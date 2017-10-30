Jared Kushner made an unannounced trip to Saudi Arabia

Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, made an unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia last week, his third trip there this year, a White House official told ABC News.
Kushner, who has been tasked with bringing peace to the Middle East, left for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and came back to the U.S. on Saturday, and was joined by Dina Powell, deputy national security adviser, and Jason Greenblatt, the Trump administration's Middle East envoy. During the trip, Greenblatt also went to Cairo, Amman, Jerusalem, and Ramallah.
"While these regional talks will play an important role, the president reaffirms that peace between Israelis and Palestinians can only be negotiated directly between the two parties and that the United States will continue working closely with the parties to make progress toward that goal," the White House official told ABC News. "No deal will be imposed on Israelis and Palestinians; we are committed to facilitating a deal that improves conditions for both parties." He would not divulge the names of people Kushner met with while in Saudi Arabia. Catherine Garcia
In an interview with BuzzFeed News, actor Anthony Rapp said that when he was 14 years old, Kevin Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance toward him when they were alone in Spacey's home.
It was 1986, and both actors were starring in Broadway plays — Rapp in Precious Sons, Spacey in Long Day's Journey Into Night. Rapp said he was invited to a party at Spacey's home, but once he arrived, he was bored and went to watch TV in another room; he didn't realize everyone left, and Spacey, appearing to be drunk, entered the room, picked him up, put him on the bed, and climbed on top of him. Rapp told BuzzFeed News he squirmed away and left. Rapp said he never spoke to Spacey again, but over the years he told some friends and relatives about what happened, and he shared his story with The Advocate in 2001, although Spacey's name was not published.
Rapp is gay, and has been out publicly since 1992; Spacey's sexual orientation has been subject to speculation, but he says his personal life is private and won't comment on it. Rapp told BuzzFeed News he used to want to "scream to the rooftops, 'This guy is a fraud!'" He said he's talking about this now because of the new sex assault allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. "Part of what allowed the Harvey situation to occur was that there was this witting and unwitting conspiracy of silence," Rapp said. "The only way these things can continue is if there's no attention being paid to it, if it's getting forgotten." Spacey's representatives did not respond to BuzzFeed's requests for comment. Catherine Garcia
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said no to a meeting with President Trump last month, when Rouhani was in New York City for the U.N. General Assembly, Iran's foreign ministry said Sunday.
ILNA, Iran's semi-official news agency, reported that Bahram Ghasemi, spokesman for the ministry, said "an intention was expressed by the American side that was not approved by President Rouhani." Diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Iran were cut in 1979, and when former President Barack Obama and Rouhani spoke over the phone in 2013, it was the highest-level of contact between Tehran and Washington in several decades. Catherine Garcia
Two members of the Navy's SEAL Team Six are under suspicion of being involved in the death of an Army Green Beret last June in Mali, U.S. officials told CNN Sunday.
A spokesman for the Naval Criminal Investigation Service told CNN that NCIS has started an investigation into the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan J. Melgar, a Special Forces engineer sergeant who enlisted in 2012 and served two deployments to Afghanistan. Melgar was found dead in his room at a U.S. government compound near the American Embassy in Bamako, Mali, The New York Times reports. A military examiner has ruled his death a homicide, CNN says, and the Times reports he was strangled.
Melgar was a member of the 3rd Special Forces Group, which operates in northwest Africa. The four American service members killed in an ambush earlier this month in Niger were part of the same group. Catherine Garcia
The governor of Puerto Rico announced Sunday that at his request, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's board will cancel a controversial $300 million contract awarded to Whitefish Energy Holdings, a tiny company from Montana hired to rebuild power lines on the island following two destructive hurricanes.
The deal had drawn widespread scrutiny in part because Whitefish Energy secured the contract while only having two full-time employees, and it's located in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's tiny hometown; Zinke's son worked at the company last summer. Zinke has denied playing any part in the contract, and Gov. Ricardo A. Rosselló said while he has not found anything improper about the deal, it has become "a distraction," adding, "I am making this determination because it is in the best interest of the people of Puerto Rico."
Thousands of power poles and lines came down during Hurricanes Maria and Irma, and much of the island remains without electricity. The power authority's chief executive, Ricardo Ramos, said Whitefish was awarded the contract because they did not ask for a large payment to get the project going, unlike the other companies that put in bids. Whitefish said in a statement Sunday it was "very disappointed" by the cancellation, and has finished work on two major transmission lines. Catherine Garcia
President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner caught a lot of (verbal) flak for wearing a flak jacket labeled "KUSHNER" on top of his sport coat and khakis while visiting Iraq back in April.
The look was characterized as what one wants to wear to communicate, "I'd like to make a war, but I'd also like a mint julep" — and now it has inspired former Obama administration speechwriter Jon Favreau's Halloween costume:
Favreau is pictured in his tweet with his wife, Emily, who is dressed as Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump. To replicate the Kushner look for your last-minute costume needs, Elite Daily has provided a step-by-step guide for the perfect ensemble. Bonnie Kristian
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie argued on CNN's State of the Union Sunday that it is "incumbent" on Special Counsel Robert Mueller to "hold himself to the highest possible standard" in his Russia investigation so he will not be fired by President Trump and his conclusions will not be in doubt.
"Well listen, I think that he has to be very, very careful about making sure that the public believes that he has no conflicts and that his integrity is unquestioned," Christie told host Jake Tapper. "I think Director Mueller has to continue to review that with his own legal staff. I have not yet seen anything that makes me think he must step down, that there's an absolutely indisputable conflict, but I think he's gotta be careful and be watching this all the time."
Christie also reiterated that, to his knowledge, Trump himself is not under investigation:
"The last news that we've received, Jake, publicly is that the president was told he’s not under investigation," Christie said. "We've heard nothing to the contrary." Bonnie Kristian
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) has made headlines of late for his willingness to criticize President Trump, but in comments made during a CBS Face the Nation interview Sunday he seemed to share the president's dismissive view of a forthcoming indictment from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
Asked by host John Dickerson what he makes of the sealed indictment and how it will affect Washington's legislative agenda, Corker replied that he would have to "wait and see what happens" as the investigation develops into something "more serious." In the meantime, he said, "most of us are focused on the policies we have to deal with on behalf of the American people, and right now, you know [the Mueller investigation has] been a sideshow."
Trump also suggested Sunday that the Mueller indictment news is a distraction from his tax reform agenda. Watch Corker or read his comments in context here. Bonnie Kristian