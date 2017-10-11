Mandalay Bay owner: Police timeline of Las Vegas shooting 'may not be accurate'

MGM Resorts International, the parent company of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, released a statement Tuesday night disputing the latest police timeline of the Oct. 1 mass shooting targeting the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
MGM Resorts spokeswoman Debra DeShong said the investigation is ongoing "with a lot of moving parts," and the company "cannot be certain about the most recent timeline that has been communicated publicly, and we believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate." On Monday, Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters that a Mandalay Bay security guard who police previously said had been shot after Stephen Paddock fired at the music festival was actually shot beforehand, and also said Paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay resort on Sept. 25, three days earlier than originally reported. Lombardo also told The Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday that the timeline "could change even more" in the coming days. Catherine Garcia
Russian hackers used Kaspersky Lab antivirus software to filch NSA tools, and Israeli spies caught them stealing
In 2014 and 2015, Israeli government hackers watched in real time as Russian spies used Russian firm Kaspersky Lab's antivirus software as "a sort of Google search for sensitive information" using code names for U.S. intelligence programs, The New York Times reported Tuesday, and among the things the Israelis discovered on Kaspersky's network were hacking tools from the U.S. National Security Agency. Israel warned the NSA, which tracked the breach to an employee who had brought classified documents home and put them on his home computer, which used Kaspersky antivirus software, inadvertently handing the tools to the Russians.
On Sept. 13, the Homeland Security Department ordered U.S. government agencies to quickly phase out the use of Kaspersky software, citing the risk of cyber intrusions on behalf of Russian intelligence. Kaspersky said on Tuesday that it "does not have inappropriate ties to any government, including Russia," and "has never helped, nor will help, any government in the world with its cyberespionage efforts." Experts aren't sure how much of a role, if any, Kaspersky Lab played in the Russian cyber theft.
The NSA does not allow Kaspersky software on its computers — antivirus software "is the ultimate back door," former NSA operator Blake Darché tells the Times — but nearly two dozen government agencies did, including the Pentagon, the State Department, and the Energy Department. Peter Weber
Jake Tapper: It's 'morally bankrupt' to be outraged over Harvey Weinstein but not Trump, and vice versa
On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton joined the growing list of people announcing their disgust over Hollywood producer and Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein's decades of alleged sexual harassment. Republicans had been pressing Clinton for a response, but "we have counted at least 11 women who have accused President Trump of sexual harassment or sexual assault on the record," Jake Tapper on CNN's The Lead. "These women deserve our attention, too, even as those close to the president try to suggest otherwise."
Tapper played a clip of RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel telling Wolf Blitzer on Monday that it was unfair and disrespectful to compare the Weinstein and Trump allegations because Trump "didn't have women coming forward." "Yeah, he did," Tapper said. "He had lots of women coming forward."
"Those who express outrage at one sexual harasser and not another because of the first harasser's political views?" he said. "That is morally bankrupt." Sean Hannity made a similar "cogent point" about selective moral outrage by Democrats, Tapper said, but Hannity "hosted sexual harasser Bill O'Reilly on his show two weeks ago. ... Look, this shouldn't be hard, and it shouldn't be partisan," he said. Whether it's Weinstein or Trump or Roger Ailes or Bill Cosby, "these allegations are worthy of reporting and outrage." Watch below. Peter Weber
The U.S. men's national soccer team lost to Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 on Tuesday night, dashing the team's dreams of playing in the 2018 World Cup.
This will be the first time since 1986 that the Americans, ranked 28th, won't play in the competition. Trinidad and Tobago, ranked 99th, came into Tuesday night's game having lost eight of its last nine games and tying once. The U.S. needed to tie Trinidad and Tobago to make it to next year's World Cup in Russia, but the team's loss, coupled with Honduras' win over Mexico and Panama defeating Costa Rica, dropped the U.S. team into fifth place during the CONCACAF qualifying tournament. Catherine Garcia
The remaining members of the The Weinstein Company's board of directors released a statement Tuesday night saying they were "shocked and dismayed" by allegations of sexual misconduct made against co-founder and producer Harvey Weinstein.
The New York Times has published reports that Weinstein paid off women who accused him of harassment and assault, and in their statement, the board members said the "allegations come as an utter surprise" to all of them and "any suggestion that the board had knowledge of this conduct is false." The board, which includes Weinstein's brother Bob, also called the alleged actions "antithetical to human decency," and said they are "committed to assisting with our full energies" all investigations into the matter.
Weinstein was fired by the board on Sunday night, a few days after the New York Times' first report was published and several members of the board resigned, and multiple major stars have come forward since to speak out against him, including Angelina Jolie, who said she had a "bad experience" with Weinstein in a hotel room and "chose never to work with him again." Catherine Garcia
It's time, once and for all, to separate the geniuses from the morons.
Mensa, a society for highly intelligent people, has offered to administer IQ tests to both President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an attempt to put Morongate behind them. It all started when it was reported that over the summer, Tillerson had called Trump "a moron" following a meeting at the Pentagon; the report was quickly denounced by Trump and not denied by Tillerson. During an interview with Forbes on Tuesday, Trump was asked about Tillerson's alleged comment, and Trump said he thought it was "fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win." At least he challenged Tillerson to an IQ test rather than, say, a duel.
Mensa later entered the fray, with spokesman Charles Brown telling The Boston Globe the group is willing to test Trump and Tillerson and "happy to offer our test to anybody really who's interested in joining our society," noting that Trump and Tillerson are not and never were members. You don't have to be the world's smartest person to read between those lines. Catherine Garcia
Husband and wife Charles and Sara Rippey, married for 75 years, were unable to escape their Napa County home before it became engulfed in flames, their family told ABC News.
Charles, who turned 100 in July, and Sara were found dead inside their home, among the 15 people who have been killed in fires that are raging across California. The Rippeys met when they were kids living in Wisconsin, and had five children. Their son, Mike Rippey, told ABC News his mother had a stroke five years ago that left her paralyzed, and they found his father's body halfway to her room. "There was no way he was gonna leave her," he said.
Because of their age and how intense the fire was in their neighborhood, his brother, Chuck Rippey, believes his parents wouldn't have survived, even if they made it outside. Firefighters tried to get residents out, and those who didn't escape in time jumped into ponds and waited for a helicopter to rescue them, he said. Mike Rippey is grateful that his parents lived such long lives, where they "were happy right up until the last minute." Catherine Garcia
Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to President Trump during his campaign, told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday he will not testify in front of the committee as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and would plead the Fifth, a person with knowledge of the matter told Politico.
The Senate Intelligence Committee has privately met with several people connected to Trump, including his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, and is interested in interviewing people like Page to see if Russians infiltrated the campaign. It was reported that last year, Page, a former naval officer, had meetings in Moscow with several high-level people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
It's not clear if a formal request has been sent to Page asking him to testify, but the committee's chairman, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), and vice chairman, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), have both said they will use subpoenas to compel any official or Trump associate who refuses to testify, Politico reports. Catherine Garcia