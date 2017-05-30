House committee requests info from former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn

The House Intelligence Committee has requested information from one of President Trump's most visible surrogates during the campaign, former press aide Boris Epshteyn.

"Like many others, Mr. Epshteyn has received a broad, preliminary request for information from the House Intelligence Committee," Epshteyn's attorney told NBC News. "This is a voluntary request. Mr. Epshteyn has not been subpoenaed nor do we anticipate that he will be. We have reached out to the committee with several follow-up questions and we are awaiting their response in order to better understand what information they are seeking and whether Mr. Epshteyn is able to reasonably provide it." The committee is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

A Moscow-born attorney who left the White House communications team in March, Epshteyn became friends with Trump's son, Eric, while they were students at Georgetown. Earlier Monday, it was revealed that Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is a person of interest in the Russia probe. Catherine Garcia