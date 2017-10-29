2 Navy SEALs under investigation in death of Green Beret in Mali

Two members of the Navy's SEAL Team Six are under suspicion of being involved in the death of an Army Green Beret last June in Mali, U.S. officials told CNN Sunday.

A spokesman for the Naval Criminal Investigation Service told CNN NCIS has started a probe into the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan J. Melgar, a Special Forces Engineer Sergeant who enlisted in 2012 and served two deployments to Afghanistan. The New York Times reports Melgar was found dead in his room at a U.S. government compound near the American embassy in Bamako, Mali. A military examiner has ruled his death a homicide, CNN says, and the Times reports he was strangled.

Melgar was a member of the 3rd Special Forces Group, which operates in northwest Africa. The four American service members killed in an ambush earlier this month in Niger were part of the same group. Catherine Garcia