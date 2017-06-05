Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 Americans oppose withdrawal from Paris Agreement

Fifty-nine percent of Americans oppose President Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Monday revealed. Just 28 percent of Americans support Trump's move to pull out of the global climate pact, which aims to fight climate change by curbing carbon emissions.

While Trump described the agreement as a hindrance to American workers and the economy when he announced his intent to withdraw from it Thursday, 42 percent of Americans actually believe withdrawing will hurt the economy. Thirty-two percent said it would help the economy.

Trump's decision to bail on the agreement, signed by more than 190 nations, has drawn criticism from local leaders, major U.S. companies, and American allies. The Trump administration has maintained it's "a bad deal for this country."

The poll was conducted by phone from June 2 to 4 among 527 adults. Its overall margin of error is plus or minus 5 percentage points. Becca Stanek