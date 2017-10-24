Senate approves $36.5 billion disaster relief package

Former Fox News foreign correspondent John Huddy says he was unfairly fired by the network on Monday, targeted because his sister Juliet Huddy filed a complaint against former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

Based in Jerusalem, Huddy was terminated shortly before his sister appeared on former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly's new NBC show Megyn Kelly Today. Juliet Huddy settled with 21st Century Fox in September 2016, and because of her settlement, was limited on what she could say about the matter. In an interview Tuesday with The Hollywood Reporter, John Huddy said he was told by Fox News he was being fired for "inappropriate and unprofessional behavior," but never given an example. Later, he heard in news reports he was fired because he got into a "physical altercation."

Huddy told The Hollywood Reporter he exchanged words but not punches with a freelance photographer on Oct. 12, when the photographer pushed a cart into him at the Barcelona airport. He said things were already tense between the pair, because the photographer trash talked women, including Juliet Huddy, who have accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment. "I'm not trying to play the victim or be a martyr," Huddy said. "As journalists it's our job to expose injustice, and this is brutal." His father, John Huddy Sr., was close to former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and served as a consultant, but was fired after Ailes left the network amid his own sexual harassment scandal. "They hurt my sister, they hurt my father, and now they're trying to hurt me," Huddy said. Catherine Garcia