North Korea may be about to test another long-range missile

North Korea is expected to test another long-range ballistic missile on or before this coming Tuesday, U.S. analysts and a Russian lawmaker have predicted.

Monday is the anniversary of Pyongyang's original nuclear weapons test in 2006, and Tuesday commemorates the 1945 establishment of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. "North Koreans always have a good sense of timing," former CIA analyst Sue Mi Terry told VOA. "Kim Jong Un will show that he lives up to his 'Rocket Man' billing."

The Kim Jong Un regime "gave us mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the west coast of the United States," reported Anton Morozov, a Russian member of parliament on the lower house's international affairs committee, in comments published Friday. "As far as we understand, they intend to launch one more long-range missile in the near future," he added. "And in general, their mood is rather belligerent." Bonnie Kristian