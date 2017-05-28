Trump tweets, then deletes comments on NATO and Gianforte

President Trump on Sunday tweeted, then deleted, comments on NATO members' defense spending and Republican Greg Gianforte's congressional campaign win in Montana earlier this week.

The Gianforte post in its first iteration included a stray "We" at the end, and after a few moments, it was deleted and replaced with a corrected tweet restating Trump's Friday remark that Gianforte had secured a "great win."



More interesting was the tweet about NATO, which was apparently composed Friday morning and accidentally published for a few moments on Sunday. The tweet Trump actually posted on arrival in Italy began the nearly same way but ended on a rather more positive note, touting the trip's success instead of complaining about NATO allies. Bonnie Kristian