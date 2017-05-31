Report: Trump administration considering giving Russia back its compounds

Last December, former President Barack Obama gave Russia 24 hours to vacate compounds in New York and Maryland and expelled 35 Russians he called "intelligence operatives" as punishment for Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and now, the Trump administration is moving to return those compounds back to Russia, The Washington Post reports.
Russia has asserted it used the facilities, which had diplomatic immunity, to hold events and as a place of relaxation for U.N. and embassy employees, but for decades the United States has believed the compounds are also used for spying. People with information on the matter told the Post that last month, the Trump administration told Russia it would consider turning the properties back over if Russia agreed to lift a freeze on the construction of a new U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg. During a meeting a few days later, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak the U.S. no longer was linking the compounds and the consulate. The Post reports that the administration is looking at enacting some restrictions at the compounds, including removing diplomatic immunity.
There are several ongoing investigations into Russia's interference in the election and ties between President Trump's campaign and Russian officials. One of the men under investigation, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, spoke with Kislyak before the inauguration, and let him know that things would change once Trump was in the White House. Read the entire report at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia
The House Intelligence Committee approved on Wednesday subpoenas for Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, and Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney.
Subpoenas were also approved for their firms Flynn Intel LLC and Michael D. Cohen and Associates PC. "We hope and expect that anyone called to testify or provide documents will comply with that request, so that we may gain all the information within the scope of our investigation," Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the leaders of the probe, said in a statement. "We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead." The panel is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and federal prosecutors have already issued subpoenas to Flynn and people and businesses connected to him.
The committee additionally approved subpoenas to the CIA, National Security Agency, and FBI for records that show which members of former President Barack Obama's administration asked for the names of Trump associates that were picked up in intercepted communications. "Subpoenas related to the 'unmasking' issue would have been sent by Chairman [Devin] Nunes acting separately from the committee's Russia investigation," a senior committee aide told Reuters. "This action would have been taken without the minority's" — meaning Democrats' — "agreement." Catherine Garcia
Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a new PAC, American Possibilities, on Thursday, "dedicated to electing people who believe that this country is about dreaming big, and supporting groups and causes that embody that spirit."
While the goal of the PAC is to get Democrats elected, it is fueling rumors that Biden is seriously considering running for president in 2020. In a message that will go live on Medium Thursday morning, Biden says that "thinking big is stamped into the DNA of the American soul. That's why the negativity, the pettiness, the small-mindedness of our politics today drives me crazy. It's not who we are." Greg Schultz, Biden's political director during his second term as vice president, has been hired as the PAC's executive director. Catherine Garcia
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed a lawsuit Wednesday against five pharmaceutical companies, saying that by making users believe their opioid products were not addictive, they helped start the state's opioid epidemic.
The suit targets Purdue Pharma, Endo Health Solutions, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and its subsidiary Cephalon, Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Allergan. The lawsuit alleges that the companies violated Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act and created a "public nuisance by disseminating false and misleading statements about the risks and benefits of opioids." In a statement, DeWine said the state believes evidence will show "these companies got thousands and thousands of Ohioans — our friends, our family members, our co-workers, our kids — addicted to opioid pain medications, which has all too often led to use of the cheaper alternatives of heroin and synthetic opioids. These drug manufacturers led prescribers to believe that opioids were not addictive, that addiction was an easy thing to overcome, or that addiction could actually be treated by taking even more opioids."
Ohio is seeking a declaration from the companies that they acted illegally, an injunction to stop "their continued deceptions and misrepresentations and to abate them the harm they have caused," and damages for money Ohio has spent on opioids and repayment to consumers who "like the state paid for unnecessary opioid prescriptions for chronic pain," ABC News reports. In 2015, 3,050 people died in Ohio from drug overdoses. Catherine Garcia
Usually, a movie has to be somehow perceived as controversial to be banned from theaters, whether it features a same-sex romance or toes the line of religious acceptance. But Lebanon is banning Wonder Woman, the superhero flick centered around the titular DC Comics heroine, from its theaters this summer for a much different reason: The lead actress is Israeli.
Though major blows haven't been exchanged between Lebanon and Israel in over a decade, the two countries are still technically at war, Foreign Policy explains. An old law in Lebanon bans the import of any Israeli goods, as well as forbids any Lebanese citizens from traveling to Israel; Wonder Woman stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot as the title character. As a citizen of Israel, Gadot served in the Israeli army, per the country's mandatory service law.
Lebanon's Interior Ministry announced the ban just hours before Wonder Woman was set to premiere at select theaters across the country. Gadot also appeared in last year's Batman v Superman, playing the same character, but while that film was permitted to be screened in Lebanon when it dropped in 2016, protests and boycotts this time around apparently inspired the Lebanese government to change its tune. Shivani Ishwar
Hillary Clinton had bitter words to share about the Democratic National Committee while speaking with journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher at Recode's CodeCon on Wednesday. "I get the nomination, I'm now the nominee of the Democratic Party," she recalled. "I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party."
Asked to clarify, Clinton added: "I mean, it was bankrupt; it was on the verge of insolvency; its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong."
On the other hand, Clinton said Donald Trump "was basically handed this tried-and-true, effective foundation" in the form the RNC's data operation.
There has been plenty of finger-pointing since Clinton's loss, not least of which has been done by Clinton herself, but this is perhaps the sharpest language she's publicly taken against her own party since losing the election. Watch below. Jeva Lange
Hillary Clinton was heavily criticized during the presidential campaign for giving speeches to banks, including Goldman Sachs, sometimes for upwards of $225,000 a pop. On Wednesday at Recode's CodeCon, Clinton was asked directly by journalist Walt Mossberg why she made the decision to take such engagements after resigning as secretary of state.
Clinton replied with a question of her own: "Why do you have Goldman Sachs here?"
"They pay us," journalist Kara Swisher jumped in.
Clinton: "They paid me." Jeva Lange
RC: Why'd you do Goldman Sachs speeches?
Hillary:"Why do you have (them) here?"
RC:"They pay us"
H: "They paid me" https://t.co/judD2K5Otd
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 31, 2017
The United Nations has already passive-aggressively expressed its frustration with reports that President Trump has decided to back out of the Paris climate agreement, but European Union President Jean-Claude Juncker did not bother to tip-toe around the topic. On Wednesday, Juncker responded to the news by firmly saying, "That's not how it works."
"The Americans can't just leave the climate protection agreement," Juncker said. "Mr. Trump believes that because he doesn't get close enough to the dossiers to fully understand them. It would take three to four years after the agreement came into force in November 2016 to leave the agreement. So this notion, 'I am Trump, I am American, America First, and I'm going to get out of it' — that won't happen."
Former President Barack Obama signed the deal in 2015. All but two countries in the world, Nicaragua and Syria, support the agreement. Axios reports that the administration is still "deciding on whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal — which could take three years — or exit the underlying United Nations climate change treaty, which would be faster but more extreme."
Juncker added that "we tried to explain that to Mr. Trump in [Taormina, Sicily, where the G7 summit was held last week] in clear German sentences. It seems our attempt failed, but the law is the law and it must be obeyed. Not everything which is law and not everything in international agreements is fake news, and we have to comply with it."
Read Juncker's scathing full statement here. Jeva Lange