Report: Trump administration considering giving Russia back its compounds

Last December, former President Barack Obama gave Russia 24 hours to vacate compounds in New York and Maryland and expelled 35 Russians he called "intelligence operatives" as punishment for Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and now, the Trump administration is moving to return those compounds back to Russia, The Washington Post reports.

Russia has asserted it used the facilities, which had diplomatic immunity, to hold events and as a place of relaxation for U.N. and embassy employees, but for decades the United States has believed the compounds are also used for spying. People with information on the matter told the Post that last month, the Trump administration told Russia it would consider turning the properties back over if Russia agreed to lift a freeze on the construction of a new U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg. During a meeting a few days later, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak the U.S. no longer was linking the compounds and the consulate. The Post reports that the administration is looking at enacting some restrictions at the compounds, including removing diplomatic immunity.

There are several ongoing investigations into Russia's interference in the election and ties between President Trump's campaign and Russian officials. One of the men under investigation, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, spoke with Kislyak before the inauguration, and let him know that things would change once Trump was in the White House. Read the entire report at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia