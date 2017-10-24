Senate approves $36.5 billion disaster relief package

On Tuesday, the Senate voted 82-17 to pass a $36.5 billion disaster aid package, which has already been approved by the House and is expected to be signed by President Trump.
The bill includes $18.7 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief program, $16 billion for the National Flood Insurance Program, nearly $600 million to fight wildfires, and funding for nutrition assistance to help low-income residents of Puerto Rico still reeling from Hurricane Maria. All of the "no" votes were from Republicans, who said they had issues with various parts of the legislation. Catherine Garcia
Former Fox News foreign correspondent John Huddy says he was unfairly fired by the network on Monday, targeted because his sister Juliet Huddy filed a complaint against former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, accusing him of inappropriate behavior.
Based in Jerusalem, Huddy was terminated shortly before his sister appeared on former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly's new NBC show Megyn Kelly Today. Juliet Huddy settled with 21st Century Fox in September 2016, and because of her settlement, was limited on what she could say about the matter. In an interview Tuesday with The Hollywood Reporter, John Huddy said he was told by Fox News he was being fired for "inappropriate and unprofessional behavior," but never given an example. Later, he heard in news reports he was fired because he got into a "physical altercation."
Huddy told The Hollywood Reporter he exchanged words but not punches with a freelance photographer on Oct. 12, when the photographer pushed a cart into him at the Barcelona airport. He said things were already tense between the pair, because the photographer trash talked women, including Juliet Huddy, who have accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment. "I'm not trying to play the victim or be a martyr," Huddy said. "As journalists it's our job to expose injustice, and this is brutal." His father, John Huddy Sr., was close to former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and served as a consultant, but was fired after Ailes left the network amid his own sexual harassment scandal. "They hurt my sister, they hurt my father, and now they're trying to hurt me," Huddy said. Catherine Garcia
Emmy Award-winning actor Robert Guillaume, best known for playing the butler Benson DuBois in Soap and Benson and voicing Rafiki in The Lion King, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 89.
Guillaume's wife, Donna Brown Guillaume, told The Associated Press her husband had been battling prostate cancer. Guillaume won two Emmys for his portrayal of the acerbic butler Benson, and a Grammy in 1995 for narrating a version of The Lion King. He received a Tony nomination in 1977 for his performance as Nathan Detroit in an all-black production of Guys and Dolls, and starred in a Los Angeles production of Phantom of the Opera, the first black man to play the role. While starring in Sports Night in 1999, Guillaume had a minor stroke, which was written into the show.
Guillaume had a tough early life, writing in his 2002 autobiography Guillaume: A Life that his mother was a prostitute, they lived in the poorest slums of St. Louis, and he never knew his father. Before becoming an actor, he worked at a department store, a post office, and as the first black streetcar motorman in St. Louis. Catherine Garcia
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.) delivered an impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, in which he announced his decision not to seek re-election in 2018. Flake harshly criticized President Trump as well as his "complicit" colleagues in Congress. "It is time for our complicity and our accommodation of the unacceptable to end," Flake said.
Moments after his Senate speech — which garnered applause from his colleagues, beginning with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) — Flake was interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper, who pressed him on why he was relinquishing his Senate seat. "It's just a very narrow path for a Republican like me in today's Republican Party to get the nomination," Flake said. "I would have to run a campaign that I couldn't be proud of, frankly, to win re-election. And I chose not to do that."
Tapper told Flake that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had said Flake's retirement was "probably a good move," given the "lack of support" that he has in Arizona. When asked for his response to the White House line, Flake didn't take the bait:
Jeff Flake on the White House calling his decision not to run for re-election a "good move": "No response at all" https://t.co/rJJ3CRdg5Z
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 24, 2017
Flake will leave the Senate in January 2019. Former state senator Kelli Ward has emerged as a top candidate in the state's GOP primary, while Arizona Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D) is a leading contender for the Democrats. Watch more of Tapper's interview with Flake here. Kimberly Alters
GOP Sen. Jeff Flake delivers powerful Senate floor speech condemning Trump, complicit Republicans
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.) presented a powerful criticism of President Trump and his "complicit" colleagues when he took to the Senate floor Tuesday to announce his decision to not run for re-election in 2018. "It is time for our complicity and our accommodation of the unacceptable to end," Flake said.
Prior to his speech, Flake had told The Arizona Republic that "there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party." He offered no hesitation on that subject Tuesday, telling his colleagues that the GOP has become a "fearful, backward-looking minority party."
"Anger and resentment are not a governing philosophy," he said firmly.
Flake further asked his fellow senators what they would tell future generations when asked "why didn't you speak up?" He then answered his own question: "Mr. President, I rise today to say 'enough.'" Watch below. Jeva Lange
Senator Jeff Flake: “When the next generation asks us, ‘Why didn’t you do something?' ... Mr. President, I rise today to say 'enough.'” pic.twitter.com/y9ap5pzTDt
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 24, 2017
Five weeks after Hurricane Maria crippled Puerto Rico, islanders are actually losing power rather than gaining it back. Now just 18 percent of Puerto Ricans have electricity, down 3.2 percent from earlier this month, BBC's James Cook reports.
BREAKING More than a month after Hurricane #Maria struck Puerto Rico, the number of islanders with electricity is FALLING, down 3.2% to 18%. pic.twitter.com/t1Z0TqiGni
— James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) October 24, 2017
"Almost two-thirds of Puerto Rico's electricity generation capacity is located in the southern portion of the island, and most of the population is concentrated in the north," writes the U.S. Energy Information Administration in its Tuesday report. "Some of the electricity generated in the south of the island must be transmitted on long-distance transmission lines to the north, but many of those transmission lines were damaged by Hurricane Maria."
"It's like going back in time," Kevin Jose Sanchez Gonzalez, 25, told The New York Times of having to learn to improvise without electricity. An estimated 73 percent of Puerto Ricans now have drinkable water and 79 percent of gas stations are open, the most recent situation report adds.
On Monday, The Washington Post reported that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) signed a contract worth up to $300 million with Whitefish Energy to work on the island's ravaged electrical infrastructure. When Maria hit, two-year-old Whitefish — based in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's hometown — had just two employees. Jeva Lange
A protester managed to get into the Capitol building ahead of President Trump's lunch with Republican leaders and proceeded to throw Russian flags at the commander in chief while shouting "Trump is treason," The Intercept's Aída Chávez reports:
Random guy threw Russian flags at Trump and shouted “Trump is treason” pic.twitter.com/stVfDOtMAB
— aída chávez (@aidachavez_) October 24, 2017
The protester identified himself as Americans Take Action president Ryan Clayton. In February, Clayton passed out Russian flags branded with "Trump" to attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference. "The reason we trolled Trump with these flags is to draw attention to the Russian interference in our most recent American election, helping to decide the outcome in favor of the Trump campaign," Clayton wrote at the time. "Working with a foreign power to undermine our free and fair elections is treason. Let's be clear, Putin picked Trump because it's good for Russia, not because he's great for America."
Concern quickly spread about how Clayton got in the building — and within feet of the president. "How did he get in? That's not a publicly accessible space without an escort/staff or press badge," tweeted Salt Lake Tribune's Washington bureau chief Thomas Burr.
"This is pretty shocking to see happen right in the heart of our Capitol," tweeted CNN contributor Amanda Carpenter. "Steps from the Senate floor." Jeva Lange
Is there photo that's more #2017?
Credit: @billclarkphotos @rollcall pic.twitter.com/RhEJYicXjp
— Kedron Bardwell (@KedronBardwell) October 24, 2017