 50 percent of Americans have a negative view of Trump, while just 16 percent say the same of the law enforcement agency. Bonnie Kristian
Melissa McCarthy was spotted riding a White House podium-mobile through New York City in costume as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer earlier this week, and the sad mission of Spicey's ride was revealed when she returned to Saturday Night Live as host.
McCarthy's Spicer came out of the bushes for another round of playing dollies with the White House press corps, but the pressures of the job were clearly weighing on the angsty Spicey, who is facing the awful prospect that President Trump could be lying to him.
After a forlorn ride on the podium-mobile, Spicer finally finds the president. "Have you ever told me to say things that aren't true?" Spicey demands. "Only," Trump replies, "since you started working here." Watch the full skit below. Bonnie Kristian
Emmanuel Macron was sworn in as the new president of France on Sunday, one week after his decisive victory over nationalist Marine Le Pen. At just 39, the centrist, pro-European Union Macron is France's youngest leader since Napoleon Bonaparte. He founded his own political party just one year ago and has never before held elected office.
"The world and Europe need France more than ever. They need a strong France that is sure of its destiny. A France that upholds freedom and solidarity," Macron said in his inauguration speech. "We will take all our responsibilities to provide, every time it's needed, a relevant response to big contemporary crises."
Macron's speech addressed fighting terrorism, strengthening the European Union, and dealing with challenges like climate change and "the excesses of capitalism in the world." Bonnie Kristian
North Korea test-fired another ballistic missile Sunday in defiance of South Korea's new president, Moon Jae-in, who was sworn in Wednesday. "We are leaving open the possibility of dialogue with North Korea," said a statement from Moon's office, "but we should sternly deal with a provocation to prevent North Korea from miscalculating."
The missile's behavior was "not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile," said U.S. Pacific Command. It flew about 430 miles before dropping into the sea, a successful test in comparison to a recent attempt in which the missile exploded seconds after launch.
A statement from the White House said with "the missile impacting so close to Russian soil — in fact, closer to Russia than to Japan — the president cannot imagine that Russia is pleased." The response called for stronger sanctions against Pyongyang. Bonnie Kristian
A massive ransomware cyberattack created using leaked NSA code infected more than 75,000 computers in 99 countries this weekend, but the attack has been halted — for now, at least — by a 22-year-old cybersecurity researcher who lives with his parents in England.
The unnamed researcher, who wants to remain anonymous for safety purposes, was poking around the attack's code when he accidentally found its kill switch. "I was out having lunch with a friend and got back about 3 p.m. and saw an influx of news articles," he said in an interview with The Guardian. "I had a bit of a look into that and then I found a sample of the malware behind it, and saw that it was connecting out to a specific domain, which was not registered. So I picked it up not knowing what it did at the time."
Registering the domain cost just $10.69. Once the ransomware detected the domain was live, it shut down. Still, the researcher notes, the hackers are unlikely to let their digital crime spree end so easily. "This is not over," he said. "The attackers will realize how we stopped it, they'll change the code and then they'll start again." Bonnie Kristian