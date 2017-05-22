Billy Bush wants to make a classic Hollywood comeback

Since the public last heard from Billy Bush in October, he's walked on hot coals with Tony Robbins, gone to an intense healing retreat in Northern California, picked up yoga and meditation, and watched — twice — the leaked video from 2005 that showed him laughing along as Donald Trump described grabbing women without their consent.
Following the release of the video, Bush was fired by NBC News while Trump became president, and "the irony is glaring," Bush told The Hollywood Reporter in his first interview in seven months, published Sunday. The former Access Hollywood Live host said he is not sure who leaked the tape to The Washington Post, but "plenty of people" at NBC knew about it, and he first watched it three days before it was posted. The video leaves him "totally and completely gutted," Bush said. "Looking back upon what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic. [Trump] liked TV and competition. I could've said, 'Can you believed the ratings on whatever?' But I didn't have the strength of character to do it."
Bush said he was "almost sycophantic" at the time, "wanting celebrities to like me and fit in," and when he interviewed Trump, the former Apprentice host usually brought up three topics: "Golf, gossip, or women." While his friends and family interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter think he got the short end of the stick, with some believing it's because he's part of a political dynasty, Bush disagrees. "The situation happened because I participated in a terrible moment and it became public," he said. "It doesn't matter what your name is. Anyone who is participating in that moment is going to get it. In that way, I deserved it." Bush is ready to be back in the public eye, developing a series that would involve pop culture, sports, and interviews, and wants people to know his "skin is definitely thicker now, and my heart is a little softer underneath it." Read the entire interview, including tidbits about the intense group therapy he attended in the aftermath of his firing — at The Hollywood Reporter. Catherine Garcia
CNN's Anderson Cooper is sorry.
I regret the crude sentence i spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air. It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry.
— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 20, 2017
On Friday's AC360, Jeffrey Lord, one of President Trump's most vocal defenders on the network, was saying that he doesn't care what Trump said about FBI Director James Comey to top Russian officials behind closed doors, and Cooper evidently got a little annoyed. "If he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it," Cooper said dryly, as Lord was mid-sentence. "I don't know what he would do that you would not defend." Lord caught the joke a second later, and laughed. "You're a loyal guy, I think that speaks well of you," Cooper added.
"If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it." @andersoncooper what? pic.twitter.com/nD8ZfZKtVN
— Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) May 20, 2017
Lord accepted the apology. Peter Weber
@andersoncooper is my colleague and a friend for whom I have the highest professional and personal regard. Message America? It's ok 2 laugh!
— Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) May 20, 2017
Trump, Saudi King Salman, and Egypt's president touched a glowing orb, and Twitter had a wry laugh
On Sunday, President Trump toured Saudi Arabia's new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. The center was set up to counteract the messaging of groups like the Islamic State and al Qaeda, "because we know these groups can only be defeated if we defeat their ideology," Mohammed al-Issa, secretary general of the Muslim World League, said Saturday. Trump walked in with Saudi King Salman, and an announcer pointed out some of the features of the new center: 350 male technicians in the main room, monitoring 100 TV channels in 11 different languages, and women working separately upstairs.
"It was quite the show," said Michael Memoli of the Los Angeles Times, in the press pool report. Trump and the Saudi king "touched down together on the closest globe, setting off a dramatic flourish to the music and lighting up the room brighter," giving it "the feel of a hybrid 24 CTU operations floor and television game-show set":
The photo of King Salman, Trump, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi touching the globe together, lighted by the orb, was made for Twitter, which mixed the obvious Illuminati jokes with some deep Lord of the Rings knowledge:
One Ring to rule them all,
One ring to find them;
One ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them. pic.twitter.com/MmWOqf8Bsb
— Doug Mataconis (@dmataconis) May 21, 2017
"find...the...hobbit..." pic.twitter.com/8saqDbl5Nh
— darth:™ (@darth) May 21, 2017
SPICER: Look, the President is well aware Sauron may control one or more of the Palantíri, and he has no intention of touching his.
TRUMP: pic.twitter.com/myrW23Rg3n
— Matt Popovich (@mpopv) May 21, 2017
There were also some more topical quips, given the social media focus of the new center:
"What does it do?"
"It lets you go back in time and tweet warnings about the future to yourself." pic.twitter.com/fr6wYKZIrV
— Rich Parr (@richparr79) May 21, 2017
if Trump starts making 100% grammatically correct tweets, it's proof that the glow orb switched bodies with him and is the president now. pic.twitter.com/1YdEypOJC7
— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) May 22, 2017
The scariest thing is this is how real world leaders think you fight a cyberwarpic.twitter.com/wEdBldmpBT
— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) May 21, 2017
There are also lots of side-by-side photos with various villains, aliens, and wizards circled about glowing objects. But in the end, all politics is local. Peter Weber
"In Hardscrabble Midwestern Town, Trump Voters Stick With Him Despite His Pledging Soul to Cthulhu in Glowing Orb Ceremony" pic.twitter.com/roRGED1f9X
— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) May 21, 2017
just now pic.twitter.com/WOSDZetoZn
— Tom Lee (@tjl) May 21, 2017
A 50-year-old Alabama man and two other climbers died Sunday on Mount Everest, expedition organizers said.
