Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 Americans oppose withdrawal from Paris Agreement

Fifty-nine percent of Americans oppose President Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Monday revealed. Just 28 percent of Americans support Trump's move to pull out of the global climate pact, which aims to fight climate change by curbing carbon emissions.
While Trump described the agreement as a hindrance to American workers and the economy when he announced his intent to withdraw from it Thursday, 42 percent of Americans actually believe withdrawing will hurt the economy. Thirty-two percent said it would help the economy.
Trump's decision to bail on the agreement, signed by more than 190 nations, has drawn criticism from local leaders, major U.S. companies, and American allies. The Trump administration has maintained it's "a bad deal for this country."
The poll was conducted by phone from June 2 to 4 among 527 adults. Its overall margin of error is plus or minus 5 percentage points. Becca Stanek
The average American's credit score hit a record high in April, according to recent FICO data. Up about one point from last fall, the average score hovers around 700 — the highest it's been since at least 2005, when FICO first started tracking the data.
Additionally, the share of consumers with subprime credit scores below 600 fell to a new low of about 40 million, or about 20 percent of U.S. adults who have FICO scores. This number is down from its peak of 25.5 percent of consumers in 2010.
Continued economic growth following the recession in 2008 has helped contribute to these nationwide gains. More than six million U.S. adults are expected to have their personal bankruptcies disappear over the next five years. Shivani Ishwar
At its 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple unveiled the HomePod, its first-ever home speaker. The HomePod, powered by an A8 chip and featuring Siri as a home assistant as well as Apple Music integration, will start shipping later this year for $349 as an alternative to the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Apple CEO Tim Cook called the speaker Apple's attempt at "reinventing the way we enjoy music in our home."
Apple also revealed its first new iMac in almost two years, which boasts faster processors and brighter displays, as well as two software upgrades: iOS 11, which will feature a person-to-person payment system integrated into iMessage in addition to an improved camera; and High Sierra, the new MacOS, which will enable the Safari browser to block autoplay video.
Other announcements included the addition of Amazon Prime Video to Apple TV; an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro; and a revamped, more natural-sounding voice for Siri. Becca Stanek
For the second year in a row, data scientist has topped the list of the best jobs in America, based on earning potential, job satisfaction, and number of openings. According to a survey by Glassdoor, jobs in technology continue to be the best: along with data scientist, the other jobs at the top of the list are DevOps engineer, data engineer, tax manager, and analytics manager.
You might be forgiven for not knowing exactly what some of these jobs are. So: USA Today explains that a data scientist is charged with analyzing "raw data sets to extract learnings and insights," leaning on skills in machine learning, computer science, and statistics.
"If there is a commonality between these data-science tech workers," USA Today writes, "it's both a passion for figuring out what huge sets of numbers mean and a skill for distilling those conclusions in a way that ultimately helps a business, be it a shoe retailer or a media company."
"Five to 10 years ago, the tech jobs were all about web and mobile development, which was largely about coding," says Glassdoor CTO Ryan Aylward. "To be successful now in these data-focused roles, you have to have an analytical mindset."
Not everyone has that mindset or skills, of course. "The supply imbalance of open jobs and the lack of skills is pretty staggering,” says Jim Deters, whose Galvanize bootcamp offers would-be data scientists a six-month engineering course for $17,000.
The median base salary for these jobs hovers around $110,000 a year, and most jobs in these fields include a sizeable benefits package as well. Shivani Ishwar
Qatar's massive rift with the other Gulf states might boil down to a $1 billion ransom fee paid to free a royal Qatari falconry party that was captured during a hunting trip in Iraq, the Financial Times reports.
In April, Qatar reportedly paid 13-figures to free 26 members of a royal hunting party who were kidnapped in 2015 by the Iranian-backed Iraqi Shia militia, known as Kata'eb Hizbollah, as well as 50 militants who had been captured by jihadis in Syria. The transaction effectively put money into the pockets of both an al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria and Iranian officials. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Yemen, and the United Arab Emirates announced that they were breaking off diplomatic ties with Qatar, with Saudi Arabia accusing Qatar of backing "terrorist groups aiming to destabilize the region." The countries are also halting air and sea travel to and from Qatar, with Saudi Arabia also closing down land crossings.
"The ransom payments are the straw that broke the camel's back," said one regional analyst.
Qatar poses as a neutral state in the Middle East, although it has been heavily criticized for apparently playing both sides. "If you want to know how Qatar funds jihadis, look no further than the hostage deal," one Syrian hostage negotiator told the Financial Times. "And this isn't the first — it is one of a series since the beginning of the war."
Doha has insisted that the pressure from its Gulf neighbors is unjustified and the allegations "have no basis in fact," although a person close to the government admitted the hostage payments were made. Read the full story at the Financial Times. Jeva Lange
White House rules out possibility of Trump invoking executive privilege to block Comey's congressional testimony
President Trump will not attempt to block former FBI Director James Comey's congressional testimony, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday, officially putting to rest the question of whether Trump would try to invoke executive privilege to do so. Comey, who was fired by Trump last month, is slated to testify Thursday in an open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his conversations with Trump regarding the ongoing investigation into Trump's ties to Russian election interference. The hearing will mark the first time that Comey has spoken publicly since he was abruptly fired.
Sanders said that while the president's "power to exert executive privilege is very well established," Trump will avoid excersing that power to "facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate Intelligence Committee."
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Friday he did not know whether Trump would invoke his executive privilege, and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway had left the question open-ended, though she indicated Comey would likely be allowed to testify. Becca Stanek
Two people have been arrested in relation to the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland last year that killed 36 people, The Mercury News reports. Both the master tenant, Derick Almena, and warehouse tenant, Max Harris, have reportedly been arrested on 36 charges of manslaughter.
Three dozen people died in the fire in December of last year after the upstairs level of the Ghost Ship warehouse caught fire during a dance party. Attendees were unable to escape because the main, makeshift staircase was built from wood pallets.
Ghost Ship had been zoned only as a warehouse, but was a home or workspace to many artists. Many residents and visitors noted that Ghost Ship's tangles of electrical cables and flammable decorations made the space a "death trap." Records show that police, firefighters, zoning enforcement, and building inspectors all interacted with the collective over the years, but none took steps to shut it down. Jeva Lange
The Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant might be sworn enemies in the NBA Finals, but off the court the pair ... write hip-hop? That's the story, anyway, from people who have heard a secret six-year-old track the basketball superstars wrote together in Akron, Ohio, back when James was with the Miami Heat and Durant with the Oklahoma City Thunder:
Both players are music junkies, and in between workouts [in 2011] they decided to kill some time by writing their own lyrics and heading to the booth, sources told ESPN.
One person who has heard the song says he recalls Durant rapping the first verse, James hopping on for the second, and then Durant finishing it off.
The song's title and theme are unknown, as are its whereabouts. Durant, who produces beats in his spare time, is believed to have provided the instrumentals. [ESPN]
Another person who had heard the collaboration called it a "quality track" with lyrics that are "surprisingly well-crafted and delivered." The track was reportedly considered for inclusion in the 2012 film Thunderstruck, which stars Durant, but Durant "wanted to keep it private," the film's executive producer, Eric Goodwin, said. Jeva Lange