Anthony Weiner reportedly to plead guilty to sexting a minor, 'likely' to end up a registered sex offender

Anthony Weiner will reportedly plead guilty to a sexting scandal involving an underage girl, The New York Times reports. Weiner is charged with "transferring obscene material" to a 15-year-old girl through text messages that began in January 2016, when Weiner was 51.

"A likely result of the plea is that Mr. Weiner would end up as a registered sex offender, although a final determination has yet to be made," the Times writes, based on information from a person familiar with the case. "The charge carries a potential sentence of between zero and 10 years in prison, meaning Mr. Weiner could avoid prison."

Weiner, a Democrat, resigned from Congress in June 2011 after it became known that he sent an explicit picture over Twitter and had inappropriate exchanges with at least six other women. In 2013, his mayoral bid additionally collapsed after new explicit online messages surfaced.

After The Daily Mail published news last year that Weiner exchanged sexually explicit messages with a high school sophomore who he knew was underage, the FBI got involved, seizing Weiner's laptop. That resulted in the discovery of emails on the laptop from Hillary Clinton to Weiner's wife, top aide Huma Abedin, reopening the (ultimately unchanged) investigation into Clinton's handling of emails — which Clinton has blamed in part for her election loss.

Weiner and Abedin have since separated but are reportedly working on their marriage. Jeva Lange