China's Xi Jinping begins second 5-year term with new Cabinet but no obvious successor

Chinese President Xi Jinping was formally given a second five-year term on Wednesday, and he immediately announced the six members of his Cabinet, each one of them in their 60s, all men, and none a potential successor.
For the past several decades, it has been customary for China's leader, as he starts his final term, to nominate at least one heir to China's most powerful body, the Politburo Standing Committee. No one knew who made the cut until the committee members were brought out onstage Wednesday, one day after the Communist Party congress ended. During the congress, the party voted to write Xi's name and political philosophy into the constitution, bringing him up to the same level as Mao Zedong.
Xi, 64, was elected in 2012, and during his first term he launched an anti-corruption campaign and cracked down on political opponents. Without a successor and his name and dogma being written into the constitution, experts say it won't be surprising if he continues in his role into the 2030s. In an address to the party, he urged members to become "the backbone of our nation," and said it is his "conviction that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will become a reality." Catherine Garcia
President Trump will spend 12 days in Asia in November, traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, and an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Vietnam, and ending his visit Nov. 13 in Manila to meet with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, a National Security Council spokesman tells Josh Rogin at The Washington Post. But Trump is not traveling the 52 miles from Manila to Angeles to attend an East Asia Summit on Nov. 14 with the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian nations plus Russia, China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, and South Korea.
"The president's trip to Asia is extremely lengthy and will be his longest to date — his return to the U.S. on the evening of Nov. 13 is entirely schedule-driven," the NSC spokesman said. "You should not read anything into his being absent on the 14th." But Asian leaders will read a lot into it, Rogin says, viewing it as a lack of interest in the region, multilateral organizations, and using U.S. power to check China's expansive foreign policy. Former President Barack Obama had the U.S. join the East Asia Summit starting in 2009, and he attended every year from 2011 on except during the government shutdown of 2013.
"Multiple administration officials told me there was a lengthy debate inside the Trump administration about the summit," Rogin reports, "but officials close to Trump were concerned the president did not want to stay in the region for so long and worried he could get cranky, leading to unpredictable or undiplomatic behavior." Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may attend in Trump's stead. "Tillerson can sit in the president's seat, but the symbolism of that will be the headline of the day," says Southeast Asia expert Ernest Bower at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Peter Weber
Susie Twydell was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012, and now using a wheelchair, she thought she'd never be able to live out her dream of traveling to Africa to see gorillas in their natural habitat.
Twydell, 40, lives in London, and when she was told a team of porters could carry her in a stretcher up to see gorillas in a Rwandan wildlife park, she immediately started raising money for the trip of a lifetime. Twydell traveled to Rwanda with her husband, David, and as promised, was lifted into a stretcher and carried for 45 minutes up the mountain. She was transferred to a wheelchair and saw a silverback and its babies from just a few yards away.
"It took me by surprise, but it was the No. 1 experience of my life," she told Inside Edition. There are fewer than 1,000 wild mountain gorillas worldwide, and "it was such an amazing privilege" to be able to see a family. At one point, a baby gorilla came up to Twydell and started playing with her shoelaces. "They were clambering all over their silverback father, swinging from overhanging vines, and brilliantly for me, were mesmerized by the sight of a wheelchair in their midst," she said. Catherine Garcia
Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that six months before being fired, Bill O'Reilly paid $32 million to settle sexual harassment and assault claims by a Fox News legal analysts. On Tuesday's Daily Show, Trevor Noah was flabbergasted. "$32 million? Do you know how much money that is? O'Reilly could have made his own Medea movie for that money — although if he puts on a dress, he might end up sexually harassing himself, so that's a bad idea."
O'Reilly had an explanation, though — kind of. "So let me get this straight — you have evidence, 'shocking' evidence, that would totally exonerate you, but you're not going to go to court because it will hurt your kids?" Noah recapped. "Look, I don't know about O'Reilly's kids, but if O'Reilly were my dad, I would rather he just gave me the $32 million. I can handle some bad news for $32 million."
O'Reilly hasn't produced any of that "shocking" exculpatory evidence, but his attempt to drag his female ex-coworkers into his plight backfired spectacularly with a sick burn on Twitter from Gretchen Carlson. "Bill O'Reilly is over, man, because now anyone can win an argument against him by just saying '$32 million,'" Noah said, laughing. With no one left to blame but himself, O'Reilly chose to blame a higher power. "Wow, he's mad at God?" Noah marveled. "He's mad at God for not protecting him? This is one of those times that I wish we could hear what God has to say." God (Dulcé Sloan) had a lot to say, it turns out, plus a video highlight reel of O'Reilly touting his belief in "personal responsibility." Watch below. Peter Weber
In an op-ed inThe Washington Post published Tuesday night, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) — who dramatically announced he's retiring at the end of his term in January 2019 — wrote that when he thinks about President Trump's time in office, he can't help but link what's happening now to a statement made in 1954.
