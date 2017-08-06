Nikki Haley says America just gave North Korea 'a kick in the gut'

The punitive sanctions levied against North Korea by the United Nations Security Council on Saturday show the United States is "not playing anymore," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in a Fox News appearance Sunday. "A third of their trade exports have been hit, and we basically gave them a kick in the gut with a billion dollars of sanctions that they are going to begin to feel right away," Haley argued, describing the measure as "a really strong message."

Pressed as to whether she would consider a military option like "troops on the ground" in North Korea to deal with Pyongyang, Haley's response was a cautious non-denial. "We hope that we don't have to do anything," she concluded, "but all options have always been on the table and will continue to be on the table."

Read The Week's Harry J. Kazianis on how a preemptive U.S. strike on North Korea would be disastrous, and watch Haley's comments below. Bonnie Kristian