Double amputee veteran running 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days

As he prepares to run 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days, Rob Jones has set two major goals for himself: raise money for charities that help veterans, and show other veterans that they can fully integrate back into society.

In 2010, while serving as a corporal in the Marine Corps, Jones stepped on a mine and it exploded, severing his legs below the knee. He came home to the United States, where through grueling physical therapy he learned how to walk with prosthetics, and he soon pushed himself to start running, rowing, and biking. His hard work paid off — in 2012, he won a bronze medal in rowing at the Paralympics and in 2013, he rode his bike from Maine to California, raising more than $125,000 for veterans' charities.