On June 9, 1954, Joseph Welch, the Army's chief counsel, asked communist-hunting Sen. Joseph McCarthy, "Have you left no sense of decency?" Others in the room broke into applause, because "someone had finally spoken up and said: Enough," Flake wrote. "By doing so, Welch reawakened the conscience of the country. The moment was a shock to the system, a powerful dose of cure for an American democracy that was questioning its values during a time of global tumult and threat."
Reflecting on some of Trump's darker moments over the past year — public feuds with Gold Star families, "shocking bigotry," and "childish insults" spewed at hostile foreign powers — Flake said there is a "sickness in our system," and "nine months of this administration is enough for us to stop pretending that this is somehow normal, and that we are on the verge of some sort of pivot to governing, to stability. Nine months is more than enough for us to say, loudly and clearly: Enough." Now more than ever, elected officials need to stand up for good, Flake said, and he'll be vocal about doing what's right. "For the next 14 months, relieved of the strictures of politics, I will be guided only by the dictates of conscience," he said. "It's time we all say: Enough." Read the entire op-ed at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday night, the Senate voted, 51-50, to overturn a banking rule that would have allowed consumers to band together in class action lawsuits against banks and other financial institutions. Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) joined every Democrat in opposing the bill, and Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie. The rule, finalized in July by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) after five years of work, would have banned most forms of mandatory arbitration included in the fine print of almost all bank account and credit card agreements.
The banking industry had been lobbying hard for Congress to overturn the rule, using the Congressional Review Act, a previously obscure law that Republicans have used repeatedly this year to nullify regulations enacted under former President Barack Obama. The House passed its own bill overturning the arbitration rule in July, and President Trump is expected to sign it into law. "Tonight's vote is a giant setback for every consumer in this country," CFPB director Richard Cordray said in a statement. "As a result, companies like Wells Fargo and Equifax remain free to break the law without fear of legal blowback from their customers."
The American Bankers Association applauded the vote, and Republicans defended enforced arbitration as having worked "wonderfully" for consumers. "We have a very fair system that has been working for over 100 years in this country," said Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho). Forced arbitration clauses, which circumvent courts and preclude class-action suits, have become ubiquitous since a pair of Supreme Court cases in 2011 and 2013, The New York Times notes. The CFPB was charged with studying the effects of such clauses, and its findings, detailed in a 728-page report issued in 2015, were that once consumers were blocked from suing, most declined arbitration; those consumers who did pursue arbitration usually lost, and the 78 successful arbitration claims over the two years the CFPB studied the issue resulted in $400,000 total awards. Peter Weber
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, defeating the Houston Astros 3-1.
Chris Taylor and Justin Turner each had home runs while Clayton Kershaw only gave up one run, striking out 11. It was a hot night in Los Angeles, as Southern California is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave. Game 2 of the World Series will be played Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, with the first pitch at 8:09 p.m. ET. Catherine Garcia
In April 2016, a lawyer representing Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee retained the services of a Washington firm to conduct research into President Trump's business interests, which led to the compilation of a dossier with allegations about Trump's connections to Russia, several people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post.
Congressional Republicans have been pushing for the firm, Fusion GPS, to reveal who paid for the research; it has refused, citing confidentiality agreements. The Post reports that lawyer Marc E. Elias retained Fusion GPS in April 2016. Before then, during the GOP primary, the company's research into Trump was funded by a Republican donor whose identity remains unknown. This person paid Fusion GPS to investigate Trump's background, and it was quickly determined that Trump had deep ties to Russia, several people told the Post.
Fusion GPS hired former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele to conduct the research, and it was his reports and documents that were compiled to make the dossier, which BuzzFeed News published in January; Fusion GPS denies giving BuzzFeed the dossier. The dossier claims the Russian government has compromising information on Trump and helped his presidential campaign, allegations Trump has denied. U.S. intelligence has corroborated some of the details in the dossier.
Perkins Coie, Elias' firm, funded Fusion GPS's research through the end of October. Fusion GPS gave Steele's reports and documents to Elias, several people told the Post, but it's unclear how much was passed along to the Clinton campaign and DNC, or who knew about the roles of Fusion GPS and Steele. The Clinton campaign and DNC never directed Steele's activities, the Post reports, and it is standard practice for campaigns to use law firms to hire outside researchers, so their work is protected by attorney-client and work-product privileges. Catherine Garcia