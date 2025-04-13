5 cracking cartoons about broken nest eggs

Artists take on plummeting value, sound advice, and more

By
published

A cartoon depicts an elderly couple standing in their kitchen. The woman, on the left, holds a cartoon of eggs and says to her husband, "OUR ACTUAL EGGS ARE WORTH MORE THAN OUR NEST EGG."

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This two-panel cartoon depicts a financial advisor sitting at a desk with a laptop and paperwork, speaking to a couple seated across from him. The advisor looks down at his desk and says in a speech bubble, "DON'T LOOK NOW, FOLKS...." The couple, a tall, thin man and a woman with blonde hair, look at the advisor with concern. The woman says in a speech bubble, "WHAT DO YOU MEAN? WE CAME TO YOU FOR ADVICE ON OUR 401(k)S." The advisor looks up at the couple with a slight smirk and says in a speech bubble, "AND THAT'S JUST WHAT I GAVE YOU."

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

