House committee requests info from former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn

The House Intelligence Committee has requested information from one of President Trump's most visible surrogates during the campaign, former press aide Boris Epshteyn.
"Like many others, Mr. Epshteyn has received a broad, preliminary request for information from the House Intelligence Committee," Epshteyn's attorney told NBC News. "This is a voluntary request. Mr. Epshteyn has not been subpoenaed nor do we anticipate that he will be. We have reached out to the committee with several follow-up questions and we are awaiting their response in order to better understand what information they are seeking and whether Mr. Epshteyn is able to reasonably provide it." The committee is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.
A Moscow-born attorney who left the White House communications team in March, Epshteyn became friends with Trump's son, Eric, while they were students at Georgetown. Earlier Monday, it was revealed that Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is a person of interest in the Russia probe. Catherine Garcia
Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, is expected to give some documents related to his businesses to the Senate Intelligence Committee, people with knowledge of his decision told The Associated Press and Wall Street Journal Tuesday.
Personal and business records have been subpoenaed by the panel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. WSJ reports Flynn will begin to turn over the documents as early as next week. Following an earlier request by the committee for documents, Flynn invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Catherine Garcia
Photos of comedian Kathy Griffin holding a bloodied, detached head resembling that of President Trump sparked outrage from liberals and conservatives alike on Tuesday. The image, snapped by photographer Tyler Shields, was first posted by TMZ with the caption: "Kathy Griffin wants Donald Trump's head ... but she wants it bloody and detached from his body."
TMZ reported that Griffin and Shields joked during the shoot that they'd "need to move to Mexico once the [pictures] got released, for fear they'd be thrown in prison."
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that the photo was "disgusting but not surprising":
Others wondered how this might affect Griffin's longstanding gig hosting CNN's New Year's Eve celebration, and why Griffin thought this would be a good idea. Becca Stanek
On Tuesday, CBS News reported that Jeb Bush, who had seemingly bought the Miami Marlins baseball team in an unlikely partnership with Derek Jeter, had not, in fact, bought the Miami Marlins with Derek Jeter:
Last we reported, the Bush-Jeter team had enough money to put down "about $200 million of equity" and were "running around looking to raise money." Alas, it appears no one wanted to take a gamble on this beautiful, impossible dream. Jeva Lange
Sean Spicer gets in a fight with reporters after failing to come up with a sturdy example of fake news
"Fake news" was the straw that broke White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's back on Tuesday. During his first press briefing in 15 days, Spicer cited a retweet by incoming New York Times reporter Shane Goldmacher to illustrate an example of "fake news" to CNN's Jim Acosta.
"[Goldmacher] retweeted that the president was being booed by disrespecting the Italian prime minister," Spicer charged. "When in fact you all, in every one of the meetings that we sit in, watch the president with that one ear piece that has been used by other presidents. And yet the president did a great job at NATO."
Spicer had called out the moment on social media too over the weekend:
Out of view of the camera, though, The New York Times' Peter Baker was apparently shaking his head. "I mean, it's true, you did it," Spicer told him.
"Reporters make mistakes," Baker said; Goldmacher had later corrected his original retweet with a statement from Spicer himself.
"But that's fake—" Spicer began to go on.
Baker jumped in again: "Your trip was all over the front page. You're making something out of one tweet."
"With all due respect, I was asked to give an example and I did it," Spicer shot back.
Quickly thereafter, Spicer shut down the press conference and walked away from the podium — but not before he had one last question about fake news shouted at his back. Jeva Lange
GOP Rep. Darrell Issa retreated to the rooftop as protesters gathered outside his office building
Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) stood on the roof of his district office in California on Tuesday as his protesting constituents gathered outside the building. Per Politico's Jake Sherman, Issa was reportedly filming the protesters below as he looked on from his rooftop perch.
Mike Levin, Issa's Democratic opponent in the 2018 congressional race, tweeted both the rooftop picture and a photo of Issa talking to the "several hundred" gathered in front of his office. Levin claimed Issa "came out for 5 minutes but refused to engage with those across the street." It wasn't clear whether this happened before or after Issa decided to retreat to the roof.
Issa's office has been swarmed with protesters since Trump's inauguration, as his constituents grow increasingly frustrated with his voting record — particularly his vote in favor of the GOP-backed American Health Care Act — and the policies of President Trump, who Issa supported. The influx of protesters recently prompted the city of Vista to introduce new rules to address crowd safety and noise concerns. Becca Stanek
Watch this State Department spokesman get completely stumped by a question about Saudi Arabia's commitment to democracy
Many people pointed out instances of irony during President Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia, including Ivanka Trump's choice to call women's rights in the county "encouraging" even as women in the kingdom are forbidden from traveling alone and are kept segregated in public places. But perhaps no one was more stumped by the potential hypocrisy than acting Assistant Secretary of State Stuart Jones, who was asked Tuesday by AFP's Dave Clark about the discrepancy of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson promoting the importance of democracy while flanked by Saudi leaders. Saudi Arabia is ranked 159th out of 167 countries on democracy by The Economist, higher only than nations like Syria and North Korea.
"While you were over there, the secretary criticized the conduct of the Iranian elections and Iran's record on democracy. He did so standing next to Saudi officials," Clark pointed out. "How would you characterize Saudi Arabia's commitment to democracy and does the administration believe democracy is a buffer or barrier against extremism?"
Jones freezes at the question. He contorts his face. He thinks. And thinks. It takes a full 29 seconds before Jones can get a word out. Watch below. Jeva Lange
The United States will reportedly not introduce a long-rumored ban on bringing laptops into the cabin of transatlantic flights from European cities, Politico reports. The ban is already in place for flights from certain regions of the Middle East and North Africa after intelligence reports that al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is developing ways to hide explosives in batteries and battery compartments.
"No ban," a commission official told Politico following a Tuesday afternoon call between U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, and Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc. "Both sides have agreed to intensify technical talks and try to find a common solution," the commission official added.
A ban could still be put in place in the future if new intelligence makes it necessary, another official told Politico.
Update 2:21 p.m.: In a statement to BuzzFeed News' Talal Ansari, the Department of Homeland Security said "while the much-discussed expansion of the ban on large electronic devices in the cabin of flights to the United States was not announced today, the secretary made it clear that an expansion is still on the table. Secretary Kelly affirmed he will implement any and all measures necessary to secure commercial aircraft flying to the United States … if the intelligence and threat level warrant it." Jeva Lange