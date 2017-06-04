Putin on Flynn: 'I didn't even really talk to him'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has no substantial relationship with ousted U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn while speaking with NBC's Megyn Kelly in an interview that was filmed on Friday and will air in full Sunday evening.
"You and I, you and I personally, have a much closer relationship than I had with Mr. Flynn," Putin said in a translated voiceover. In Putin's account of a widely circulated photo of the Russian president eating dinner next to Flynn, the seating arrangement was unexpected. "I got up and left," Putin said. "And then afterwards I was told, 'You know there was an American gentleman. He was involved in some things. He used to be in the security services' ... that's it. I didn't even really talk to him."
Flynn is now subject to a criminal investigation pertaining to his possible communication with Russian officials during and after the 2016 election.
Watch an excerpt of the Kelly interview below. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump used Saturday's terror attack in London as an occasion to tout his travel ban executive order targeting Muslim-majority countries, which remains stalled pending a Supreme Court ruling. "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough," he wrote on Twitter. "We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"
Trump's rallying cry has not been met with universal acclaim, including within his own party. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said on Fox News Sunday he believes "the president does have certainly the right to put in place extreme vetting," but that this could be accomplished "without a travel ban."
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was even less enthusiastic. "I think that the travel ban is too broad and that is why it has been rejected by the courts," she said Sunday in a CBS interview, while allowing that the U.S. should do a "better job of vetting."
Across the aisle, Trump's raising of the travel ban topic also came under fire from former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who served under President Obama. "There's a very real risk that by stigmatizing and isolating Muslims from particular countries, and Muslims in general, that we alienate the very communities here in the United States whose cooperation we most need to detect and prevent these homegrown extremists from being able to carry out attacks," she said while appearing on ABC News. Bonnie Kristian
Nikki Haley says 'Trump believes the climate is changing' and 'pollutants are part of the equation'
"President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of the equation," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview that taped Saturday and aired in full on Sunday. "Just because we got out of a club doesn't mean we don't care about the environment," she added.
These comments were more direct than those from EPA chief Scott Pruitt, though Haley echoed his phrasing in saying Trump believes "the climate changes" rather than "in climate change."
Haley also argued a main reason Trump decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement is he wanted to be honest about what could realistically be accomplished. The climate pact terms former President Obama negotiated weren't "achievable, even if we had stayed in the Paris Agreement, and this is the part everyone needs to think about," Haley said, "If we had stayed in the Paris Agreement ... what President Obama submitted the U.S. to was not achievable under our standards or any other country's standards, and then we've got to look at the fact we didn't want to be in violation of the agreement."
Watch two excerpts of Haley's interview below. Bonnie Kristian
.@nikkihaley to @jaketapper on #CNNSOTU : @realDonaldTrump "believes the climate is changing." pic.twitter.com/w4vYQ5NUvL
— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 3, 2017
"President Trump believes the climate is changing,” UN Ambassador Nikki Haley says #CNNSOTU https://t.co/JPJaoctTFL https://t.co/0v2bWx92xY
— CNN (@CNN) June 4, 2017
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt three times on Friday avoided giving a clear answer to whether President Trump thinks climate change is a real phenomenon. He continued that evasion on Sunday, arguing that what the president believes is not the real issue of import.
"I think the whole question is an effort to get it off the point, and the issue of whether [the Paris Agreement] is good for this country or not," Pruitt said in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. "The president has indicated the climate changes."
Though Stephanopoulos pushed for a more specific statement, arguing that this question is foundational to Trump's Thursday announcement that he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate pact, Pruitt reiterated that the president's choice was rather based on "the merits and demerits of the Paris Agreement" as well as putting "jobs and the environment first."
Trump has a long record of public climate change skepticism, most notably arguing it is a "hoax" invented by China. Watch an excerpt of Pruitt's interview below. Bonnie Kristian
On @ThisWeekABC, EPA chief Scott Pruitt still won't say whether President Trump believes climate change is a hoax. https://t.co/RZfO8QCvVX pic.twitter.com/TtbLbFR1bw
— ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2017
The Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols on Saturday became the 9th player in Major League Baseball history to hit 600 career home runs, in a game against the Minnesota Twins. "I'm just glad to be on that list, man," Pujols said. "Whether it was a solo homer, a grand slam, I'm just glad that it happened tonight. It's a pretty special feeling."
The last player to achieve this record was the Twins' Jim Thome in 2011. Other record-holders include the legendary Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, and Sammy Sosa. Watch Pujols swat his 600th home run below. Bonnie Kristian
Albert Pujols becomes first player to slam his way into 600-HR club. https://t.co/sHGZEA7iAL #PapaSlam pic.twitter.com/15mWbJN5Sc
— MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2017
North Korea announced Sunday it "fully rejects" new United Nations sanctions issued Friday in retaliation to Pyongyang's pursuit of nuclear armament. The sanctions target the North Korean military and include a travel freeze for key senior officials.
The sanctions are "a crafty hostile act with the purpose of putting a curb on [North Korea's] buildup of nuclear forces, disarming it and causing economic suffocation to it," a regime representative said in state-run media. "Whatever sanctions and pressure may follow, we will not flinch from the road to build up nuclear forces which was chosen to defend the sovereignty of the country and the rights to national existence and will move forward towards the final victory."
A week ago, North Korea claimed it tested "a new type of anti-aircraft guided weapon." The two previous weeks it tested mid-range ballistic missiles. Bonnie Kristian
Comedian Bill Maher apologized Saturday for using a racial epithet during an interview on his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher, Friday night.
"Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I'm up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn't have said on my live show," he said. "Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive, and I regret saying it and am very sorry."
Some critics continue to call for Maher's resignation despite his apology, but HBO has not indicated it intends to cancel his show.
Sorry Bill Maher, This morning we got'cha. The use of the n-word is not acceptable. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/VH6cCi6qrb
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 4, 2017
Maher "doesn't get a pass because we're friends," said Rev. Al Sharpton on his Sunday morning show on MSNBC. Bonnie Kristian
Trump criticizes London's mayor, touts views on travel ban, gun control, political correctness after bridge attack
While other world leaders spoke of unity and cooperation in the wake of the London Bridge attack, President Trump quickly got more political.
His very first reaction to news of the attack was to promote his stalled travel ban executive order:
We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017
Then, Trump posted his primary response, pledging that "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there," and adding, "WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"
Sunday morning, however, it was back to politics, starting with a call to "stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse." Trump also took this moment to make a point about gun policy:
Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017
And he posted a criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan:
At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!"
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017
The quote he cites does not appear to be a comment Khan made about the London Bridge incident. Rather, it seems to be something Khan said more than a week ago regarding a plan to deploy armed troops to guard major events in London against terrorism. Khan said Sunday he is "appalled and furious" over the bridge attack, swearing, "We will never let these cowards win, and we will never be cowed by terrorism."
Update 8:48 a.m.: Khan also used the phrase "no reason to be alarmed" after the bridge attack, but he was again referring to increased law enforcement presence in London and not to the attack itself.
Update 11:52 a.m.: Khan issued a statement saying he has "more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet." Bonnie Kristian