They did not release any details about how Roland Yearwood of Georgiana died, except that he was near the summit. A 54-year-old Australian climber and a 50-year-old Slovak climber also died on Sunday, in separate incidents, and organizers said an Indian climber who successfully made it to the top of Everest went missing on his way back down; his Sherpa guide, who was able to reach a camp while suffering from frostbite, said they both became sick on the descent.
This year, 371 permits were issued for people to climb Mount Everest during the spring season that runs from March through May. In 2014, an avalanche killed 16 Sherpa guides, and in 2015, 19 climbers were killed and 61 injured when an earthquake triggered an avalanche at base camp. Catherine Garcia
With ticket sales down and operating costs up, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus held its final performance Sunday in Uniondale, New York, after 146 years.
"We all have to embrace change," Kenneth Feld of Ringling's parent company, Feld Entertainment, told The Associated Press. "But there is a love for the circus that will never die." Feld Entertainment announced in January that the show would come to an end, eight months after the company, at the urging of animal rights activists, removed elephants from performances. The final circus featured aerialists, contortionists, clowns, motorcycle stunts, ice skaters, and dancing dogs.
Several former performers gathered before the final show to share their memories, including a clown named David Gregg, who told AP: "It's 146 years of tradition, older than American baseball. This was one of the last nomadic tribes running around the country." Catherine Garcia
As soon as Vice President Mike Pence began to address the Class of 2017 at Notre Dame on Sunday, a group of about 100 graduates got up and left.
When the school announced in March that Pence, the former governor of Indiana, was going to be the commencement speaker, the student organization WeStaNDFor decided to take action, the Indy Star reports. In a statement, the group said it was protesting Pence's opposition to gay rights, his attempts as governor to keep Syrian refugees from moving to Indiana, and his backing of President Trump's travel ban.
Valedictorian C.J. Pine received a standing ovation as he talked about the time he spent with Syrian refugees and called for freedom of religion and equal rights. "If we are going to build walls against American students and international students, then I am skewered on the fence," he said. Pence, the first vice president to give the commencement address at Notre Dame, used part of his 15-minute speech to rail against what he sees as "the suppression of freedom of speech" at some college campuses. Catherine Garcia
President Trump's budget proposal, scheduled for release on Tuesday, will feature major cuts to Medicaid and changes to programs that help low-income Americans, people familiar with the planning told The Washington Post.
When it comes to Medicaid, the budget follows through on a bill House Republicans passed that cuts more than $800 billion over 10 years, the Post reports; the Congressional Budget Office has estimated such a plan could get rid of benefits for roughly 10 million people over the next decade. The White House is also expected to propose changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and will give states more leeway in imposing work requirements for Americans participating in anti-poverty programs, the Post says. The budget is also expected to call for $200 billion for infrastructure projects and $25 billion over 10 years for a program that would create six weeks of parental leave benefits.
When told by the Post about some of the proposed cuts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the budget "continues to reveal President Trump's true colors: His populist campaign rhetoric was just a Trojan horse to execute long-held, hard-right policies that benefit the ultra-wealthy at the expense of the middle class." Congress will need to approve of most of the plan's changes before it becomes law. Catherine Garcia
The Senate Intelligence Committee and other federal investigators of alleged collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign should be given access to notes from President Trump's recent meeting with two senior Russian officials, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said Sunday in an interview with CBS' Face the Nation. Rubio was referring to the meeting in which Trump reportedly told Russia's foreign minister and ambassador he fired "nut job" FBI Director James Comey to ease the "great pressure" of Comey's Russia probe.
"I encouraged them to make those notes available to the committees. That has not happened," Rubio told host John Dickerson. "And, of course, apparently someone has discussed them, or leaked them, or what have you. But we haven't seen them. So I don't know if that's an accurate description of what's in the notes."
Rubio also addressed Comey's firing Sunday in conversation with CNN's Jake Tapper. The senator acknowledged the gravity of accusations made against Trump, but maintained the importance of reserving judgment in the absence of on-the-record evidence. "Our job in the Intelligence Committee has been to look at this entire episode, for the purposes of counter-intelligence in particular, and then arrive at the facts, put them out in a report, and move on from there," he said.
Watch an excerpt of the CNN interview below, and read the full CBS transcript here. Bonnie Kristian